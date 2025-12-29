William Regal says wrestlers should “stop it now” in regards to taking dangerous neck bumps

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE VP of Global Talent Development William Regal believes that wrestlers should stop taking high-risk bumps on their neck for the sake of their long-term health.

“I stay off here but was alerted to something to day that has alarmed me,” Regal wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter) on Dec. 28. “I don’t read any comments so don’t waste your time trying to argue or justify your very wrong opinions on this. I broke my neck twice,9/93 in ring and a car wreck in ‘97 and stupidly never told anyone. And I was taught properly how to bridge and not land on the top of my head. It’s a skill that maybe 99.9 % of people don’t know or will ever learn anymore.”

Regal didn’t say specifically what he was responding to in his post, but a big topic making the rounds on social media at the time of his post was a clip of Kyle Fletcher landing on his head during his Continental Classic semi-final round match against Jon Moxley at AEW’s World’s End PPV on Dec. 27. “I kept going somehow but knew all the tricks that again people don’t learn now and watch film and just copy,” wrote Regal. “After Misawa San passed from his neck problems I thought it would stop this nonsense but it’s got worse and whenever I talk to people about them doing it it’s “well it doesn’t hurt….” Believe me it will . I have people close to me now, Bryan being one, who is suffering daily like myself from his neck. It’s a daily misery and sleep and every other aspect of your life is more than hard.

“Although people use the term tough about me you’ll never hear me say that as I’m not and don’t think I am or have ever been. Money and whatever nonsense fame is supposed to be is not worth the pain or supposed two evening glory you get from these ridiculous moves dropping yourself on your head. The vast majority of fans don’t know the difference between a vertical suplex and a brainbuster and that’s a far tamer move than many I see now.

“I’m 57 and become less relevant every day but fame has never been my thing so most of you doing this STUPID stuff are not going to listen to me but hopefully a few do. Stop it now if you want a decent quality of life after Wrestling because that part of your life will be over before you know it and wrestling done right is hard enough but broken necks or death are not something you should think is tough or cool. It’s idiotic thinking.”

Regal posted a picture from a x-ray of his surgically repaired neck underneath his post on X.

Regal retired from in-ring action in 2013. He eventually got an on-air role in NXT as the General Manager. Regal was WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting from 2018 until his release from the company in 2022, Regal signed with AEW in March of 2022 before returning to WWE in early 2023.