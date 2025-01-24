News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Machado discuss Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax, schadenfreude, SNME preview, more (63 min.)

January 24, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado Acknowledge:

  • Schadenfreude.
  • Is a new SNME too soon? An SNME preview.
  • Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax.
  • Jorge simps for Jax.
  • The new invulnerable WWE commentary table.
  • Still some production bugs that need squashing.
  • Will Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman have a finish?
  • Sheamus vs. Bron Breakker – will Sheamus finish the story (trademark Cody Rhodes)?
  • Javier goes off on Mystery Boxes.
  • Gunther vs. Jey Uso.
  • An update on Penta.
  • Look out, Robbie Eagles, there is a new Sniper of the Skies.
  • And more…

