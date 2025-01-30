AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (1/29): Viewership and key demo data for episode plus ten-week averages, comparisons to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (1/29) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 604,000 viewers, compared to 655,000 the prior week and the 679,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 606,000. (This does not include viewership watching on Max streaming service instead, which at this time isn’t publicized.)

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 818,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 830,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 901,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 920,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.17 rating, compared to 0.19 and 0.18 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.26 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.28.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.31 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

The announced matches and segments were…

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jeff Jarrett (Jarrett to get AEW World Championship shot with win)

Mercedes Mone vs. Yuka Sakazaki – TBS Championship match

Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

MJF to speak

