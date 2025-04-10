WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Iyo vs. Rhea vs. Bianca, Lyra vs. Bayley, Gunther vs. Jey Uso, Penta vs. Dominik, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With WrestleMania less than two weeks away, this week’s Raw saw several new matches made official for the show of shows. Above those matches, the storyline that took center stage this week was the one involving World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Jey Uso. After what the champion did to Jey’s brother Jimmy last week, he came out to the ring for a promo. Before he could even get a word out, Jey came out to confront him. While many would’ve expected Jey to attack the champion on site, what he chose to do instead proved to be an even stronger message.

For how much people have criticized Jey for not being serious enough, this segment put all those complaints to bed. In addition to that, we had Adam Pearce make a ruling surrounding the Women’s World Championship situation, a women’s Intercontinental Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, and Seth Rollins sending a message to Paul Heyman. As this year marked the longest stretch between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, this week’s show brought us one step closer to the finish line.

Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Latest Developments:

Last week, Iyo Sky defended the Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley with Bianca Belair as the special referee. When Bianca physically pulled Rhea off of Iyo after ignoring her five count, Rhea hit her in the face and then Iyo accidentally drop kicked her from the top rope. A frustrated Bianca called for the bell and the match ended on a double disqualification. All three women fought each other afterwards until Rhea gained the advantage by hitting each of them with Riptides. After hitting one on Bianca from the second rope, Rhea held up the title as the show ended.

This week, Adam Pearce called Iyo, Rhea, and Bianca out to the ring and took responsibility for what happened last week as he said he was wrong to think that the three of them could be professional. To right that wrong, he announced that all three women will face each other for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania in a Triple Threat match. Bianca said she would’ve been pissed off at this announcement a few weeks ago but now she’s happy and vowed to go through Rhea to walk out of WrestleMania as champion as she signed the contract. When Rhea was about to ask if Bianca really thought she was scared of her, Bianca told her to shut up as she threw the contract at her and after she signed it, Rhea threw it back at Bianca. Iyo was pie faced by Rhea again as she tried to get in between them and while she acted as if she was about to leave, Iyo Missile Drop Kicked Rhea into Bianca and then signed the contract.

Analysis:

While this segment wasn’t much different from what we’ve been seeing between these women over the last few weeks, it at least gave us the news that the Triple Threat match is now official. Considering how long this has been teased, it’s crazy that they waited until two weeks before WrestleMania to make this announcement. Considering that she was disrespected here once again, the highlight of this whole segment was Iyo Missile Drop Kicking Rhea into Bianca. With her being treated like the third wheel ever since this feud started despite being the champion, it’s easy to see why the audience seems to be more behind her. It says a lot about her ability and how much the audience likes her that she’s heading into WrestleMania as a champion for the second straight year.

As great as Iyo is and has been in this storyline, the main heat is still between Rhea and Bianca. In the four years since the two of them have been the faces of the women’s division, this is going to be the first time that we’re going to see them face each other in a marquee match for the championship. While it is technically a Triple Threat and not a singles match, people have been dying to see these two go at it for years and it’s finally going to happen. Despite the way Rhea’s been acting lately, it’s odd that the people still cheer for her and booed Bianca for the third straight week. While Bianca has every reason to be upset, the recent reactions combined with her slight change in behavior are making it feel like her heel turn is inevitable.

Grade: B

Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley

Latest Developments:

On the February 10 episode of Raw, Bayley defeated women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria to qualify for the women’s Elimination Chamber match. Two weeks ago, Lyra successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez despite outside interference from Liv Morgan. Liv and Raquel attacked Lyra after the match until Bayley came out to help Lyra fight them off. Bayley raised Lyra’s hand up afterwards but stared at the title while she did. Last week, both women agreed to face each other for the title this week.

The match took place this week and within the first few minutes, Bayley caught Lyra’s kick attempt and hit her with a hard knee to the face. Lyra later rebounded with a Tornado DDT and held on to Bayley as she nailed her with a Fisherman’s Suplex immediately after. Bayley trapped Lyra in a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring but Lyra held on to her leg, which led to Bayley letting go of the hold and attempting a Rose Plant. This backfired as Lyra reversed the move into a roll up and got the win. Although Bayley initially rejected a handshake from Lyra after the match and acted as if she was about to leave, she came back into the ring to hug her and then raised her hand.

Analysis:

With the card for WrestleMania being as stacked as it is, it’s a shame that we couldn’t get this match there. This was by far the best match of the whole night and arguably, it was Lyra’s best title defense since she’s been the champion. There were many impressive spots here, including when Lyra did the Tornado DDT into a Fisherman’s Suplex (Curt Henning would be proud). When Bayley had her trapped in the Boston Crab, it really felt like we were going to see a title change. The fact that Lyra was able to hang in there and reverse the Rose Plant into a pin was an incredible finish that showed how resilient she is.

