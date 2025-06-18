AEW FEUD TRACKER: Barber’s assessment of a step forward in AEW Avengers storyline, the new Okada-Callis alliance, the Toni Storm-Mercedes tension building, MJF-Mistico, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

• Jamie Hayter suffered an injury of some sort in the match with Mercedes Moné and the attack by Thekla served as a brief write-off.

INTRO

Tonight AEW and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) join together to present AEW Grand Slam Mexico. This will be the first time a U.S. wrestling program will air from the legendary Arena Mexico. The environment should be insane as should the action. It’s booked a little like a lucha show too with a couple multi-man tag matches and a two big singles bouts. This should be a lot of fun. Viva la Raza!

AEW Avengers: Another Step Forward

Latest Developments

The Young Bucks interference in the Ospreay-Swerve rematch led to Will Ospreay ending up in the trainer’s room and Hangman confronting his former friends.

Analysis

Even before the bell rang for Swerve and Ospreay, Dynamite actually began with a cold open of Hangman entering the arena and being immediately approached by Christopher Daniels who told him that even though he was no longer able to physically help him, there were other people in the back who are and there are some he needs to mend fences with in this battle with the Death Riders. As Hangman walked into the building, Jon Moxley emerged from hiding in plain sight and gave the high sign to the Death Riders who followed Hangman into the building.

This did a very nice job of setting the table and establishing the story thread that weaved throughout the night. Daniels has proven surprisingly successful in his supporting role.

The Swerve-Ospreay match that followed was a great, as one would expect between these two top athletes. Ospreay got a bloody nose from incidental contact early in the match but that didn’t slow him down. These two took it to one another.

At one point Ospreay hit a brutal Hidden Blade diving through the ropes. When he attempted to repeat the move in the ring, Swerve ducked and Ospreay crashed full-speed into the middle turnbuckle face and shoulder first. Swerve pounced working over the shoulder. It was around this point that the outcome started to become more obvious. They kicked out of each other’s finishers and Excalibur started talking about the 30-minute time limit. I could smell the draw coming. Sure, enough as Swerve perched on the top turnbuckle to hit Ospreay with a Swerve Stomp on the apron, time expired and the bell rang.

Swerve got on the mic and asked Ospreay for sudden death overtime. Before Ospreay could respond, the Death Riders slinked out. The Young Bucks then made their return. With Mox and the Death Riders standing guard, the Bucks pummeled Swerve with an EVP Trigger.

They handcuffed his hands to the corner and took turns repeatedly superkicking him. Mox slid a duffel bag in the ring from which the Bucks retrieved the same tack-spiked Reebok sneakers Swerve used on them. As they went for the Superkick Party on Swerve, Ospreay dove back into the ring and took the proverbial bullet for him.

First of all, the draw didn’t really bother me. I just wish, as I mentioned in this column a couple months ago, that AEW would do a better job not telegraphing that a draw is coming. Even though AEW pays off draws with rubber matches at some point down the road, it would be better if they were more infrequent.

That said, it was clever to try and put the heat on The Death Riders and the Bucks for preventing the overtime that would’ve provided a definitive winner. The attack was exactly what it needed to be, especially considering what was to come later in the night. Ospreay taking the Superkick Party in the face in Swerve’s place was shot perfectly and that’s not something that can always be said about AEW.

About half an hour later, Hangman was due to come out for a interview with Tony Schiavone. Instead, he was dragged out from the back by the Death Riders, beaten, bound, and gagged. Mox cut a menacing promo on Hangman who eventually fought back with a headbutt. That only got him mugged further by the Death Riders. Before Claudio could crush Hangman’s neck in a chair, the Opps made the save.

This segment paid off the cold open and Hangman’s absence during the Bucks attack on Swerve nicely. Mox’s promo calling into question whether Hangman knows who he is was good. The Opps making the save, made sense even though I thought they had moved on from this story.

The concluding portion of the story arc for the week was during the Collision portion of the show when Hangman attempted to go check on Ospreay in the trainer’s room. The Bucks approached him, asked him to apologize to Ospreay on their behalf, and then tried to insinuate that Hangman could bring the AEW Title back to the Elite since they cleared the path for him. That’s when Hangman went off. He told the Bucks he never asked for their help and that he hasn’t spoken to them in months. He told them to stay out of his business, Osperay’s business, and Swerve’s business or the next time he burned a house down it would be after the trapped the two of them inside it.

Hangman was fantastic here. He left no doubt that he wants nothing to do with the Bucks and capped it off by threatening to murder them in a house fire. The kicker was that Prince Nana and Swerve overheard everything behind the trainer’s room door.

In summary, Swerve & Ospreay vs. the Bucks at All In was set up and the groundwork was laid for Swerve and Hangman to reach a truce for the greater good. That’s a pretty good night of storytelling.

Grade: A-

The Friend of my Enemy is My Even Bigger Enemy

Latest Developments

After signing the contract for the winner-take-all title unification match at All In, Kazuchika Okada aligned himself with Don Callis and unleashed a brutal assault on Kenny Omega.

Analysis

Early in the night, Callis confronted Okada, bitter that he and not a member of the Don Callis Family was getting the shot against Omega at All In. Okada called him a bitch and walked away.

