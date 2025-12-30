VIP PODCAST 12/29 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Theory officially added to The Vision, Theory vs. Rey, Punk-Breakker face-to-face, Becky-Dupri exchange, Rey & Lee vs. Usos for tag titles (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 29 edition of WWE Raw featuring Austin Theory officially added to The Vision, Theory vs. Rey Mysterio, C.M. Punk-Bron Breakker face-to-face, Becky Lynch-Maxxine Dupri exchange, Rey & Dragon Lee vs. The Usos for the tag titles, Gunther vs. R-Truth, and more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.