AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/3): Darby vs. Yuta in the main event, also JetSpeed vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith, Shelton vs. Dante, Timeless Lovebombs in action, El Clon debut match, Komander vs. Hechicero, and more

AEW COLLISION REPORT

JANUARY 3, 2026

ARLINGTON, TEX. at ARLINGTON ESPORTS STADIUM

AIRED ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,196 tickets had been distributed several hours before the show; arena was set up for 1,328. Schiavone later noted that the show was sold out.

[HOUR ONE]

The cold open featured Toni Storm along with Mina Shirakawa promising “hot, Texas action.” Christopher Daniels informed everyone that Scorpio Sky was injured so Dante Martin would take his place. Dante told Shelton Benjamin that he was “inhuman.” MVP spoke on behalf on Shelton, saying it’s “business as usual,” and their business is hurting people. Darby promised to start the new year by breaking Wheeler Yuta’s face.

-They cut the interior of the arena and Toni Schiavone welcomed everyone to the first episode of Collision of 2026, and the beginning of their residency in Arlington.

(1) EL CLON vs. ANGELICO (w/Serpentico)

The lights went red and unfamiliar music played to bring out El Clon, dressed inred and black with a giant “C” on his jacket. Schiaovne noted that El Clon is making his debut where the original Hologram made his debut. They announced his opponent was Angelico, who was already standing ringside.

The bell rang and the match started four minutes into the hour. The chain wrestled which led into an impromptu dance off which Clon broke up with a kick. Clon took it to Angelico with a combination of kicks on the corner and an impressive single-leg springboard moonsault. Clon made the cover for a two count.

Clon hopped a sweep attempt and then planted Angelico with a springboard DDT. Angelico connected with a kick to the head but ran into a pele kick from Clon. Clon hit Angelico with a tilt-a-whirl double knee backbreaker as the crowd chanted “lucha.” Clon lifted Angelico up onto his shoulders and spun him off into a powerbomb, a move Hologram called the Portal Bomb. Clon held on for the pin and got the three count.

WINNER: El Clon in 4:00

(White’s Take: We’ll never know how the Clon vs. Hologram feud would’ve played out, but El Clon looked good in this short outing. I like Angelico, but he’s not a strong babyface and El Clon didn’t do anything particularly heelish, so El Clon basically got cheered for his impressive moves.)

After the match, Serpentico went to check on Angelico and El Clon attacked him. El Clon set Serpentico up for a Portal Bomb, but Komander charged the ring and El Clon ducked out.

-Jon Moxley was backstage in a stairwell where highlighting the Continental Classic and saying that it’s like nothing else in professional wrestling. He said there’s a barrier to entry with a high price tag. He said Shelton Benjamin will be one of the baddest men he’s been in the ring with. Moxley said he doesn’t do anything better than Shelton, but Shelton will have to do a whole lot more than hurt him.

(2) TIMELESS LOVE BOMBS (“Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa w/Luther) vs. HYAN & MAYA WORLD

Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa danced their way to the ring, led by Luther. Hyan and Maya World made their entrance to a decent crowd reaction as the announcers said they’ve showed promise. The bell rang to start the match 12 minutes into the show.

Mina locked up with Maya, then ducked a clothesline and performed her dance/pose. Maya and Mina both ducked roundhouses before tagging in their partners. Hyan and Toni shook hands in the ring and Hyan grabbed a headlock before Toni shot her off the ropes and dropped her with a shoulder block. Toni followed up with a shotgun dropkick and a suplex before tagging Mina in.

Mine delivered a suplex and tagged Toni back in. Toni lifted Mina up and spun her down into a splash on Hyan. Toni made the cover, but Hyan kicked out at two. Hyan forced Toni into the corner and made the tag to Maya. Toni ducked a double clothesline and hit Maya and Hyan with a double dropkick. Toni hit Hyan with a hip attack that knocked her off of the apron to the floor. Mina entered, and Toni held her hand (good thing, as Mina nearly fell) as she ran to the top rope and executed a crossbody from the top rope onto Maya and Hyan at ringside as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Maya dropped Mina across Hyan’s knees in a double team gutbuster. Hyan made the cover, but Mina kicked out at two. Mina missed a roundhouse, but spun around and caught Hyan with a backgfist. Toni got the hot tag and took Maya and Hyan down with Mongolian chops. Toni planted Maya with a DDT and made the cover, but Maya kicked out at two.

