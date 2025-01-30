News Ticker

WWE NXT Ratings Report (1/30): Viewership and key demo data for episode featuring live Centre Stage setting, Bayley special appearance, comparison to past two years

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

January 30, 2025

Tuesaday night’s (1/28) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 827,000 viewers, compared to 812,000 the prior week and the 779,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 718,000.

One year ago this week (1/30), NXT drew 648,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 674,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 607,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 632,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.18 rating, compared to 0.22. and 0.17 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.17.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.18 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.12 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.16.

The announced matches and segments were…

  • Fallon Henley vs. Shotzi – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
  • Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Meta-Four (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match
  • Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee
  • Giulia & Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade
  • Oba Femi joins The Grayson Waller Effect

