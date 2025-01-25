FREE PODCAST 1/25 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Steve Richards discusses social media impact on pro wrestling, ECW on WWE Network, more + Current Events Conversation (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-23-2015), PWTorch’s Jim Valley talked live with former WWE/ECW wrestler Stevie Richards. They discussed ECW, WWE Network, social media’s impact on pro wrestling, and more. Plus, Richards admitted he only was doing the interview to “avoid getting fined” and kind just stopped answering questions at one point. From there, Jim took phone calls from listeners on various topics. In the VIP Aftershow, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell covers the latest news, events, and more.

