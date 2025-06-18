VIP PODCAST 6/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-17-2007): TNA Slammiversary Post-show with Angle vs. Joe vs. Christian vs. Styles vs. Harris, Backlund vs. Alex Shelley, plus Sting, Roode, Lethal (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault, we jump back 18 years to our podcast following the June 17, 2007 TNA Slammiversary PPV. PWTorch columnists James Caldwell and Bruce Mitchell reviewed the event which included Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe vs. Christian Cage vs. A.J. Styles vs. Chris Harris, Bob Backlund vs. Alex Shelley, plus Sting, Robert Roode, Jay Lethal, Abyss, and more. (Note: There was some audio distortion during this podcast.)

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO