FREE PODCAST 12/29 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Radican discuss the alternative wrestling scene including ROH, DGUSA, PDG, Evolve, Chikara, Kevin Owens, potential stars (111 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Dec. 23, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller with PWTorch columnist Sean Radican with a rare show dedicated primarily to looking at ROH and DGUSA as 2010 comes to a close including the fallout from the Final Battle 2010 PPV, Kevin Steens’ future, Kaval’s WWE release, top prospects on the indy scene, the differences between ROH and DGUSA, and much more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed potential hires by WWE or TNA from the alternative wrestling scene, and the other three big indy groups – Evolve, PWG, and Chikara.

