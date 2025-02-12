AEW FEUD TRACKER: Barber updates, assesses, and grades Moxley vs. Copeland, Mariah vs. Storm, Mercedes vs. Cameron, MJF vs. Dustin and Jarrett, Omega & Ospreay vs. Callis Family, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Housekeeping

•Miro, Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks all received their releases free and clear of any non-compete clauses. All three guys wanted to go, so Tony did the right thing by letting them out of their contracts with no strings attached. Incidentally, Ricky Starks showed up on NXT last night.

Conversely, there were a number of releases from WWE last Friday. The names that AEW ought to consider are Sonya DeVille and Bea Priestley (Blair Davenport in WWE). DeVille has talent and a legit fighting background, and Priestley has already been in AEW before.

•The Young Bucks lost the IWGP titles at New Beginning in Osaka in their very first defense.

•Hologram is back from the ankle injury he suffered in October and is fighting LFI alongside Komander. The Lucha war is back! Here’s to willing Vikingo as their partner into existence.

•Speaking of returns, The Gunns are back. They are getting a shot at the AEW Tag Team titles tonight after stepping right up to The Hurt Syndicate last week.

Intro

Tonight is the final night of AEW’s tour of the South. Atlanta was indeed “Hot-lanta” last week, and the crowd in Houston was great too, so I expect my fellow Texans in Austin to do me proud as well. Tonight serves as the go-home for Grand Slam Australia this Saturday. I wish that the manner in which the show was going to air had been clear from the beginning and that it had been uploaded to Max earlier in the day, but it is what it is at this point. The lineup is strong, so the show should be really good.

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland (7 weeks)

Latest Developments

Mox turned down Adam Copeland’s challenge for Revolution, but did accept Jay White’s challenge for him and Claudio to face White and Copeland in a Brisbane Brawl at Grand Slam.

Analysis

Dynamite started with a cold open featuring Renee Paquette interviewing Jay White outside the building. White briefly talked about him and Adam Copeland banding together because of a common enemy. Much like Beetlejuice, Mox & The Mechanics showed up at the mention of their name. This time though, Jay was prepared. Rated FTR showed up behind Mox and the Mechanics, and a brawl broke out. In a clever moment, Marina Shafir scooped up Renee and carried her to safety. The fight spilled into the arena and eventually it was broken up. Cope got on the mic to reiterate his challenge for Revolution, which Mox seemingly ignored. White took his turn and laid out the challenge for the Brisbane Brawl.

Collision opened with Mox and Marina interrupting Tony Schiavone’s intro. Mox was concise in his promo, telling Copeland that he wasn’t going to give him a title match because, among other reasons, he didn’t like him. He then accepted White’s challenge for the tag match at Grand Slam.

The opening of Dynamite was hot, and the live crowd ate it up. The brawl was fine, and it wasn’t just a one-sided beatdown. I like the idea of the tag team match at Grand Slam. Jay White obviously should have a match in Australia, but I didn’t like the idea of him being thrust into an AEW World Title match before Copeland. It would’ve completely undermined any believability in White’s chances. This way, White’s in something important on the card, and his title match can be saved for later.

When it comes to Mox turning down Copeland’s challenge, it’s a clever piece of booking. I’ve said before that Copeland is an un-sexy choice. Making the fans want the match by denying it to them at first is some shrewd reverse psychology. The tightrope AEW has to walk here is making sure Mox comes across as a hypocrite rather than a coward. It’s a Nik Wallenda-level of difficulty, but so far, they’re pulling it off. Mox talks his big game about wanting people to step up, but then he blows off a challenge. He still wants to hurt Copeland though, which is part of the motivation for accepting the tag match. Good stuff all around here.

Elsewhere on Collision, The Mechanics (Pac, Claudio, Yuta) attacked the Undisputed Kingdom after the UK were victorious in the opening three-way trios match. Adam Cole challenged them to a trios title match. Later in the night, the challenge was accepted for Dynamite.

Mox and the Mechanics are fighting a two-front war finally. I’ve been advocating for the Trios Titles to have their own feud for a while now. Broaden the spread of the group. It’s supposed to be an all-encompassing umbrella story, but it’s been centered around the World Title for months. While I’m glad to finally see some traction with the Trios Titles, I don’t see the UK taking the belts tonight.

Grade: B+

Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. Don Callis Family (6 weeks)

Latest Developments

Mark Davis was revealed as the new member of the Don Callis Family before losing a spirited match to Will Ospreay. Meanwhile, Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita picked a hard-fought win over the Hounds of Hell.

Analysis

The reveal of Mark Davis as the new member of the DCF was more confusing than anything else. It’s been weeks since we’ve seen Davis on AEW TV, so this came out of nowhere. Callis attempted to explain the situation on commentary, saying that Fletcher had Davis’ power of attorney when Davis was out injured. So, when Callis signed Fletcher, he actually signed Aussie Open as a unit and thus owns Davis’ contract. That actually makes sense and would’ve been interesting to see play out rather than being crammed into Callis explaining it.