Toni set up for the Storm Zero, but Maya backdropped her way out of it and made the tag to Hyan. They took Toni down with a bulldog and dropkick combination. Hyan made the cover, but Toni kicked out at two. Hyan held Toni up as Maya climbed to the middle rope. They drilled Toni with a combination of a Russian leg sweep and flipping blockbuster. Hyan made the cover, and Mina made the save at the last second.

Mina caught Hyan and Maya with a double missile dropkick from the second rope. They stacked Maya and Hyan in the corner where Mina hit a double hip attack. Hyan rolled out of the ring but Toni connected with the hip attack on Maya. Toni held Maya as Mina landed a slingblade from the middle rope. Mina wiped Hyan out with a tornillo dive to the outside as Toni planted Maya with the Storm Zero in the center of the ring. Toni made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: Timeless Lovebombs in 12:00

(White’s Take: Fun match, they gave hometown girls Hyan and Maya World a lot of offense against the top tier talent of Mina and Toni. This seems to confirm that, despite the brewing feud with Marina…or perhaps in relation to that feud, Storm will be entrenched in the tag division going forward.)

Mina and Toni shook hands with Maya and Hyan after the match before dancing and posing in the ring. As Luther joined them and they made their way to the ring, they were interrupted by Marina Shafir’s music. Marina entered through the crowd and then stared down Toni Storm as she made her exit..[c]

(3) THE MEGAPROBLEMS (Marina Shafir & Megan Bayne w/Penelope Ford) vs. RACHE CHANEL & LONDYN DIOR

Mega Bayne’s music played to bring her to the ring, accompanied by Penelope Ford, still in an arm sling. Their opponents, local talents Raché Chanel and Londyn Dior, were already in the ring. The bell rang to start the match 29 minutes into the hour.

Marina took Dior down with a few kicks and then kicked Chanel off of the apron. Bayne tagged in and hit Dior with shoulder strikes in the corner followed by a big chop. Bayne nailed Dior with an overhead belly-to-belly and posed for the crowd. Bayne whipped Dior into the corner and followed in with a running avalanche, but Dior rolled out of the way and tagged in Chanel.

Chanel charged in and Bayne easily lifted her up into Fate’s Descent, and slammed Chanel down into the waiting arms of Shafir. Shafir immediately locked in the Mother’s Milk and Chanel immediately tapped out.

WINNERS: The MegaProblems in 1:00

-The cut backstage as Schiavone said there was a problem of some kind Josh Alexander, wide-eyed, put over Okada and Takeshita as the rest of the Callis family beat down a random assortment of talent in the background. They zoomed out showing Alexander had some unlucky fellow in an ankle lock, which he released. Hechicero said he was going to take care of Komander. Lance Archer lifted some random guy and threw him up into the ceiling, knocking on of the tiles loose before saying “everybody dies.”

(4) KOMANDER vs. HECHICERO

Komander made his entrance followed Hechicero, who strangely came to the ring with no members of the Don Callis Family. The bell rang and the match was under way 34 minutes into the show.

Hechicero dropped Komander with a. shoulder block and went for a quick cradle pin for a one count. Komander fought back and they traded roll-up attempts for one counts until they reached a stalemate. Hechicero swept out Komander’s ankle and locked Komander into a strange over-the-back leglock. Komander used his core strength to pull himself up and take Hechicero down with a headscissor.

Komander went for a leapfrog, but Hechicero caught his ankle and brought him down. Hechicero slammed Komander’s knee into the mat and then backed him into the corner and delivered a chop. Hechicero whipped Komadner into the opposite corner but charged into a boot. Komander followed up with a multi-springboard hurricanrana

Hechicero came back quickly with a grounded armlock. Komander got to his feet and then took Hechicero down with a springboard armdrag. Hechicero rolled to the outside and Komander got a running start but then pulled up short of a dive. He hopped over the top rope, but Hechicero easily caught him, got a running start, and powerbombed Komander into the barricade as they cut to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Hechicero charged into a combination of chops from Komander. Hechicero blocked a chop and dodged three kicks before Komander landed a kick to the gut. Komander went for a jumping DDT, but Hechicero blocked it. Komander got a running start and impressively leapt onto Hechicero’s shoulders. He took him down with a clunky armdrag that included a bounce off the ropes.

