AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (1/29): Please don’t let Jarrett pin Claudio (whew!), Mariah May promo, Ospreay needs luck to beat Brian Cage, Ricochet teasing crowd, Callis playing dumb

Please, please, please, please don’t let Jeff Jarrett pin Claudio.

Here we go.

HITS

CLAUDIO WINS… WHEW!

Is this a true “Hit”? Perhaps not, but I had a dreadful feeling the whole match that Jarrett would somehow find a way to win. It didn’t need to have interference as Claudio should wipe the floor with JJ every day of the week, but at least they didn’t try and turn Jarrett into a Superman and have him kick out of a bunch of finishers.

It was also nice to see MJF come out and lay JJ out in a quick fashion. Quick cheap shot. Quick promo. Done. They seemed to have learned their lesson in not having this storyline take the show hostage.

MARIAH MAY

This was not a good episode overall and while there were things I liked, which you are currently reading about, not one segment was perfect. Case in point, I loved Mariah May’s promo in front of the crowd. She hasn’t done much crowd work in recent months, but this was well done. She stayed on point and was menacing and confident.

However, I don’t know why they waited 90 minutes to show what happened on Collision last week. The Toni Storm revelation was a major storyline moment and I’m fine with it happening on Collision so they can make that show less skippable. So why wait so long on your main show Dynamite to show what happened? How difficult would it have been to show a 30 second clip in the first segment then tease ahead to more later in the show?

QUICK HITS

– Callis: “Someone’s attacked [Omega]! — I always get a kick out of the heel playing dumb when someone is beat up backstage. I also enjoyed the heat Callis was getting from the crowd. This is what he needs to be to be taken seriously and for wrestlers who beat his guys to really accomplish something.

– For me, the most intriguing part of this show was the 10 seconds Hangman Page was on the screen. Do more of that and less of the rest.

– Ricochet faking running the ropes for a flashy move is a great heel move. It’s refreshing to see him adjust his style a bit so he does not get applause for showing off his athleticism. Nearly doing the “People’s Elbow” also was a fun spot.

– Swerve Strickland shows as much intensity as anyone on the roster. No matter who he is feuding with, he sells the anger and aggressiveness like very few can. It really makes you want to see the grudge matches he is in. Next week’s battle with Ricochet should be wild.

MISSES

OSPREAY GOT LUCKY?

Will Ospreay is arguably the star of your company. He’s the guy you are going to build around. He is coming off an amazing year in the ring, but one in which he lost more often than he should have. This could also be his year to shine. He SHOULD NOT be going 15 minutes with Brian Cage and selling for about 80 percent of it. He also SHOULD NOT have to get “lucky” and take advantage of an attempted interference to win. I understand the story being Ospreay is outnumbered by the Callis family, but he should not be struggling that much against someone of Cage’s caliber.

PRODUCTION DECISIONS

One step forward, one step back. The recaps late in the show of things that occurred earlier is good. The increased video packages like the Gunns one was cool. Then you have this:

The Death Riders storyline has been getting a lot of criticism, so they decided to have them do an extended interview to explain themselves. That was a good idea. They decided to show some of it on Dynamite and direct viewers to see more on YouTube. Okay, fine. I would have shown more on Dynamite, but that’s their call.

However, right after that serious interview from your World Champion, you air a Daddy Magic merch segment. I don’t understand the decision making on this. Go to commercial and then use the merch segment as you come back to the show. Leave viewers thinking about Mox’s message through the break and not a ranting and raving merch pushing Daddy Magic.

HELP MERCEDES OUT

Please give Mercedes Mone some legitimate competition to sink her teeth into. She has proven she can put on stellar matches with good wrestlers that she does not have to carry on the mic or in the ring. Yuka may have a following in Japan, but she is rarely on AEW TV and she is just thrown into a “main event” acting like a child for the majority of the match. The match was not crisp and it looked like Mercedes did all she could to make it work. Mercedes is a serious champion and heel and it makes no sense to me to have her face an opponent that makes pouty faces and puts her thumb to her nose like a 5 year old. GET ATHENA UP HERE ALREADY!

This was a disappointing episode that I hope was a wake up call for the company. While the fans that were in attendance seemed engaged, the venue didn’t look very good with all the empty seats. There are aspects to the show and company that are strong, but it’s surrounded by too many pointless and low IQ segments that make it difficult to watch at times. And that’s coming from an ardent AEW supporter since day one. Please do better.