What was a little odd was how Bayley initially rejected Lyra’s handshake, but then hugged her right after. While everything seemed fine when they hugged, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that the initial handshake rejection could be a sign of more issues between them down the road. As the two of them are scheduled to team up in the Tag Team Turmoil match on Smackdown Friday, they’re the clear favorites to win since they already have issues with Liv & Raquel. For as great as that Tag Team Title match has the potential to be, it doesn’t feel like Bayley and Lyra are a team that’s meant to be together long term. Although there’s a chance it could turn out way, what we saw in this match was a sign that their chemistry as opponents is too good to have them be a team instead.

Grade: B+

Gunther vs. Jey Uso

Latest Developments:

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defeated Jimmy Uso last week with a Sleeper and as he continued the attack after the match, Jey Uso came out to chase him off. As Jey was helping his brother to the back, Gunther reappeared and attacked them from behind. Gunther zip tied Jey onto the ropes and had him watch as he did more damage to Jimmy. The champion busted him open after hitting him in the face with the title, nailed him with a Powerbomb, and trapped a bloody Jimmy in the Sleeper again as he taunted a tied-up Jey. To add insult to injury, the champion wiped Jimmy’s blood on his chest.

As Gunther was in the ring this week about to cut a promo, Jey immediately came out through the crowd to interrupt wearing all black and with a more serious demeanor. Jey asked Gunther if he talks to his mother and then mentioned that when he talked to his own mother over the week, he had to tell her that her son was laid up in the hospital. When she asked him why he didn’t protect him, Jey told her because he was afraid of Gunther but despite what happened in that moment last week, he realized he’s not afraid of him anymore. He warned the champion to hug and kiss his family before WrestleMania and said he was going to ask God for forgiveness for the man he’s about to become. He ended the promo by saying he’s going to get Gunther at WrestleMania for himself, his brother, and his family and he’s going to take the World Heavyweight Championship.

Analysis:

As mentioned last week, this is exactly the kind of Jey Uso we needed to show up after what Gunther did to Jimmy. While some may have thought he should’ve come out swinging at Gunther right away, what he said here was far more effective than just another brawl would’ve been. Jey bringing up the fact that he realized he wasn’t scared anymore after what happened last week and telling Gunther he’s going to ask for forgiveness for the man he’s about to become showed a side of him that many people have been dying to see. This promo from Jey was deep, personal, and served as a real turning point in this feud. The shocked expression on Gunther’s face said a lot as considering that he’s treating Jey like a joke over the last few months, it was clear that he doesn’t see him that way anymore after this promo.

As violent as what happened last week was, it was necessary to bring the story to where it is now. After how stale this feud was becoming up until recently, it now feels like a major championship match at WrestleMania. From last week’s segment and what we saw here, this storyline is really peaking at just the right time. While it’s had its ups and downs, this has been the most consistent feud on the show since it began after the Royal Rumble. Even though it won’t be in the main event of either night of WrestleMania, this match still has the potential to be the main match people walk away from this show remembering the most.

Grade: A

Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio

Latest Developments:

Last week, Penta teamed up with Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker to face Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor. Breakker accidentally Speared Penta, which allowed Finn to hit Penta with a Coup De Grace to get the win. As Finn, Dominik, and the rest of the Judgment Day were celebrating backstage, Finn felt so good about the win that he went to Adam Pearce’s office to ask for an Intercontinental Championship match. Liv Morgan then mentioned to Dominik that he was more deserving of a title shot than Finn was considering that Finn lost to Breakker a few weeks ago, and said she was going to ask Pearce for a title shot on his behalf. Pearce announced Monday afternoon via social media that it will be Breakker, Penta, Finn, and Dominik in a Fatal 4 Way for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

Penta went one on one with Dominik this week in a match where Dominik hit Penta with his own Mexican Destroyer and a 619, but Penta put his knees up as he attempted a Frog Splash. Penta later hit Dominik with the Sacrifice and the Penta Driver for the win. Carlito attacked Penta from behind after the match until Breakker came out and Speared Carlito in the aisle way. When Breakker entered the ring, he Speared Dominik and Penta before Finn showed up from behind and laid him out with an Inverted DDT. Instead of helping up Dominik, Finn held up the title before running out of the ring as Breakker attempted to hit him with a Spear.

Analysis:

Despite the loss, Dominik really had a good performance in this match. While the outcome was never in doubt, the fact that he looked as impressive as he did here could be an indication that bigger things are on the way for him. As fun as this match was, the real story coming out of it was all the chaos that followed it. One of those highlights was the incredible Spear that Breakker delivered to Carlito in the aisle way, which literally looked like he broke him in half. Although Finn stood tall over everyone in the end, he probably has the least chance of winning the title at WrestleMania.

Predictably so, we saw more of the growing issues between Finn and Dominik this week. After what Liv said last week and considering she convinced Pearce to make the match for WrestleMania a Fatal Four Way, you knew Finn wasn’t going to be too thrilled with the idea. Although he tried to play it off as if he was fine with it, him bringing up how everyone thinks Dominik’s a loser and the fact that he didn’t help him up after he was Speared by Breakker are clear indications that the cracks in their relationship are showing up again. Considering how this story has been going and also how impressive Dominik was against Penta in this match, him winning the title at WrestleMania is a strong possibility. Regardless of who wins, WrestleMania is where this relationship will finally come to an end.

