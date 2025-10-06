Was O.J. guilty or not guilty? McMahon runs a poll asking Raw viewers and reveals answer, plus Razor mentors 1-2-3 Kid – 30 Yrs Ago Keller’s WWE Raw Report (10/2/1995)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 2, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #356 )

-The program opened with highlights of The Smoking Gunns defeating Yokozuna & Owen Hart last week on Raw…

-Razor Ramon approached the ring for his match as Vince McMahon & Jerry Lawler opened the program…

-Highlights aired of Bret Hart vs. Jean Pierre LaFitte from In Your House to hype the TV main event…

(1) Razor Ramon pinned 1-2-3 Kid three times. McMahon and Lawler speculated about Kid turning heel. Kid had some hot offense at the start, but Ramon caught him and overhead slammed him. About five minutes in Ramon won clean. He scored two more clean pins before Kid finally agreed that Ramon was the better of the two that day. McMahon talked about Kid being “so feisty he just won’t take no for an answer. He just wants respect.” Finishing the “Cool Hand Luke” storyline, Kid got down on his knees and asked Ramon to shake his hand. Ramon rubbed Kid’s hair and they left together…

(2) Hunter Hearst Helmsley beat Barry Horowitz…

-They plugged an O.J. 900 poll with the proceeds going to charity. (The charity, by the way, didn’t know about the poll and refused the money because they didn’t want to get money in any way related to O.J.) McMahon said that last week’s Raw was the most watched Raw ever, which is true when you count the audience from the replay on Thursday and the syndication of Raw in Canada…

(3) PG13 won a squash. McMahon said they were USWA Tag Team Champions, although he never said what the USWA is…

(4) Bret Hart beat Jean Pierre LaFitte with the sharpshooter. After the match, Bret argued with Lawler at ringside and Isaac Yankem DDT’d Bret on the floor. McMahon plugged next week’s Raw main event. The OJ Poll turned out that 51 percent said not guilty, 49 percent said guilty…