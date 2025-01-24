VIP PODCAST 1/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-25-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talks about Angle’s latest delusional claim, WWE trying to deal with Punk’s perceived ego, 2007 Rumble preview, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Jan. 25, 2007. Pat rants about the importance (or lack thereof) of paying dues in the pro wrestling business. Also, more of the latest wrestling news combined with wild-ass speculation, including Kurt Angle’s latest delusional interview claim, a former NWA Heavyweight Champion announces his upcoming retirement, and WWE’s attempt to raid the new MTV wrestling promotion before its first show airs. Pat answers Listener Mail questions about New Jack, Bam Bam Bigelow, and the Super Bowl. One of wrestling’s hottest acts returns home to Texas in our Indy Lineup of the Week, and Pat previews Sunday’s Rumble and Monday’s Raw in the Hot Five Stories.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