Just ahead of the contract signing, a video detailing the history of Omega vs Okada match by match aired. This really helped the set the table as the two arch-rivals met in the ring.

Tony Schiavone made official the unification of the Continental and International titles with the reveal of the brand new Unified Championship belt. Each man signed the contract, Omega acknowledged the passage of time, told Okada they’d tear it up one final time, and the two tentatively shook hands.

The whole thing was respectful until Callis interrupted. He attempted to complain some more, but Omega cut him off and told him that he’s seen all his tricks. That’s when Okada smashed Omega across the back with one of the title belts. Callis got in the ring and handed Okada a riot baton which Okada used to strike Omega repeatedly in the midsection. He then did a diving elbow from the top turnbuckle into Omega’s abdomen.

Paramedics, the ringside doctor, and officials came down to check on Omega. Christopher Daniels scolded Okada while Omega was loaded onto a backboard. As Omega was loaded onto a waiting gurney, Okada leapt off the apron with a second diving elbow into the gut, resulting in Omega spitting up blood. The camera quickly cut to the commentators who sold the gravity of the situation.

First of all, the video package was phenomenal. For anyone who wasn’t familiar with the history between them, this was excellent crash course. It’s definitely a fringe benefit with the partnership NJPW that they were able to use footage of those matches. The professional voice over just added to the ambiance.

The actual contract signing itself was extremely well-done. I’m glad they went straight to announcing the title unification stipulation even if the name of the title leaves a lot to be desired. I still think they should’ve just gone with AEW Intercontinental Title. Nonetheless, Okada joining the Callis Family was one of the better executed swerves I’ve seen in a while mostly be they didn’t telegraph it ahead of time.

After the segment earlier in the night, I was convinced we were going to see Okada and Omega teaming up as reluctant partners against the DCF. Instead, Okada has upgraded from the Elite to the DCF. He’s immediately presented as a more serious person and can feed of the heat that Callis produces. There are also the dynamics of how he fits into the current makeup of the DCF and how long those all those egos can coexist before tension rears its head.

As far as the assault on Omega, I thought it was very effective. Okada basically tried to kill him given his history with diverticulitis. The spitting up of blood got some mixed reviews and I understand why, but for me it worked because it caught me completely off guard. I didn’t see it coming at all and that’s thanks to some more great camera work with the camera focusing on Okada being chastised by CD. It also helped that Omega spewing blood was totally unexpected. Ordinarily when someone is blading, it’s obvious what’s happening even if the camera isn’t on it. I assume he’s off TV for a couple weeks which gives Callis time to solidify the assimilation of Okada into the DCF and set up a big pre-PPV return for Omega.

Grade: A-

Baby Steps

Latest Developments

Mercedes Moné attacked Toni Storm after Storm defeated Julia Hart and then challenged Zeuxis to a match for the CMLL World Women’s Title tonight.

Analysis

The actual match between Toni and Julia was fine. It was more means to an end, though. Mercedes once again eschewed commentary for her own separate table full of food. After Toni pinned Julia with the Big Package, Mercedes entered the ring and got in her face. She snatched her by the hair, whispered something in her ear, licked her face, and slammed her to the canvas. She pounded on her until Mina Shirakawa ran out. Mercedes exited the ring until Mina turned her back at which point she returned and attacked her too.

I think the physicality really helped this story along. It certainly added some oomph to it. During the match Mercedes put out a tweet challenging Zeuxis to a match for the CMLL Women’s Title. Zeuxis accepted.

I fully expect Mercedes to win and add the CMLL to her growing collection which includes her recently won title from an Austrian indie promotion. Focusing on Mercedes’ belt collecting will really help make this feel bigger. Toni will likely be on commentary which will be entertaining and I expect a Mercedes vs. Mina match at some point before All In.

Grade: B

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Mexico’s Most Hated

Latest Developments

MJF revived his faux American patriot shtick ahead of his match with Mistico in Mexico.

Analysis

After Mistico’s rather plain squash match with Blake Christian, MJF and the Hurt Syndicate hit the ring. MJF cut a promo on him that was coated with a thinly-veiled racist or at least faux patriotic language. He said he was bringing back the “American champion” for one night in Arena Mexico to prove that Americans are superior. He referred to Mistico as “sloppy Sin Cara” and vowed to rip his mask off. Eventually Mistico had enough and punched him in the mouth. The rest of the Hurt Syndicate mauled Mistico until Speedball Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mascara Dorada (subbing for Komander) ran out to help.

In a vacuum this did a great job setting Mistico up as the Mexican hero against the evil American. If and when he vanquishes MJF, he should get a huge pop from the crowd. MJF meanwhile may want to his back because he built some serious heat for himself coming into Mexico.

All of that said, the fundamental problems with MJF being a part of the Hurt Syndicate remain. This short program with Mistico is fine, but it doesn’t make MJF any better a fit within this group or erase the feeling of waiting for the other shoe to drop. It just distracts from it for a couple of weeks.

Grade: B

Random Questions

• Is there some heat between Queen Aminata and Thekla? The women were certainly laying it in stiff and Aminata seemed annoyed after the match.

• When is Adam Copeland returning? We have to build to his match with FTR at All In. Speaking of…

• Was that the seed of Nick Wayne turning on Christian that Kip Sabian planted? The idea that he would be nothing without Christian’s guidance is certainly classic motivation a turn.