Hechicero hit the ropes as Komander did a handspring and just weirdly collided with Hechicero. Schiavone said he “got him with his back,” but it was just an obvious botch that Hechicero sold fine. Hechicero came back with a leg trip and rolled Komander into a down and arrow hold. Komander tried to escape, but Hechicero transitioned it into an armbar with a leglock. Komander struggled and got his other leg on the rope.

Hechicero posed and then missed a spear in the corner. Komander hit him with a shotgun dropkick that knocked Hechicero out of the ring. Komander climbed the far ropes and then ran the top ropes into a springboard spaceman splash onto Hechicero. Komander rolled Hechicero into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Hechicero sensed him coming and rolled out of the ring, but Komander walked the rope and then performed a springboard moonsault to the outside that went wide, but Hechicero stumbled over to save it.

Back in the ring, Komander landed a sunset flip into a Code Red and held on for the pin, but Hechicero kicked out at two. Hechicero came back with a hammerlock swung into a backbreaker. Komander ducked a clothesline and caught Hechicero with a dropkick to the leg. Komander countered a clothesline with a boot to the armed and then stuck Hechicero with a poison rana.

Komander climbed the top rope as the ref checked on Hechicero. El Clon appeared behind the ref’s back and shoved Komander off of the top rope. Hechicero took advantage with a pair of running knees. Hechicero slammed Komander down and then rolled Komander up in a complicated fashion and held on for the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Hechicero in 14:00

(White’s Take: Komander is very talented and athletic, while Hechicero is the most interesting of the luchador imports in AEW, but these two did not click. There were numerous clunky exchanges, mistimed maneuvers, and general weirdness throughout. It’s a credit to both of them that they managed to keep it together and put on what was still an entertaining match.)

El Clon celebrated with Hechicero as they went to commercial. [c]

-They threw to a video of The Acclaimed, wherein Tony Khan had forced them to each choose words to describe the other. It was followed by Bowens and Caster on a team building scavenger hunt around New York. They seemed o get along, but both professed that they’re not partners and it’s not happening

-Tony Schaivone was in the center of the ring and introduced Eddie Kingston. Eddie’s music played to bring him to the ring. Eddie had Ortiz with him, and they threw to a replay from the World’s End preshow, involving Eddie’s issues with the Grizzled Young Vets. Eddie told Schiavone to hold the microphone up before he wished someone in the crowd happy birthday, garnering a “Happy Birthday” chant from the crowd. The camera panned to another birthday boy in the crowd, who was turning eight. Eddie told him to enjoy his birthday, ‘cause it’s all downhill after eight. Schiavone steered Eddie back to the interview, where Eddie was excited to have Ortiz back. Ortiz called out GYV, and Eddie said he didn’t know how to end the promo, but told Schiavone to hold the mic up again, quipping that Flair and Ole must’ve hated him. Eddie signed off by telling the Grizzle Young Vets that they were coming for them.

-Lexy was backstage with Big Bill and Bryan Keith. She couldn’t get a question out before Bill took exception to Eddie saying he finally found someone to trust. Bill said that JetSpeed have made a lot enemies. Bill went on to say they have a bounty on them, but he knows a guy. Bryan Keith said it’s time for them to pay up.

[HOUR TWO]

(5) JETSPEED (“The Jet” Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) vs. BIG BILL & “THE BOUNTY HUNTER” BRYAN KEITH

JetSpeed’s music played to bring out Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey as a team. Big Bill and Bryan Keith made their way to the ring as the announcers guessed that either The Callis Family or The Demand are the ones who put a bounty on JetSpeed. The bell rang and the match started one minute into the second hour.

Bailey swept Keith’s leg, leapfrogged him and then dropped him with a roundhouse kick to the chest. Keith came back with a forearm and a running kick to the head. Bailey and Keith traded forearms and then punches, until Big Bill reached in, grabbed Bailey’s hair, and slammed him to the ground.