As for the match, it was fine. Davis probably got more offense than he should have, and he didn’t act as conflicted as he should have, given that he’s in the DCF under duress. More importantly though, referee Rick Knox actually did his job! He blocked Davis from using an exposed turnbuckle, which allowed Ospreay to hit a Hidden Blade for the win.

After the match, Kenny Omega came out and cut a promo. He was serious and fired up, but he’s a naturally quirky fellow, so some of that quirkiness showed through. Still, he talked up the tag team match at Grand Slam and made it feel like even more of a big deal.

Later in the night, Takeshita and Fletcher battled the Hounds of Hell. It was unsurprisingly a damn good wrestling match, just as I predicted. Callis playing Okada’s music briefly distracted Buddy Matthews, but it didn’t cost the Hounds the match. Instead, it took Fletcher and Takeshita hitting a double-team brainbuster to put Brody King away.

I assume there’s one final confrontation tonight ahead of the match on Saturday. I expect that match to be insane. It’s kind of difficult to pick a winner honestly because I think the DCF have a reasonable chance of winning. That said, I’m going with the Omega Powers.

Grade: B+

Mariah May vs. Toni Storm (15 months)

Latest Developments

Toni “played the role of Mariah May” during a match against Queen Aminata, leaving the real Mariah incensed on commentary. On Collision, Toni swapped places with a lookalike enhancement talent to get her hands on Mariah.

Analysis

Once Mariah was seated at commentary and Aminata was in the ring, Toni was introduced as “playing the role of Mariah May.” She came out to Mariah’s music, wearing Mariah’s outfit. She had all of Mariah’s mannerisms and movements down and eventually won with Mayday.

This was fantastic. Toni’s impersonation of Mariah was spot on. Both of these women have just enough of a resemblance to each other that makes impersonations easy. It also worked as a mind game Toni was playing on Mariah. Mariah sold it perfectly, sitting at commentary seething but trying to control her anger. I loved her wondering aloud how much Toni “had to have the outfit altered” to fit in it. Impersonation has been part of this feud.

Mariah impersonated Toni the week after she bludgeoned her with the high heel, so it’s fitting that Toni pulled this card. My only quibble is that I wish Toni had faced an enhancement talent instead of Queen Aminata. This was all about Toni messing with Mariah’s head, so the match itself was sort of unnecessary.

Somehow, they managed to top that segment on Collision. Mariah held a “Glamorous Exhibition.” She quickly trounced her opponent, Shay Karmichael, an enhancement who looked a little like Toni and appeared to be wearing an outfit similar to OG Toni. After the squash, Mariah smeared lipstick on Karmichael, who was wrapped in a black robe like the one Timeless Toni wears, and tossed her face down. That’s when Luther made his return for the first time since All In.

He walked down to the ring carrying a tray. He removed the cover to reveal the bloody high heel Mariah used to bludgeon Toni with. Mariah spat at him and grabbed the high heel. Unbeknownst to Mariah, this distraction had allowed Toni to swap places with Karmichael. Mariah turned around, grabbed the blonde woman she believed to be Shay Karmichael, pulled her by the hair, and looked positively spooked when she pulled her head back and realized that it was Toni. She swung the high heel, but Toni blocked it and hit her with a wicked headbutt. Mariah attempted to run, but Toni caught her and slammed her into the railing. She set up for a Storm Zero on the steps, but Mariah got away.

Another stellar segment from these two. Luther’s return was great. The return of the high heel was a nice callback. “Watch for the shoe” has been a theme of this story since Toni became Timeless, and once again it proved to be the decisive factor. The distraction of the shoe allowed Toni to pull the switcheroo. The way Mariah pulled Toni off the canvas, straight up without really looking at her, set up perfectly so she didn’t know it was Toni until she turned and looked. The look on her face, chef’s kiss. For anyone somehow mistaking the intricacies for a lack of seriousness, Toni wanted to piledrive Mariah on steps. It doesn’t get much more serious than that.

My only real issue with this segment is a nitpick. I just wish Mariah had pulled the robe all the way down on Shay Karmichael before the switch. One more thing, it would be a nice touch if Toni explained that she sent Shay Karmichael out to face Mariah. It would explain the otherwise conveniently coincidental lookalike.

As far as the match goes, this has to main event Grand Slam. It’s the strongest feud, and it’s for the women’s world title. I expect Toni to get the win in her hometown and for this 15-month odyssey to conclude in a blowoff match of some kind at Revolution.

Grade: A

Mercedes Moné vs. Harley Cameron (4 weeks)

Latest Developments

Harley used her many talents to agitate her way into Mercedes Moné granting her a shot at the TBS title.

Analysis

Harley brought puppet Mercedes to Dynamite. She did some more ventriloquism only to get interrupted by the real Mercedes who once again called her a loser and denied her request for a title shot. As Mercedes turned to walk back into her locker room Harley flipped her the bird but Renee pulled her hand down.

This segment was brief but very entertaining. Harley is super talented and Mercedes is very effective as an arrogant, unlikable heel. Renee pulling Harley’s hand down was especially hysterical.

