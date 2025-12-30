NXT PREVIEW (12/30): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, December 30, 2025
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Je’Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints
- Ethan Page vs. TNA’s Moose – NXT North American Championship match
- Jacy Jayne vs. Wren Sinclair
- Joe Hendry to hold New Years’s Eve Eve Concert
