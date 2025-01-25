VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #845 (January 22, 2005): Keller backstage at Death Match Tourney, Terri Runnels Torch Talk says she doesn’t like watching women wrestle, TNA’s Elephant

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #845 cover-dated January 22, 2005: This issue includes a cover story featuring Wade Keller’s in-depth, behind the scenes perspective at last weekend’s “King of the Hardcore Death Match” tournament in Los Angeles… Pat McNeill looks at TNA’s pink elephant – drugs… Part two of the Terri Runnels “Torch Talk” interview includes details on the Brian Pillman angle that was cut short due to his death… Torch Triple Play includes three Backtrack flashbacks to highlights Mick Foley’s Torch Talk, Keller’s Starrcade ’94 coverage, Jim Ross being rehired by the WWF after being fired, the failed ECW 60 minute draw experiment, Keller’s Royal Rumble ’95 preview, and more… The Top Five Stories of the Week… In-depth coverage of TNA’s Final Resolution PPV including Keller’s star ratings and Torch staff Roundtable Reviews… WWE Newswire with sales figures for recent wrestling books, the latest on WrestleMania, news on former head writers Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara, and more… Plus: TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, The Big Story on TNA Impact, The Big Story on Raw, The Big Story on Smackdown, and more…

