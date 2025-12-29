WWE RAW RESULTS (12/29): Keller’s report on Theory vs. Mysterio, opening segment with The Vision, Styles & Lee vs. Usos for World Tag Titles, Vaquer vs. Bella vs. Raquel for World Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

DECEMBER 29, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT KIA CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,866 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,124. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for NCAA basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

-After the Paul Levesque-narrated “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp, Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they aired a drone shot of Kia Center in Orlando, Fla.

-A video recap aired of Austin Theory explaining himself to Paul Heyman last week, including why he wore a mask and how The Vision inspired him to start taking what he wants. Then clips aired of Theory’s role in the main event tag match last week.

-They sh0wed the arrivals of Rey Mysterio, The Usos, and Stephanie Vaquer as Tessitore previewed their scheduled matches. Then they cut to Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory. Tessitore said Theory seemingly passed his audition last week.

-The Vision walked to the ring. Heyman introduced himself to a booing crowd. Fans loudly chanted “C.M. Punk” before Heyman could get very far. He said this is the moment that five years from now fans will look back on as defining the WrestleMania main eventers of that era. Fans chanted “OTC!” He thanked the fans for their “most irrelevant opinion.”

He said, “The rumors are true; the newest member of The Vision is Austin Theory.” He then turned to Theory and said, “Earn your keep, young man. They’re all yours.” He handed the mic to Theory.

Theory said he has waited his entire life and worked his entire life for this moment. He said he has a lot of things he wanted to talk about. He pointed at Breakker and said he’s the next World Champion. Theory invited Heyman to remind him of their policy. Heyman said the goals of The Vision outweigh the individual needs of any athlete inside of the group.

C.M. Punk walked out onto the stage. He told Theory he is apparently drinking the Kool-Aid full on. He said he’s not there to talk to him, though. He said one of them in the group must have a brain. He said he is talking to Heyman. He said Breakker already has his title match scheduled, but there won’t be if he keeps getting speared. He said he likes to look a man in the eyes before he puts him to sleep. He walked to ringside and suggested everyone else leave the ring so he can clear the air with Breakker face to face. He told Breakker he seems to have a big mouth when he’s not there. “Are you scared, little doggie?” he asked.

Breakker said the only one who is scared is Punk. He invited him into the ring and said they wouldn’t hurt him. Punk climbed the steps and stood on the ring apron. Fans chanted, “C.M. Punk!” Everyone from The Vision except Breakker left the ring. He stepped up to Breakker’s face and asked, “What’ve you got, kid?” Breakker asked why they were standing there and why does The Vision exist. He said they’re there because they look at things through the same lens. He said Reed is the Tribal Thief and the most feared man who walks the halls in the back. He said Logan is the biggest superstar in the entire world. He said Theory is a man with “everything to prove.”

He said he’s is going to be the next World Champion. He said he’s so tired of Punk and everyone else saying one day he’ll main event every show and figure it out. He said he’s not the future, but rather he’s “the now.” He said Punk has the audacity to say he’s just a new shiny toy and the moment he fails at a big moment under the bright lights, they’ll drop him and move on to the next thing. He asked him to go find someone in the back like him who can do what he does, who came there with less than a year’s experience and took it over, who is is as committed as him, who was born into the industry more than him, someone who is more of a dog than him.

Breakker said maybe Punk thinks he hasn’t paid his dues and that he’s had everything handed to him because of his lineage. He said that’s wrong. He said every single thing he has done in his life has been under a microscope “and I’ve had to live up to a higher standard than you could ever imagine” and do things at the highest possible levels. He said he didn’t pay his dues in the indies, but he shared the field with Lamar Jackson, “so we aren’t the same.” He told Punk they are both willing to die on Jan. 5 for that championship. He said he’s going to put Punk in the ground, beat him, and become the new World Champion.

Fans chanted “C.M. Punk!” Punk said Breakker’s first mistake was assuming what he thinks about him. Punk said Breakker is more ready than anyone’s he’s seen, anyone in the back, and anyone in The Vision. He said he (Punk) isn’t ready. He dropped the belt in front of him and said it’s heavier than he realizes. He said it’s a privilege to carry the “strap” and he’s not ready to stop being champion. He said Breakker is big, tough, strong, and fast, but he’s right that they’re not the same. He said some day he will wake up and it’ll be the end of the road, but it’s not Jan. 5 . He said some day someone will beat him for it, but it won’t be Jan. 5. Breakker was fuming in Punk’s face. Punk smiled and left the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: Breakker was solid there. I wish, as a heel, he was more concerned with emphasizing personal achievement via victories and fallen bodies rather than proving that he isn’t being overpushed or pushed to the top too soon. I just don’t think the meta-discussion needs to be the central aspect of this stage of his career. What does “shiny new toy” mean outside of the meta-context of a promoter pushing someone who might not be the best qualified only because they’re new and fun to book? Punk is in a good comfort zone on the mic right now with his character and the context of being a defending World Champion. Theory was fine here, but didn’t get a chance to say a lot. He’s doing more hand-offs than long passes right now, to use a football analogy.)

-Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Raquel Rodriguez. She asked about the chaos in The Judgment Day lately. Raquel said nothing will get her in her way. Liv Morgan with J.D. McDonaugh out and now Dominik Mysterio out for a little bit, The Judgment Day needs her to take care of business tonight. Raquel said she can handle tonight alone. Roxanne Perez walked up to them. Liv said Roxanne knows they all want the same thing. Perez wished her luck and said last night is water under the bridge. Raquel said she doesn’t need luck and left. Liv pet Perez’s hair.

