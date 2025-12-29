News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #366 (12-23-95) including In Your House 5 review, Vince’s AOL chat, Jeff Jarrett returns, Ultimate Warrior and WWF, more (158 min.)

December 29, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #366 of the PWTorch including In Your House 5 and a killer main event, Jeff Jarrett returns, McMahon chats with AOL, is Ultimate Warrior on his way back to WWF, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

Related Articles

