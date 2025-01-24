FREE PODCAST 1/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Machado discuss Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax, schadenfreude, SNME preview, more (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Schadenfreude.

Is a new SNME too soon? An SNME preview.

Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax.

Jorge simps for Jax.

The new invulnerable WWE commentary table.

Still some production bugs that need squashing.

Will Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman have a finish?

Sheamus vs. Bron Breakker – will Sheamus finish the story (trademark Cody Rhodes)?

Javier goes off on Mystery Boxes.

Gunther vs. Jey Uso.

An update on Penta.

Look out, Robbie Eagles, there is a new Sniper of the Skies.

And more…