-Nikki Bella made her ring entrance. [c]

(1) NIKKI BELL vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. STEPHANIE VAQUER – Intercontinental Title match

The bell rang 32 minutes into the hour. Tessitore said Dom is out with a shoulder injury indefinitely. They cut to a break at 1:00 after Nikki tossed her opponents around ringside. [c]

Vaquer set up a Devil’s Kiss on Nikki, but Raquel broke it up. A minute later, Nikki put Raquel in an STF (she clearly learned it from John Cena). Raquel powered out and shifted into a leglock, Vaquer then put Raquel in a Devil’s Kiss. Vaquer landed Meteoras on both opponents in opposite corners. Vaquer then gave Raquel a Dragon screw takedown. Raquel came back with clotheslines to both women. They cut to another break at 9:00. [c]

Back from the break, Nikki sunset bombed Raquel as she superplexed Vaquer leading to two counts on both opponents one after another. Raquel lifted Nikki, but Nikki slipped freed and then leaped at Raquel with a kick. Vaquer gave Nikki a modified Angels Wings, but Raquel broke up the cover.

After Raquel landed on the mat, Nikki leveraged her shoulders down for a two count. Barrett noted Nikki had trouble manipulating the frame of Raquel during that sequence. Raquel gave Nikki a Tejanan Bomb. Vaquer knocked Raquel out of the ring and “stole” the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Vaquer in 16:00 to retain the IC Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Sloppy match, usually with something Nikki was involved in.)

-Redmond approached Gunther and asked about the consensus that he has been acting disrespectful since beating John Cena. Gunther said it’s not precise to say be defeated Cena. He clarified he made him tap out. R-Truth interrupted Gunther and said Cena is his hero and every week he says the same old song. He said he’s “a piece of…” and whispered the last part in Gunther’s ear. Gunther didn’t like it. Truth said he’s not a very good person. Gunther laughed in his face and asked if he was challenging him. “See you in the ring,” Gunther said.

-The Kabuki Warriors made their ring entrance.

-They showed a drone flying over Orlando as Tessitore said everyone wants to be at Raw with their loaded line-up. They showed Olympic Gold Medalist Noah Lyles in the front row.

-A clip aired of Asuka’s win over Rhea Ripley last week after shenanigans.

-Asuka gloated about beating Ripley last week. She said the fans think their stupid mommy can take out Asuka. She said the fans are stupid babies. Asuka started shaking her leg like Elvis and Kairi feigned being freaked out. Fans chanted “Iyo!” As Asuka went on, Ripley and Iyo Sky marched out to Ripley’s music. Asuka and Kairi rolled out of the ring. Ripley and Sky went after them. Ripley kicked Asuka as Kairi and Iyo fought by the announce desk. Rhea and Iyo eventually cleared the ring, and the heels retreated as Tessitore plugged their tag match next week.

[HOUR TWO]

-Rey Mysterio and Punk chatted backstage. Rey told Punk he knows he wants to have his back, but he’s covered tonight already.

-Gunther made his entrance. [c]

(2) GUNTHER vs. R-TRUTH

The bell rang 7 minutes into the hour. Truth went after Gunther aggressively at the start. Gunther absorbed it and then chopped Truth once, knocking him to the mat. Gunther waved his hand in front of Truth’s face. Tessitore said that was so unnecessary. Truth fought back, but Gunther swatted him down and powerbombed him. He lifted his shoulders at two and then shifted into a sleeper. Truth tapped.

WINNER: Gunther in 4:00.

-Jimmy Uso gave Jey Uso a pep talk. Jey was more subdued, almost pensive. Jimmy asked if he was alright. Jey assured him he was alright, but not convincingly. Jimmy said he needs him 100 percent. Jey said he doesn’t feel like anything has been going his way. He said everywhere he turns, it’s been bad, and he doesn’t want to drag Jimmy into that space. Jimmy said the only bad spot is in his head. He said he was a World Champion and he’s eight-time tag team champions. He said everyone in the audience is eager to yell one word, four letters. Jey stood and said “Yeet.” They shook hands. [c]

-A short Oba Femi vignette aired.

-Backstage, Je’Von Evans acted really high as he gave A.J. Styles and Dragon Lee a pep talk. Styles asked what he was doing there and he giggle and said he didn’t even know. He said he was going to meet with G.M. Adam Pearce to find out. Styles said he and Leon Slater took them to the limit at SNME and they can run it again. Los Americanos walked up to Evans. Evans said he’s not running from any of them. Styles and Dragon stood by Evans. Dragon Lee threw some Spanish words at El Grand Americano. Styles and Evans said they didn’t know what El Grande Americano just said.

-Austin Theory was warming up backstage with Logan sat behind him. Heyman walked in and told Theory it’s a big night for him. “You’re not going to let Rey Mysterio ruin it for you, are you?” Theory said he wasn’t and called Heyman “sir.” Breakker told Theory they ahve his back from now on. Theory told Reed, “I acknowledge you, my Tribal Thief.” Logan said he’s not the most humble guy in the world. Heyman disagreed. He said he’s also one of the biggest stars walking the planet. He said on his first day in The Vision, he was a little nervous, but Theory was great out there last week. He said he had his back. Heyman told Logan to take Theory to the ring and have some bonding time. Logan agreed.

-Rey made his entrance. [c]

(3) REY MYSTERIO vs. AUSTIN THEORY (w/Logan Paul)

