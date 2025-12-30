30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WCW Nitro Report (11/27/1995): The episode where Sting stopped Hogan from going after Luger and The Giant, Bischoff wondered why

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WCW NITRO REPORT

NOVEMBER 27, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #363 )

-After highlights aired of the Hulk Hogan and Sting interview from World War III, Eric Bischoff, Bobby Heenan, and Steve McMichael introduced the program…

(1) Johnny B. Badd pinned Diamond Dallas Page at 2:04. Page came to the ring with a bouquet of roses for Doll, but then sucker punched Badd. Page dominated offense until 1:40 when Badd executed a head scissors takedown. Doll discovered a chain in the roses and when Page looked up at her, he asked for the chain. She threw it between Page’s legs right into Badd’s arms. Badd used the chain to KO Page and score the three count. After the match, Badd acted concerned that Doll actually may have meant to toss the chain to Page. She acted ambiguously and said unconvincing that at least the right man won…

-Gene Okerlund interviewed Kevin Sullivan and Jimmy Hart. Sullivan confronted Hart asking why his man Luger is associating with Sting, pointing out that Savage would have been unable to win the title had Sting not convinced Luger to release his armbar on Savage. Hart told Sullivan not to worry because he, Luger, and Sting have a plan. Sullivan asked if he just included Sting and Hart said yes. Sullivan laughed and walked away…

(2) Bull Nakano & Akira Hokuto (mgd. by Sonny Onno) defeated Cutie Suzuki & Mayumi Ozaki. Bull missed a top rope legdrop and both babyfaces teamed up against her. They hit Bull with a double foot stomp off the top rope for a two count. Bull turned the tables by suplexing both women at hone and the Ozaki hit them both off the top rope. Bull was dropkicked off the top turnbuckle out of the ring by the faces and then outside the ring Ozaki moonsault pressed toward the faces, but they moved and she hit Bull instead. Ozaki scored the pin at 5:24 after brianbuster fisherman’s suplexing Cutie. Good match…

(3) Hulk Hogan defeated Hugh Morris. No sign of Kevin Sullivan at ringside for the newest Dungeon of Doom member. Hogan received a mixed reaction from the crowd. Bischoff talked about the fans now cheering him and when Hogan burned the black, the fans knew the ref and yellow were back. At 3:01 Hogan began the superman comeback at which more boos could be heard than cheers. At 3:40 Hogan scored the pin after a boot to the face and a legdrop…

-Bischoff plugged the replay of World War 3 for 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday…

-Okerlund interviewed Randy Savage. Hogan interrupted Savage’s interview and pointed out that the name plate still said “Hulk Hogan.” Hogan then narrated the battle royal footage, but just as Hogan was going to prove he went under, not over, the ropes, the footage went to static and the Giant attacked Hogan and Savage on the runway. Giant chokeslammed Savage on the runway and the giant beat on Hogan in the ring. Sting ran to the ring and grabbed The Giant. Hogan hit Giant from behind four times with the chair and got a pop from the crowd. Hogan elbowed the referee before continuing to beat the Giant with a chair all the way back to the locker room. Sting finally stepped in front of Hogan to calm him down. Bischoff wondered a moment later why Sting stopped Hogan from beating on the Giant…

(4) Sting & Lex Luger beat Arn Anderson & Brian Pillman when Sting rolled up Pillman at 5:36. As Pillman mounted the top rope to jump on Sting, Luger made the save, sort of. Luger shoved Pillman off the top rope right into Sting. Similar ambiguity was pointed out by the announcers during the match. As Sting was pinning Pillman, Ric Flair ran to the ring and attacked Luger. The Horsemen beat on Sting and Luger. Hogan made the save, but when he eventually went after Luger, Sting stopped him…

The announcers wrapped up the program…