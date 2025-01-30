News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/30 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody-Punk, Toni Storm, MJF-Jarrett, McDonagh’s scary bump, Rumble preview, PCO, Asuka, more (69 min.)

January 30, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • “Timeless” Toni Storm reveal on Collision
  • A case for AEW doing a roster split and how to keep everyone equally happy on the roster no matter what show they’re on
  • Cody Rhodes-C.M. Punk segment on Raw
  • The course-correction by MJF and Jeff Jarrett last week
  • Did Collision last Saturday up the cool factor?
  • Jon Moxley’s promo with Renee Paquette restating his mission statement
  • J.D. McDonagh injury on Raw
  • Asuka’s concerning posts on social media about fans
  • Konnan’s thoughts on Penta-WWE situation
  • Thoughts on Bayley’s visit to NXT
  • PCO’s unprofessional rant during the GCW show
  • A preview of the Royal Rumble
  • The TNA-WWE dynamic so far
  • Omos’s excursion to Japan and increased potential now
  • And more