Bill entered and they double teamed Bailey in the corner. The whipped Bailey across the ring, but he leapt over Keith and rolled under a clothesline from Bill. Knight came in with a double missile dropkick from the top rope that connected with Bill and Keith. Bailey and Knight hit Keith with a double kick that dropped him. They turned their attention to Bill and hit him with the same double kick, but it had no effect. Bill charged them, but they ducked and pulled the top rope down, sending Bill careening over the top rope.

Knight and Bailey hit Keith and Bill with simultaneously springboard flips to the outside. Back in the ring Bailey and Knight landed a double hiptoss on Keith. Bailey landed a knee drop and Knight followed with a standing frog splash. Knight made the cover, but Keith kicked out at two.

Knight climbed to the top rope, but Bill shoved him off the rope, sending him crashing to the floor. Bailey charged in, but Bill planted him with a swinging sideslam. On the outside, Keith rammed Knight into the barricade. Bill and Keith held Bailey and raked his eyes as they went to commercial. [c]

The returned from break and Bill knocked Bailey off the apron. Bill went for an elbow drop, but Knight rolled out of the way. Knight tried to make the tag, but Bailey was still down on the outside. Bill charged and Knight ducked, sending Bill to ringside. As Knight recovered, Bill slid back into the ring and went for the splash in the corner. Knight dodged and then dropped Bill with a dropkick, leaving both men down.

Bailey got back to the apron for the hot tag as Keith tagged in. Bailey landed a missile dropkick on Keith before knocking Bill off the apron with a kick. Bailey landed a kick combination on Keith capped off with a standing shooting star press. Bailey went for the cover and got a two count before Bill physically lifted Bailey off of his partner. Bill slung Bailey to the mat. Knight grabbed Bill’s leg as Bailey hit Keith with a few strikes before Bill clobbered him from behind.

Keith hit Bailey with an exploder suplex. Keith caught Bailey with a running big boot that knocked him into an even bigger boot from Bill. Keith made the cover, but it was broken up by Knight at the last second. Knight hit a few uppercuts on Bill went for a jumping DDT, but pull shoved him off. Bill went for a big boot, but Knight dodged and Bill got caught up in the ropes, allowing Knight to land a dropkick that sent Bill to ringside.

Bailey hit Keith with a kick from the apron. Knight springboarded into the ring and caught Keith with a flying clothesline as Bailey executed a springboard moonsault onto Bill at ringside. The crowd chanted “A-E-Dub” as Bailey climbed onto the top rope. Keith met him there and rocked Bailey with a rising headbutt. Keith followed up with an exploder suplex from the top rope.

As Bailey struggled to his feet, Keith went for a running knee strike, but Bailey dodged it and then landed a boot to the face. They hit each other with simultaneous kicks to the face before Keith dodged a kick and landed a knee that dropped Bailey. Keith made the xover, but Bailey kicked out at two.

Knight and Bill fought up the ramp as Keith lifted Bailey up into a double underhook. But Bailey countered with a hurricanrana straight into a pin. Keith reversed the leverage into a pin for a two count. Bailey got to his feet and hit a kick followed be a moonsault into double knees as Knight and Bill fought back to the ring.

Bailey hit a springboard triangle moonsault from in the ring onto Bill on the outside, making the tag to Knight in the middle. Knight climbed to the top rope and connected with the UFO Splash onto Keith. Knight made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: JetSpeed in 13:00

(White’s Take: Looks like they plan to parlay Knight and Bailey’s C2 momentum into the tag division, which is welcome, as they are a good tag team. They struggled with the giant that is Big Bill, but altogether they looked good in the match and build a bit of momentum, maybe heading towards a match with FTR.)

-GYV was backstage feigning interest in Ortiz and Kingston’s “heartwarming story.” Gibson said he sees through them, and they’re nothing more than street rats. He said they’re going to make their name in AEW at their expense. Drake chimed in and asked Eddie how much of a hero he’ll be when they take apart his surgically repaired leg. [c]

-They showed a video highlighting the world title feud, including MJF beating Hangman, Swerve, Joe before pivoting to the upcoming tag match with Swerve and Hangman taking on Hobbs and Hook.

