WWE NXT Ratings Report (1/30): Viewership and key demo data for episode featuring live Centre Stage setting, Bayley special appearance, comparison to past two years

Tuesaday night’s (1/28) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 827,000 viewers, compared to 812,000 the prior week and the 779,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 718,000.

One year ago this week (1/30), NXT drew 648,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 674,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 607,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 632,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.18 rating, compared to 0.22. and 0.17 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.18 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.12 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.16.

The announced matches and segments were…

Fallon Henley vs. Shotzi – NXT Women’s North American Championship match

Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Meta-Four (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

Giulia & Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

Oba Femi joins The Grayson Waller Effect

