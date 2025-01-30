VIP PODCAST 1/30 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody-Punk, Toni Storm, MJF-Jarrett, McDonagh’s scary bump, Rumble preview, PCO, Asuka, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- “Timeless” Toni Storm reveal on Collision
- A case for AEW doing a roster split and how to keep everyone equally happy on the roster no matter what show they’re on
- Cody Rhodes-C.M. Punk segment on Raw
- The course-correction by MJF and Jeff Jarrett last week
- Did Collision last Saturday up the cool factor?
- Jon Moxley’s promo with Renee Paquette restating his mission statement
- J.D. McDonagh injury on Raw
- Asuka’s concerning posts on social media about fans
- Konnan’s thoughts on Penta-WWE situation
- Thoughts on Bayley’s visit to NXT
- PCO’s unprofessional rant during the GCW show
- A preview of the Royal Rumble
- The TNA-WWE dynamic so far
- Omos’s excursion to Japan and increased potential now
- And more
