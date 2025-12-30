FREE PODCAST 12/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Weigle: Usos win but will Jey stay in a funk, is Theory fitting in, Breakker’s “shiny new toy” line, Becky-Dupri exchange (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Paul Weigle. They start with a reaction to The Usos winning the World Tag Team Titles and discuss how if might affect the “Jey Uso in a funk” storyline. Then analysis of Austin Theory’s presentation this week and early poll results on his push, should Bron Breakker keep acting like he’s auditioning to be a “top guy” rather than just being one, is C.M. Punk shining right now, is Maxine Dupri’s makeover actually kinda working, and much more with live chat interaction and an on-site correspondent with a perspective from inside the arena.
