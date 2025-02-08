FREE PODCAST 2/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #318 (1-28-95) including 1995 Royal Rumble review, Bigelow shoves Lawrence Taylor, multiple titles change hands, Flair returning, more (192 min.)

News Ticker

February 8, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #318 of the PWTorch including Royal Rumble 1995, the Lawrence Taylor and Bam Bam Bigelow angle, Jeff Jarrett wins Intercontinental title, 123 Kid and Bob Holly win (then lose) tag titles, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

