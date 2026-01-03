FREE PODCAST 1/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Wade talks with Taz about Cena’s shoulder injury, being a WWE announcer; Dixie on new Pop TV deal (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (1-7-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Taz in the first half hour and TNA President Dixie Carter in the second half hour, then takes calls on breaking news in the final 30 minutes. Taz talks about being an announcer on Smackdown and what Mauro Ranallo is in for plus the wrestler mentality of facing a serious shoulder injury like John Cena. Dixie talks about TNA’s debut on Pop TV this week, the future of TNA, how she hopes Pop will be their best TV partner yet, what TNA’s focus will be this year, and more.

