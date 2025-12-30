News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (12/30): Announced matches, location, how to watch

December 30, 2025

When: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Je’Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints
  • Ethan Page vs. TNA’s Moose – NXT North American Championship match
  • Jacy Jayne vs. Wren Sinclair
  • Joe Hendry to hold New Years’s Eve Eve Concert

