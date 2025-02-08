FREE PODCAST 2/8 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: Keller & Mitchell & Parks talk WWE Hall of Fame candidates, Vince’s comment about Bret, could Jim Ross help TNA, remembering Jack Brisco, WWF-WWE name change, more (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 5 and Feb. 8, 2010.

On the Feb. 5, 2010 episode, PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell joined PWTorch editor Wade Keller to take caller and email questions, analyze Impact, discuss WWE Hall of Fame candidates, delve into the Bret Hart-Vince McMahon relationship, remembering Jack Brisco, Triple H, and more.

Then on the Feb. 8, 2010 episode, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks joined Wade to take caller and email questions, analyze the drop in TNA Impact ratings, what Vince McMahon said about Bret Hart the previous week, and more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the WWF-WWE name change, whether TNA should change its name, and the difference Jim Ross could make in TNA.

