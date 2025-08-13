AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio at Andrew J Brady Music Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,272 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,547. The arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Adam Copeland vs. Big Stoke

Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight

Mercedes Moné & Thekla & Skye Blue vs. Alex Windsor & Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale – Trios match

MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page face-to-face

