FREE PODCAST 1/3 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Omega vs. Rey Fenix for AEW World Title, Sting aligns further with Darby, Snoop Dogg’s top rope splash (107 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (1-6-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Tyler Sage to discuss AEW Dynamite “New Year’s Smash” featuring Kenny Omega vs. Fenix for the AEW World Title followed by a big angle with Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows and The Young Bucks, Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon with an AEW World Title match, Wardlow vs. Jake Hager, Jon Moxley speaks, Sting aligns further with Darby Allin against Team Taz, Young Bucks & SCU vs. The Acclaimed & TH2, Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal with a top rope splash by Snoop Dogg, and more with live callers and emails.