(6) SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/MVP) vs. DANTE MARTIN (w/Darius Martin & Christopher Daniels)

The Hurt Syndicate music played to bring out Shelton along with MVP. The SkyFlight theme played and Dante Martin made his way to the ring with his brother and Christopher Daniels as the announcers noted that Dante was filling in for the perpetually injured Scorpio Sky. The match started when the bell rang 22 minutes into the hour.

The crowd chanted “We hurt people” as Dante and Shelton shook hands. Shelton shoved Dante down early. Shelton tossed Dante handily. Dante rolled to the outside and Chirstopher Daniels gave him a quick pep talk. Dante landed a lariat that didn’t seem to bother Shelton. Dante flipped over Shelton, took him down with a headscissor and then a dropkick that rolled Shelton to ringside.

Dante hit the ropes, but Shelton slid in quickly and rocked him with a shoulder block. Shelton beat Dante into the corner. Dante escaped Shelton and landed a kick from the apron. Dante went for a springboard from the top rope, but Shelton shoved him off, sending Dante sailing through the airs and crashing into the barricade at ringside. The ring doctor checked on Dante they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Dante hit Shelton with a flurry of forearms before Shelton caught him with a backbreaker after a crossbody attempt. They showed a replay of MVP taking a microphone and advising Dante to give up during the commercial. Dante grabbed the mic, and addressed Shelton, saying his mama “didn’t raise a bitch, did yours?”

Back live, Shelton charged into a boot in the corner. Dante landed some more forearms and a jumping knee. Dante connected with a tornado DDT and climbed to the top rope. Dante landed a long-distance frog splash. Dante landed his double jumping moonsault press onto Shelton into a pin. Shelton, though, held onto Dante’s body and rolled out of the pin and onto his feet, where lifted Dante up onto his shoulders. Dante slipped off though and locked in a sleeper hold. Shelton lifted Dante up, out of the hold, and Dante tried to spin around to the front for a hurricanrana, but Shelton just threw him down into a powerbomb.

Shelton tossed Dante across the ring with a release German suplex. Shelton followed up with a second one and then the crowd began to chant “one more time.” Shelton obliged and launched Dante across the ring with a third released German suplex. Shelton landed a rising knee strike followed by a superkick that dropped Dante. Shelton made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Shelton Benjamin in 11:00

After the match, MVP took a microphone and asked for a round of applause for Dante. MVP implied that Scorpio called out to avoid Shelton. Shelton helped Dante to his feet at the crowd chanted for him. MVP called for applause for Shelton as well. The crowd chanted for Shelton as MVP said he doesn’t need MVP to talk him up. MVP said Moxley is a cult-like figure to the Death Riders. He said Moxley wants to make a revolution, but he just wants to make money. MVP said Moxley likes pain and likes to bleed like a rabid dog, but that Shelton is the apex predator. MVP told Moxley he will get punched, kicked, and tossed around and there’s nothing he can’t do about it. MVP said Moxley is dangerous, but Shelton is way more dangerous. MVP said Moxley will face Shelton and he will get hurt and he will lose, because they hurt people.

(White’s Take: Dante had his moments, as he often does, but this match was about Shelton looking dominant to set him up for his match with Moxley on Wednesday. Strange to have a dominant performance last 11 minutes, but this is Collision. MVP’s promo was mostly good, although it seemed to run out of steam at the end.)

-Lexy was backstage, standing between Bandido and Sammy Guevara. Sammy said he’s had to watch the company do the right thing with the wrong people, while he’s always been the right guy. Sammy told Bandido that he’s challenging him to a match at Dynamite. Sammy was seething as he said he’s going to take Bandido out and take his place in his upcoming world title match. Bandido asked him why he was so angry but then agreed to the match.

-Tony Schaivone and Nigel were at the announce desk, and Schiavone said that Stokely was injured at World’s End. Stokely had a message for Schiavone to read. Stokely’s letter said that he’s been so courageous. He said his medical bills have been piling up, and he was accepting donations, and implored everyone to talk to Schiavone after the show, since he had nothing better to do than drink after the show anyway. [c]

-They showed a video highlighting MJF and he recent title win, along with the host of challengers that have stepped up.

