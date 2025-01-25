VIP PODCAST 1/24 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Charlotte among many women declaring for the Rumble, Cody-KO heats up, Priest and Miz transferred to Smackdown, Tiffany in-ring promo, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 24 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Charlotte Flair among many women declaring for the Rumble, Cody Rhodes-Kevin Owens heats up, Damien Priest and Miz transferred to Smackdown, Tiffany in-ring promo, a big tag match added to the Royal Rumble, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO