VIP PODCAST 1/2 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Drew reveals steps for Cody match, Hayes vs. Gargano, Black vs. Priest, plus Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Trick Williams (30 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 2 edition of WWE Smackdown including Damien Priest vs. Aleister Black in an Ambulance Match, Sami Zayn’s return and exchange with Trick Williams, a surprise Randy Orton appearance interrupting The Mix, Drew McIntyre revealing the steps for the Three Stages of Hell match, Carmelo Hayes defending his U.S. Title against Johnny Gargano, Chelsea Green vs. Guilia for the U.S. Title, an eight-woman tag match, a Cody Rhodes promo, and more.

