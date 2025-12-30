30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WCW Nitro Report (11/20/1995): The episode featuring what Eric Bischoff called the “biggest TV match in 1995”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WCW NITRO REPORT

NOVEMBER 20, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #362 )

-Eric Bischoff, Steve McMichael, and Bobby Heenan introduced the program. Bischoff hyped Hulk Hogan vs. Sting and said, “Whatever you do, do not leave us for one second. You will probably see what will go down in history as one of the hottest, most exciting wrestling shows of all time. This is without a doubt the SuperBowl of wrestling.” McMichael told fans Hogan vs. Sting should have been on pay-per-view, but they are giving it to Nitro fans for free. Bobby Heenan said he is cheering for Sting…

(1) Scott Norton pinned Shark after a bodyslam at 1:43. An all out brawl from the beginning although the announcers talked about everything but the match. Shark and Norton shoved each other after the match…

-Gene Okerlund interviewed Jimmy Hart and Kevin Sullivan. Hart tried to convince Sting to turn against Hogan and told Sting that Randy Savage is Hogan’s new best friend, not him…

-Bischoff wondered aloud how much Hogan could trust anyone, including Randy Savage…

-Disco Inferno’s music began and he came out and showed off his new CD. Eddie Guerrero then passed him on his way to the ring. Ric Flair then came out in street clothes with Brian Pillman. Flair said he is so focused on Sting he decided to let Pillman beat on Guerrero and called Guerrero “his light-work..”

(1) Eddie Guerrero beat Brian Pillman (w/Ric Flair). Bischoff talked about commercials “over there” (on Raw) and great action “right here” (on Nitro). After some back and forth action, Guerrero leaped onto Pillman and hit him with a barrage of punches. Pillman jumped out of the ring. Guerrero hit Pillman with a flying bodyblock off the top rope to the floor. Guerrero scored the pin after a frog splash, or what Bischoff (and all WCW announcers) continues to insist is a “jackknife” at 6:17. Before the commercial break, Bischoff implored fans not to change the channel. They continued to drive that theme home time after time after time…

(2) Hawk pinned Big Bubba at 3:46. Heenan mentioned One Man Gang would be in WW3. In the end, Bubba tied up his fist with tape and bounced off the ropes to hit Hawk, but Hacksaw Duggan ran to ringside and tripped Bubba. Hawk seized the opportunity and quickly covered Bubba and scored the pinfall. Bischoff said they were just minutes from “what will go down as the biggest TV match in 1995.”…

(3) Sting vs. Hulk Hogan. Sting’s ring intro came first. After a commercial, Hogan’s music began. Randy Savage came down the aisle first and he prepped the crowd for Hogan’s intro. Hogan, though, came through the crowd from the other side of the ring. He was heavily booed as he surprised Sting from behind. When Hogan went on early offense, the booing continued as this was definitely a pro-Sting crowd. At 1:20 Sting dropkicked Hogan to the mat and then dropkicked him over the top rope to the floor. Hogan, though, took over offense outside the ring. Hogan suplexed Sting outside the ring, but back in the ring at 2:33 Sting surprised Hogan with a bodyblock off the ropes. Savage was at ringside cheering on Hogan.

Hogan worked over Sting’s arm as the announcers plugged World War III. The methodical pacing continued for several minutes with Hogan on offense. At 7:20 Sting reversed Hogan into the ropes and then kicked his leg. He continued to work over Hogan’s leg and applied the sharpshooter at 7:44. Hogan began his superman comeback and escaped the hold. Sting began punching Hogan, but Hogan blocked it and gave Sting the boot to the face. Sting, though, moved out of the way of a legdrop. Hogan grabbed his leg in pain and Sting went to the scorpion again. The Dungeon of Doom then entered the ring and attacked Hogan and Sting. Hogan and Sting teamed up to clear the ring of the Giant and the rest of the heels…