WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/24): Keller’s report on Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly, LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga, Cody Rhodes sitdown interview, Rumble and SNME hype

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 25, 2025

AUSTIN, TEX. AT MOODY CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett



Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia



Attendance: WrestleTix reported as of show time 8,635 tickets had been distributed. The arena has a capacity of 16,223 spectators when configured for boxing.



[HOUR ONE]

-After the Paul Levesque-narrated “Then, Now, Forever, Together.” they cut to the exterior shot of fans lining up to enter the arena as Joe Tessitore hyped the show. They showed Tama Tonga with Jacob Fatu arriving, then his opponent L.A. Knight arriving. Tiffany Stratton was shown walking in a bar/restaurant area with her luggage. They went to Tessitore standing mid-ring. He introduced Cody Rhodes “for a rare one-on-one interview” in the ring.

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance, playing to the crowd on his way. Tessitore plugged the contract signing would take place on Saturday Night’s Main Event tomorrow. Fans chanted “Cody! Cody!” Tessitore said Austin is the hometown of the son of a plumber. He told Cody that he’ll have to turn over his Undisputed WWE Championship on Saturday and be away from it for a week. He asked how it feels that this could be his last few “precious moments with that in your grasp.”

(Keller’s Analysis: I really like Tessitore talking about the value of the WWE Title belt and how much it means to Cody. I would say he’s pushing right up against the limits of being over-the-top. I wouldn’t step back, but I also wouldn’t turn it up even one more percent. I could also see a certain percentage of people thinking that was just too syrupy.)

Cody said Shawn Michaels is the perfect person to moderate the contract signing. “We, as a company, have put the entire future of WWE in to Shawn Michaels’s hands with NXT,” he said, so he he said he has no problem trusting Michaels with the belt. He said the way you walk into WrestleMania and main event it: “You have this, right here, with you.” Tessitore talked about the post-match horror of Kevin Owens taking him out with a package piledriver. Tessitore said it has been “fight on sight” with him every since, so he asked how he can keep his cool tomorrow night.

Cody asked Austin how they feel about KO. Fans booed. He said there will be a lot of mixed opinions on KO. He said some judge a book by the cover, but people who do that underestimate him. He said he is a genius in the ring and a hell of an athlete and “a once-in-a-generation Superstar.” He said ten times out of ten, though, when given a choice between the easy way and the hard way, he chooses the easy way. He said that’s why a ladder match is so apt. He said there is not a referee to call for a disqualification, but rather it’s up to him or KO to climb the ladder and pull down the belt.

Tessitore said he’s not sure if KO can stay calm enough to listen to him, but he asked what that message would be if KO could listen. Cody said if he could look him in the eye, he’d tell him that maybe he smiles and shakes hands and appears to be a good guy, but that doesn’t mean that when you press a button, this gnawing and pettiness and overt B.S. will continue. He said he is the one who defeated who many consider the greatest champion of his era. He said he’s the quarterback in form and function. He said he is a son of a plumber, but he is also a student of Randy Orton. He said he has no problem punching KO back into that car he cuts his promos in. He said he had only one thing to say to him: “Good luck.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Excellent Cody promo. Quintessential Cody start to finish. He’s apologetically all the things that Roman couldn’t get himself to be as the centerpiece babyface – unabashedly appreciative of fan support and cherishing in a wholesome way what he wants the WWE Title belt he carries to represent. Tessitore continues to enhance the product and feel as immersed and sincere as someone with the sing-song grandiose delivery he has can.)

-Backstage Pretty Deadly walked up to Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa who were chatting. Gargano said they can’t be out there for their match later. Pretty Deadly said they want the quid pro quo of their deal. Ciampa asked if they were questioning Gargano’s integrity. He told them to handle their business. Gargano said they believe in them, so do whatever it takes to get it done. Pretty Deadly turned and bumped into Legado del Fantasma. They had a staredown. [c]

-A graphic appeared on the screen with Bron Breakker and Sheamus that said their match on SNME will be the 15th IC Title match on. an SNME, but the first since 1992. Tessitore plugged the event.

