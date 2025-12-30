Kenny Omega thanks William Regal for his post on wrestlers taking dangerous neck bumps

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW EVP and wrestler Kenny Omega responded on Dec. 29 with a thank you note to WWE VP of Global Talent Development William Regal’s post on his X account (formerly Twitter) about wrestlers taking less dangerous bumps on their neck.

“Regardless of timing or perceived intent, the general message from Mr. Regal remains a positive one,” wrote Omega on his X account. “Tribalism, whataboutism, and other ‘isms’ aren’t needed here. Safety often takes a back seat when a wrestler is locked in and actively chasing the dragon. We all sometimes need a voice from afar to tether us back to reality and to tell us that the risks have consequences. The odds aren’t in our favor and none of us will walk away unscathed. This isn’t company vs company or wrestler vs wrestler.

“This is about a general awareness and a knowing that the cost of what we do is directly related to the amount and severity of risk(s) that we take. Keeping that in mind, as athletes, we aren’t all created equally. As responsible adults, we need to be realistic and know our own physical limits. I’d have to give my head a shake if I wanted to try a twisting shooting star, but I’d never say a word to Pac. I look at this all as great food for thought. Something to always be cognizant of. It shouldn’t be about making it a competition. Thank you, Mr. Regal.”

Kenny Omega, in addition to being an AEW EVP, is a former AEW Men’s World Heavyweight Champion. Omega is formerly the leader of the Bullet Club faction in NJPW where he was a former IWGP Hvt. Champion. Omega left NJPW in 2019 along with Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks to help launch AEW. Omega is under contract with AEW until 2027 and AEW could force him into staying through 2028 by tacking on injury time according to a report from Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful Select.