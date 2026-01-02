News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner talk Willow Nightingale winning TBS Women’s Championship, Kenny Omega returning to World Title picture, first impressions of MFJ as champion, more (81 min.)

January 2, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Happy New Year 2026
(02:11) Willow Nightingale wins TBS Championship
(07:25) MJF opens show with custom world championship
(10:37) Kenny Omega pursuing singles title shot
(16:27) Swerve/Hangman tagging for Lights Out match vs. Hook/Hobbs
(17:23) Six-person tag rematch: Death Riders defeat conglomeration
(20:22) Bandito beats Beast Mortos
(27:39) Jon Moxley defeats Josh Alexander
(36:54) World’s End crowd analysis from Greg’s in-person perspective
(46:03) Collision in Arlington for residency
(47:38) Zach’s email and trivia

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

