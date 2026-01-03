FREE PODCAST 1/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Corbridge: So many gunning for Cody’s WWE Title including Randy, Sami, and Trick, plus Ambulance match, U.S. Title defense, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge to review WWE Smackdown including thoughts on the return of Randy Orton, the Ambulance Match, Trick Williams, Sami Zayn, everyone aiming for Cody, Cody’s strong face promo and Drew McIntyre’s strong heel promo, Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano, the success this week of filling three hours well, Matt Cardona coming to Smackdown, and much more with live chat and caller interaction.

