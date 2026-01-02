FREE PODCAST 1/2 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & McNeill talk Cena injury, Barrett’s absence, Punk as a leader, Triple H’s return, X Division changes, Tank Abbott, Territory Days, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Dec. 29, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Pat McNeill taking calls on a variety of topics including John Cena’s injury status, Wade Barrett wrestling at house shows but not being acknowledged on TV, C.M. Punk as leader of Nexus, and much more, plus the Event Center update.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed TNA’s X Division, Tank Abbott’s terrible push in WCW, the territory events we’d love to visit in a time machine, and more.

