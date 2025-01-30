VIP PODCAST 1/30 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody-Punk, Toni Storm, MJF-Jarrett, McDonagh’s scary bump, Rumble preview, PCO, Asuka, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

“Timeless” Toni Storm reveal on Collision

A case for AEW doing a roster split and how to keep everyone equally happy on the roster no matter what show they’re on

Cody Rhodes-C.M. Punk segment on Raw

The course-correction by MJF and Jeff Jarrett last week

Did Collision last Saturday up the cool factor?

Jon Moxley’s promo with Renee Paquette restating his mission statement

J.D. McDonagh injury on Raw

Asuka’s concerning posts on social media about fans

Konnan’s thoughts on Penta-WWE situation

Thoughts on Bayley’s visit to NXT

PCO’s unprofessional rant during the GCW show

A preview of the Royal Rumble

The TNA-WWE dynamic so far

Omos’s excursion to Japan and increased potential now

And more

