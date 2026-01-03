VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #894 (January 7, 2006): McNeill’s Annual 2005 Timeline by McNeill, Bruce Mitchell’s 2006 Resolutions, Caldwell’s Bret DVD Series and Reader Reax, Gunn rips Hunter

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #894 cover-dated January 7, 2006: This issue includes the sixth annual Pat McNeill Timeline as he marches through 2005 date by date picking out ironies, hypocricies, zaniness, and ego-stroking… The third and final part of James Caldwell’s review of the Bret Hart DVD… Bruce Mitchell’s New Year’s Resolutions… Letters to the Editor with Wade Keller’s responses… Wade Keller’s End Notes on TNA, Billy Gunn, and more… Plus WWE Newswire, WCW Newswire, reports on Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact, the Weekly Schedule, Backtracks including the birth of the WWF Hardcore era, and more…