Grade: B

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins Segment

Latest Developments:

Last Friday on Smackdown, C.M. Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman were in the ring to find out what the favor was that Heyman owed to Punk. Punk revealed that the favor was that Heyman would be in his corner for the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania. Reigns laughed it off and asked Heyman to let Punk down easy, but Heyman hesitated. Pointing out that Heyman was crying, Reigns said he’d give him one more chance to tell Punk no. Heyman told Reigns that he couldn’t do that because he promised him and as Reigns cornered Heyman into the corner, Punk attacked him from behind and hit Reigns with a GTS as Rollins stood in the corner laughing.

In this week’s closing segment, Heyman was in the ring cutting a promo about how he would never be disloyal to either Reigns or Punk before being interrupted by Rollins. Rollins told Heyman that Reigns doesn’t care about him as he left him to be attacked by Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline last summer and that Punk only agreed to join Reigns’ team at WarGames to get a favor out of him. Rollins talked about physically removing Heyman from the situation and began shoving Heyman until Heyman told him to never put his hands on him again. As Rollins pushed Heyman into the corner, Punk came out and he brawled with Rollins throughout the ringside area but as Punk tried to meet him back in the ring, Rollins Curb Stomped him. Rollins acted as if he was going to Curb Stomp Heyman as he checked on Punk but didn’t do it, and he then said that Heyman now owes him a favor.

Analysis:

While the reveal of what Heyman’s favor was to Punk on Smackdown felt a little underwhelming, this segment helped spice things up. Instead of being torn between two people, now Heyman is torn between three. Rollins was really good here with bringing up all the times Punk and Reigns left Heyman to fend for himself and planting that doubt into his head. For the way he acted in this segment as well as over the last few months, it really feels strange that Rollins still hasn’t turned heel. Considering that he’s felt like the odd person out in this storyline, this helped put some of the attention back on him.

Although many people were skeptical about this direction for Punk, Reigns, and Rollins for WrestleMania, the story they’ve been telling between all three of them has been worth getting invested in. Ever since the night Reigns returned and interfered in the Cage match last month, every segment surrounding this storyline has delivered in one way or another. In addition to the bad blood between all three, what’s really made this match a must watch is the Heyman factor. For as long as he’s been around, it’s incredible to see how well he can still sell a main event angle. In many ways, his involvement in this has you anticipating who he’s going to choose to align with more than the actual outcome of the match.

Grade: B+

Other Raw Highlights

L.W.O. vs. El Grande Americano & The Creed Brothers

With Chad Gable benched from competing in his hometown due to being sick by Adam Pearce, El Grande Americano took his place in a Six Man Tag Team match along with the Creed Brothers against Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro of the L.W.O. As Dragon Lee had Americano on his shoulders for a cross body from Del Toro, Americano reversed it into a Belly-to-Belly Suplex. Ivy Nile later handed Americano a piece of metal that he put in his mask and he headbutted Rey Mysterio with it as he tried to intervene. Americano then headbutted Lee as he attempted to take his mask off and hit him with a Diving Headbutt from the top rope for the win. Later backstage, Adam Pearce agreed to give Mysterio a match against Americano at WrestleMania.

Analysis:

This was a really fun match that further established how sneaky and underhanded El Grande Americano is. While it’s great to see that this is leading to Chad Gable finally getting a singles match at WrestleMania, it is a bit odd that it’s happening under these circumstances. With all that aside, he’s been knocking it out of the park with this character. As great as he is in the ring, this storyline has allowed him to show more of how entertaining he is. While many would expect for Americano to be unmasked at WrestleMania, this storyline feels fresh and entertaining enough that it could extend beyond that.

The War Raiders vs. The New Day

After the brief stare down they had last week, the War Raiders defended the World Tag Team Championship against the New Day this week. The Raiders hit Kofi with the War Machine, but Xavier interrupted the count. Xavier brought a chair into the ring and as he and Ivar got into a tug of war over it, Eric hit Xavier with it to cause a disqualification. Kofi hit Ivar from behind with the chair and then he and Xavier threw Eric headfirst into the chair as it was held up against the turnbuckle. Before they could do more damage as they placed Eric’s head into the chair and Kofi was about to jump off the top rope, officials came out to break it up.

Analysis:

When this match was made for this week instead of waiting for WrestleMania, that should’ve been a dead giveaway that we weren’t going to see a real winner here. From the way this match ended and the beat down the New Day gave the War Raiders after, it feels like this is setting up for some form of No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania. While that match does sound appealing, this match here could’ve at least been a little longer considering that it was advertised ahead of time. As great as it is that the New Day are in a Tag Team Title program and are seemingly going to make the WrestleMania card, it is still sad to see how WWE dropped the ball with their heel turn. Even if they end up winning the titles, it feels as if it’s going to take more than that to help them regain all the momentum they’ve lost.