(7) DARBY ALLIN vs. WHEELER YUTA (W/Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir)

Wheeler Yut’as music played to showed Wheeler walking outside of the arena with Moxley and Marina. He made his way through the concourse, through the crowd, and eventually, to the ring. Darby’s music played and he made his way to the ring bathed in blue light as Moxley joined the commentary team. Schiavone asked Moxley about Shelton, and Moxley said he won. The crowd told Yuta how they feel about him as the bell rang to start the match 49 minutes into the second hour.

Darby worked Yuta’s wrist and took him to the mat. Yuta attempted to kip up, but Darby brought him back down with a headlock. Moxley put over Garcia as Darby took Yuta down with a springboard armdrag. Yuta rolled to ringside and Darby hit the ropes for a dive, but Marina stepped in between them, ‘causing Darby to pull up short.

Darby jumped to the floor and went face to face with Marina, before Yuta blindsided Darby with a right hand shot. Yuta rammed Darby into the barricade and then rolled him back into the ring. Yuta dropped an elbow on Darby. Darby escaped a suplex attempt and rolled Yuta up for a two count. Darby caught Yuta with a crossbody from the bottom rope into a pinf or another two count.

Darby knocked Yuta into the corner with a shotgun dropkick and climbed to the top rope. Yuta swept Darby’s legs out from under him. Yuta hopped onto the apron and executed a neckbreaker from the top rope onto the apron on Darby. Darby bounced off the apron to ringside as Moxley wondered if Darby had been to a hospital yet this week.

Back in the ring, Yuta punched away at Darby. Yuta mockingly clapped for Darby and then landed a backdrop that rotated Darby all the way around, landing on his face. Yuta followed up with German suplex bridged into a pin. Darby kicked out at two as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Darby came back with a right hand and a standing coffin drop on Yuta. Darby hit a combination of strikes into a Code Red into a pin for a two count. Yuta rolled out of the ring, and Darby hit the ropes, but Marina swept his legs out from under him. Darby turned to Marina and Yuta clubbed him from behind. Yuta dumped Darby to ringside as the ref tossed Marina. She threw a classic heel fit and refused to go. Toni Storm ran down the ramp and grabbed her from behind. Toni and Marina fought their way up the ramp as Daniel Garcia came out of nowhere and nailed Darby with a lariat on the outside.

Garcia rolled Darby into the ring and the ref turned around as Yuta hit the arm hook Angle slam. Yuta made the cover, but Darby kicked out at two. Yuta climbed to the top rope and went for a splash, but Darby rolled out of the way. Yuta rolled to ringside as Darby blasted Garcia with a dive to ringside. Yuta hopped onto the as Darby met him out there. They charged each other and Yuta caught Darby with a Busaiku Knee that flipped Darby inside out and sent him crashing to the floor.

Yuta took his time, but eventually rolled Darby into the ring and made the cover, but Darby kicked out at two. Yuta hammered away at Darby with the hammer and anvil elbows. Yuta took Darby by the legs and rolled him over into a Scorpion Deathlock. Darby struggled out of the hold, rolled Yuta to the mat and then hit him with a double foot stomp.

Darby climbed to the top rope and connected with a. Coffin Drop on Yuta. Darby climbed to the top rope again and delivered a second Coffin Drop. Darby went for the pin, but Yuta kicked out at two. Darby immediately locked a Scorpion Deathlock and Yuta tapped out quickly.

WINNER: Darby Allin 12:00

(White’s Take: Solid main event, with Yuta using underhanded tactics to keep himself in the match before succumbing to the better competitor. Darby only took a couple crazy bumps, but the neckbreaker from the top rope onto the apron and knee that sent him flipping off of the apron both looked brutal.)

Schiavone announced that Marina Shafir and Toni Storm would have a match on Dynamite, for which Moxley said he didn’t want to be anywhere near the ring. They noted Moxley against Benjamin as well as they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: With the Continental Classic wrapped up, we enter into a new calendar year and settle back into the old Collision. Seven matches, all storyline-adjacent, but nothing of much consequence either way. The main event delivered, and Darby felt like a decent enough star, while Yuta continues to get the most heat this side of Don Callis. The return of the cold open is welcome, Moxley is always welcome on commentary in addition to his good babyface promo, all Toni Storm appearances are appreciated, but otherwise we’re back to typical Collision. The only thing missing was the random multiperson tag match.