FREE PODCAST 1/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Machado discuss Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax, schadenfreude, SNME preview, more (63 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado Acknowledge:
- Schadenfreude.
- Is a new SNME too soon? An SNME preview.
- Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax.
- Jorge simps for Jax.
- The new invulnerable WWE commentary table.
- Still some production bugs that need squashing.
- Will Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman have a finish?
- Sheamus vs. Bron Breakker – will Sheamus finish the story (trademark Cody Rhodes)?
- Javier goes off on Mystery Boxes.
- Gunther vs. Jey Uso.
- An update on Penta.
- Look out, Robbie Eagles, there is a new Sniper of the Skies.
- And more…