-They showed Matthew McConaughey sitting ringside.

(1) PRETTY DEADLY (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)

The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 2:00 after Pretty Deadly threw Sabin into the ringpost. [c]

Sabin hot-tagged Shelley at 7:00 after the break. Sabin soon thereafter dove through the ropes and hit both Wilson and Prince at ringside. They eventually finished Wilson with Skull & Bones.

WINNERS: MCMGs in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A predictable ending for a variety of reasons, including the pre-match segment establishing they wouldn’t have DIY’s help, plus, they pretty much never win, and certainly wouldn’t against the MCMGs at this point. The action itself was good, which is also not a surprise with those four.)

-Backstage, Miz visited Nick Aldis’s office. Miz said he saw the interview Cody did earlier. He said Tessitore did a good job, but there’s no substitution for Miz TV. He asked if that’s why he wanted him there. Aldis said he’s part of Smackdown now. Miz said, “No, no, the Wyatts are here.” He said he had them strategically moved to Smackdown, so how he did end up there. Aldis said he better make new friends fast. [c]

-Tessitore plugged SNME. A video package then aired on Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu with a Tale of the Tape that had a fight video game vibe to it.

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett at ringside talking about the Strowman-Fatu mtach when Owens barged past the ringside barricade. He asked Tessitore why he took time to interview Cody and not him. He said he misses Michael Cole, but Cole is too busy “kissing Pat McAfee’s ass” to be on Smackdown. He stood on the desk. Tessitore stood up and backed away as KO said hell prove at SNME he is “the true rightful WWE Champion.” He asked McConaughey what he was looking at. KO took a dig at his Longhorns. Jimmy Uso’s music interrupted and Uso walked out. Jimmy confronted KO in the ring. KO asked why he was there. Jimmy said, “Because you talk too damn much. He punched him and then went for a top rope splash, but KO rolled out of the ring. Jimmy challenged KO to a match tonight. “Damn, I wanna see that!” said Barrett. They showed an approving McConaughey at ringside.

-They showed Piper Niven arriving at the arena. [c]

-They showed “The Austin Gamblers” trophy for being PBR 2024 Champions.

-Barrett said KO vs. Jimmy is now official for later.

-Carmelo Hayes confronted Aldis backstage. He said he was supposed to face Jimmy tonight. Aldis said, “Things happen.” He said he can face him next week. Aldis said he just acquired a new Raw wrestler, and he thinks Hayes might be the perfect first opponent. Hayes said that’s perfect and he’ll humble and embarrass him and show that Smackdown is “the land of sharks.”

(2) CHELSEA GREEN & PIPER NIVEN vs. B-FAB & MICHIN

The bell rang 51 minutes into the hour. Green trash-talked Michin a minute into the match. Michin set up a move and wiggled her butt, but Niven stood on the ring apron and distracted her. Green recovered and attacked Michin to take control. B-Fab hot-tagged in at 3:00. Barrett compared B-Fab’s legs to Stacy Keilber. She gave Green a DDT and scored a near fall, broken up by Niven. Michin tagged in and landed Eat Defeat to score the pinfall over the U.S. Champion.

WINNERS: B-Fab & Michin in 5:00.

-Backstage, Damien Priest walked in and shook hands with Aldis. Hayes looked at Aldis and said, “Nah. Nah!” Aldis informed Priest that Hayes wanted a match with him “I came here to work and I’m ready to punish,” Priest said. Priest shook Aldis’s hand.

-Tiffany Stratton was shown walking backstage. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-A vignette aired with Charlotte saying she crafted a legacy no one can touch. She said she know s exactly who she is and she’s back. She talked about entering the Ruble with a smile on her face and a tear in her eye and she will remind everyone who owns the night. She let out a “woo!”