The Harley Halftime concert on Collision was well-received from the enthusiastic suburban Houston crowd. She barely started her first song before Mercedes came out and interrupted her. The CEO started to run her down but Harley shrugged it off and started a second song where feigned calling Mercedes the C-word before calling her cunning. Mercedes again insulted her and Harley got real. She cut a heartfelt promo acknowledging that she’s not as good as Mercedes but she’s been working hard and has a dream. Mercedes laughed at her and slapped her in the face. Harley snapped, yelled “feel the wrath” and whacked her with the mic across the jaw. That finally pushed Mercedes to accept the challenge.

What a well done segment. While part of me wishes Harley had gotten more time to sing, I think it was smart to cut it short. It put more heat on Mercedes and emphasized the point of the singing was to antagonize her. Harley’s heartfelt promo injected some gravity and seriousness into the entire thing.

Harley Cameron is a remarkable success story for AEW. She came in as a complete goof as part of QTV. When she first started wrestling, I openly scoffed at the idea. To her credit she’s been taking it seriously and steadily improving. It didn’t hurt that she got away from Saraya. She’s organically getting over with the live crowds who loudly chant “feel the wrath”. Her other outside the ring talents have only endeared her more

I think there’s chance Harley pulls off an upset on Saturday. Rarely is there opportunity to pull off such a genuine feel-good moment. Harley can get the upset at Grand Slam and immediately drop the title back to Mercedes at Revolution. I’d put the odds at 60/40 that Mercedes wins though.

Grade: B+

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet (9 weeks)

Latest Developments

Ricochet defeated Swerve following an accidental low blow and then stole the robe that once belonged to the late Jimmy Rave from Prince Nana.

Analysis

Swerve was shown arriving at the building. They ran a very good video package recapping the feud. By the time the main event arrived there was a big fight feel. Swerve and Ricochet real took it to one another. Early in the match they really tested their balance standing on the barricade in a spot that culminated in Swerve turning an attempted huracanrana into a powerbomb on said barricade which looked brutal.

Another cool moment was Swerve intercepting a Spirit Gun with a House Call. Just immaculate timing and precision on that one. In the end, Swerve went for a second Swerve Stomp. Ricochet crossed his wrists in front of his face to block it which effectively acted as a low blow. He capitalized with a Spirit Gun for the win. After the match, he shoved Nana down and stole the special robe.

A great match that delivered on the weeks of build up. Ricochet getting the win was the only reasonable outcome. It gave him credibility and extended feud. The feud was escalated by his theft of the robe. Swerve had worn down to the ring as he does on special occasions. There was added significance because the late Jimmy Rave was from Atlanta. Ricochet stealing it makes it even more personal. The stakes have been raised. That’s the mark of a good feud.

Ricochet added some fuel to the fire over the weekend, first brawling with Swerve at the Defy show and then insulting the food made by Swerve’s friend, rap legend Bun B. Credit to Ricochet. He’s working really hard to get all the heat right now.

Grade: B+

Christian Cage vs. Hook (15 weeks)

Latest Developments

Samoa Joe and Hook beat up Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian in their locker room while Christian Cage hit around the corner.

Analysis

This was limited to a short backstage segment this week. Hook and Joe, who was sporting a nifty Hawaiian shirt that I would totally wear, had their personal cameraman follow them to the Patriarchy’s locker room. Hook reminded Joe of some advice Joe had given him which resulted in Joe sending Hook in first.

Christian saw them enter the locker room and cowered with Mother Wayne around the corner. Joe and Hook beat up Nick Wayne and Sabian. As they walked out Joe delivered the line of the week, “Tell ya’ daddy I said hi!”

This was simple but a lot of fun. I like that they acknowledged it was a different camera guy because Shibata was in Japan. I love the dynamite between Joe and Hook. Christian cowering was classic Christian. All that said, bring this plane in for a landing please and get Hook and Joe in the tag division.

Grade: B

MJF vs Jeff Jarrett (6 weeks)

Latest Developments

No Jeff Jarrett this week but Dustin Rhodes confronted MJF, verbally blistering him, and setting up a match for tonight.

Analysis

MJF came out said “I told you so about Jeff Jarrett” and then started running down the legends in AEW, even going as far as to call it All Elderly Wrestling. That brought out a fired up Dustin Rhodes who absolutely laid into MJF. He told him to stop invoking Owen Hart’s name and mocking people’s substance abuse issues.

Dustin said MJF wasn’t the Devil because he’d been to hell, seen the devil, and kicked his teeth in because he’s a survivor. He said that there was nothing MJF could do to him that hadn’t already been done and that he was better than MJF and his “punk bitch ass” knows it.

MJF told Dustin it him 37 years to get out from under his daddy’s shadow and now he’s under his brother’s. Dustin’s response was to deck MJF and a pull apart ensued. MJF got the better of it, leaving Dustin lying with a low blow.

Really good segment. MJF’s portion was short and concise. Dustin came out spitting white hot fire. His passion was off the charts. You could feel that he meant every word. Yes, he was yelling a lot, but he was frustrated so it made sense. I suspect MJF wins the match and we get the return of Jeff Jarrett. These two need to have the match already because this feud going on any longer feels needless. I fear it’s going to last until Revolution though. At least the teases for a Hangman-MJF feud continue to be there.

Grade: B