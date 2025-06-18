WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Highlighting character changes that helped wrestlers over the years from Ripley to Killings to Bliss to Dominik

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To be successful in WWE, you have to be more than just a good wrestler. You have to create a character that can connect to the audience.

No matter if they cheer you or boo you, a reaction means that they get behind whatever you’re showing on camera. As professional wrestling depends on audience reactions, you have to be more than just a one-dimensional athlete.

Many wrestlers have come in with fanfare and have failed for one reason or another. But for the ones that have succeeded, there is usually a turning point character-wise that helped them take that next step on the main roster.

The WWE YouTube channel uploaded another WWE Playlist, this time focusing on wrestler transformations that turned them into the popular stars they are today. This video will show everyone the change in those wrestlers while creating excitement and nostalgia for them as well.

This was a fascinating video showcasing a side of main roster wrestlers that ended up having a profound impact on their careers. Some of them were already successful, but a slight change made them soar to even greater heights.

Even though it just happened last week, the R-Truth to Ron Killings promo will be seen as a turning point in his WWE career. So many people see him as the funny guy, so him getting back to being serious will bring out a side of him that will gain many new fans.

It was also nice to see Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley highlighted as well. Bliss’s run with Bray Wyatt during the Thunderdome era was memorable, as it was a bright spot during a dark time for everyone. Ripley’s admittance into the Judgment Day made her the confident and unafraid main event star we see today. So many characters that we see today from wrestlers were spotlighted in this video, which was a great decision made by WWE.

Overall, this was a great video showing the debuts of wrestlers’ current and most iconic characters. Yes, they were all on the main roster at the time of those changes, but those decisions transformed them from just another wrestler to an important and integral part of WWE.

Maxxine Dupri wasn’t getting over, so the main roster debut of L.A. Knight was needed to get him back to being successful. Roman Reigns’s return at SummerSlam in 2020 gave way to a 1,316 day WWE Universal Championship reign and a Tribal Chief character that still gets insane reactions whenever he appears on television or at PLE’s.

Sometimes character changes don’t work as well as WWE would’ve hoped. But there have been other times where those changes have been a great success. This video showed how some wrestlers transformed into the characters we love today, changing them and their careers for the better.