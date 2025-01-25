FREE PODCAST 1/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Goodspeed: Charlotte entering Rumble and perhaps aiming for Tiffany, Transfer Window, SNME hype, Cody-KO, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Jason Goodspeed to discuss WWE Smackdown with video callers including Charlotte Flair declaring herself for the Royal Rumble and extended talk about her return and possibly facing Tiffany Stratton. Also discussion about the Parade of Women segment building the Rumble, the Saturday Night’s Main Event hype with a focus on Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, the three-hour format, and much more. Sean from Tennessee joined throughout most of the show to make a rare three-man booth for the WKPWP!