-Stratton walked out with her title belt. Stratton entered the ring and said once again she is the center of everyone’s attention. She said next week at the Rumble, 30 women will be fighting for a chance to face her at WrestleMania. She said just last week she beat last year’s Rumble winner, Bayley, so she’s not worried in the slightest. She said whoever wins will be running Tiffy Time. Rhea Ripley’s music played and the crowd roared. Barrett said Stratton looks like she’s seen a ghost and said it was a pleasant surprise.

Ripley said she respects what she did to Nia Jax, but it won’t compare to what she does to her on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Jax’s music played and she made her way to the ring with Candice LeRae. She said it was rude that she was “catching strays” from them. She said it’s a historic moment because she was there to announce she was entering and winning the Royal Rumble match. She told a kid in the crowd, “Your mom sucks, kid.” She said she’s ending Ripley’s title reign tomorrow night on SNME. She said she’ll beat Ripley and then win the Rumble and take the title from Stratton too.

Bianca Belair’s theme played and she danced out with Naomi. Naomi said she’s entering the Rumble. Belair said she is too. They had a friendly argument over who was going to win. They both entered the ring. Belair said Jax definitely isn’t going to win.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez then came out to Liv’s music. Liv took digs at women in the ring, then said the night will be about her because she was declaring herself for the women’s Rumble match. She also declared victory. Raquel nodded. Liv said Raquel will assure her victory. Ripley head-butted Liv as she entered her space. A brawl broke out. Barrett said somebody needed to take control and asked where Aldis was. Aldis walked out and the cut to a break. [c]

-They showed excited fans in the concourse area as Tessitore touted the arena.

(3) RHEA RIPLEY & BIANCA BELAIR & NAOMI vs. NIA JAX & LIV MORGAN & CANDICE LERAE (w/Raquel Rodriguez)

Barrett said if they wanted to fight, Aldis might as well turn it into a match. The bell rang 16 minutes into the hour. Belair and Ripley flipped Naomi onto Jax on the mat a minute in. Naomi and Liv tagged in briefly. Then Belair and Naomi double-teamed Liv. LeRae helped stop Belair’s attack on Liv. Jax blind-tagged in and set up an Annihilator, but Belair knocked her to the floor. They cut to a double-box break at 3:00. [c]

Belair eventually rallied against Liv and speared her. Jax broke up a cover at 11:00. Rhea slammed Liv onto Jax. Chaos broke out with LeRae and Ripley joining in the battle. Belair gave LeRae a KOD, but Liv leveraged Belair’s shouldres down with a Magistral Cradle for the win.

WINNERS: Belair & Naomi & Ripley in 12:00.

-Green asked Niven where she was and how it could happen. B-Fab and Michin walked in. B-Fab said it happened because the numbers were even. Michin said Aldis just gave her “one final crack” at Green’s U.S. Title next week. Green said they need better security detail.

-Gargano made his ring entrance. [c]

(4) APOLLO CREWS vs. JOHNNY GARGANO (w/Tomasso Ciampa)

As Crews made his entrance, they showed an inset clip from last week of Gargano attacking Crews after he told Pretty Deadly that Gargano and Ciampa don’t have their best interests in mind. The bell rang 36 minutes into the hour. At 3:00, Ciampa kneed Crews at ringside after Gargano tossed him through the ropes. The MCMGs came out. Ciampa yelled at them from the ring apron. Crews rolled up a distracted Gargano for a leverage three count.

WINNER: Crews in 4:00.

-Fatu and Tonga were walking backstage. Fatu said Braun isn’t Godzilla or King Kong. “I’m all gas, no breaks!” he yelled. Fatu and Tonga headed to the ring for Tonga’s match. [c]

-They showed a Triple H social media post about Travis Scott. Then the showed comedian Shane Gillis, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias in the crowd.

(5) L.A. KNIGHT vs. TAMA TONGA (w/Jacob Fatu)

Knight stood on the ring apron with a mic in hand. He said they have hell to pay tonight and took some digs at them. He said there might not be anything left for Braun at SNME and he apologized to Braun. Tessitore said Knight was on fire. The bell rang 50 minutes into the hour. Knight clotheslined Tonga over the ringside barricade at 1:30. Knight slingshot himself with a shoulder tackle on Tonga. When they fought at ringside, Knight turned to warn Fatu to stay away from him. Tonga then rammed Knight into the ringside steps at 3:00 and they cut to a break. [c]

Knight made a comeback at 9:00 by knocking Tonga off the ring apron into the announce desk. He then did a wrecking-ball swing through the ropes, but completely missed Tonga. He looked upset. Not sure whose fault it was. Tonga landed a leaping DDT back in the ring for a two count. Knight landed a leaping elbowdrop a minute later, but had to fend off Fatu. Tonga then rolled up a distracted Knight for a two count. Knight kicked out and hit BFT for the win.

WINNER: Knight in 12:00.

-Fatu attacked Knight afterward and gave him a leaping Samoan drop onto the announce desk. Fatu headbutted Knight a few times. Strowman’s music played and he came out to stop further attack. Strowman entered the ring as Tonga pulled Fatu off the ring apron. Fatu pushed Tonga aside and stepped onto the ring apron. Strowman played to the crowd as Fatu stared at him from across the ring. They bleeped “Holy shit!” from the crowd. (It’s so obnoxious.) Fatu let out a yell, but then Tonga ditracted him. Fatu charged, but Braunside-stepped him and then clotheslined him over the top rope. Then Tonga pulled Fatu away. Tessitore plugged their SNME match.

-Backstage, Miz pitched himself to Austin Theory and Greyson Waller. He said together they’re going to run Smackdown. Aldis said he had three words for Theory and Waller: “Pack your bags.” He congratulated them. Theory and Waller were excited. Miz was sad.

-Priest made his entrance. [c]

-Scenes aired of Austin, Tex.

-A Shinsuke Nakamura vignette aired where he spoke and captions translated him to saying he will retain his U.S. Title against all challengers, plus he’s entering the Rumble and will win again. He said 2025 will be the year of his conquest starting with the Rumble.

(6) DAMIEN PRIEST vs. CARMELO HAYES

Barrett gave Hayes credit for not backing down. The bell rang 15 minutes into the hour. Tessitore said Hayes carries himself like a number one draft pick who is also in the process of being humbled. Hayes almost shoved Priest into the ringpost, but Priest stopped short. Hayes kicked him and tried again and did knock him into the ringpost. Hayes stood on the top rope and played to the crowd as they cut to a break at at 2:30. [c]

After fighting at ringside, Hayes landed The First 48 for a near fall at 10:00. Priest made a comeback and landed South of Heaven for the win.

WINNER: Priest in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Expected outcome. I’m curious where this story arc leads with Hayes.)

-DIY were yelling at Aldis. MCMGs walked up to them all smiles. Alex Shelley revealed that they’re getting a tag title rematch in a two-out-of-three-falls match at the Royal Rumble.

-Tessitore plugged next week’s Smackdown featuring DIY & Pretty Deadly vs. MCMGs & Los Garza, Jimmy Uso vs. Hayes, Chelsea vs. Michin for the U.S. Title, and Liv Morgan vs. Naomi. [c]

-They showed Michelle McColl and Mark Henry in the crowd.

-Backstage, the camera was filming Priest walking when Cody approached him. He said he is glad to have him. Priest smiled and said, “See you see soon, champ.”

-They went to Barrett and Tessitore at ringside and they gave a final pitch to SNME.

-Miz buttered up Andrade backstage and said he just needs someone to help guide him to become the superstar he truly is. Andrade said he loves the idea, but added, “Let me go find someone.” Jimmy walked in and laughed at Miz, then headed toward the ring. Hayes told him that it’ll take more than four moves to beat KO. Jimmy said it’ll just take three moves to beat him next week.

-Jimmy made his way to the ring. Hayes attacked him from behind in the aisle. Aldis and other officials jumped in. Jimmy made his way to the ring after Hayes was escorted away. [c]

(7) JIMMY USO vs. KEVIN OWENS

