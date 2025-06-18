VIP PODCAST 6/18 – NJPW Dominion PPV Audio Roundtable – Radican & Wells & Lansdell: Finlay vs. Evil, Oleg vs. Takeshita, Goto vs. Shingo, more (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributors Kelly Wells and Chris Lansdell for the NJPW Dominion 2025 PPV Roundtable. They review the entire show in-depth from start to finish, looking at the ascension of The House of Torture throughout the show. They also discuss the reveal of the G1 Climax 35 blocks and play-in matches announced to fill out the final four spots remaining in the field. They close the show with a look ahead to what’s next for NJPW from a big picture standpoint. Download this show now!

