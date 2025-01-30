VIP PODCAST 1/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-28-2007): WWE Royal Rumble Roundtable: Keller & Co. discuss stellar closing sequence with Shawn Michaels and Undertaker, Cena-Umaga, more (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our TNA Final Resolution PPV PPV Roundtable from Jan. 14, 2007. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell to discuss the entire show including the stellar closing sequence with Shawn Michaels and Undertaker, John Cena vs. Umaga for the WWE Title, Batista vs. Mr. Kennedy for the World Title, Bobby Lashley vs. Test for the ECW Title, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO