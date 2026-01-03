WWE wrestler reportedly leaving when contract expires

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tommaso Ciampa is reportedly leaving WWE when his contract expires in the near future.

Ciampa is not going to renew his deal according to a new report from Bodyslam +. It is not clear if Ciampa plans to sign elsewhere or take time off according to the report.

On Smackdown last night, Johnny Gargano, Ciampa’s longtime tag team partner, challenged Carmelo Hayes for the WWE U.S. Championship. Ciampa was not in his corner and Gargano was accompanied to the ring by his wife Candice LeRae. Gargano ended up losing to Hayes.

Ciampa last wrestled for WWE at the Dec. 15 Smackdown taping, which aired on Dec 19. Gargano & Ciampa wrestled Ilia Dragunov & Hayes at the taping and lost to them in a tag match. Ciampa’s last singles match on Smackdown saw him unsuccessfully challenge Dragunov for the WWE U.S. Championship on the Dec. 12 Smackdown.

Ciampa is a former tw0-time NXT Champion, two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and one-time NXT Tag Team Champion. He was signed by WWE in 2015. He is best known for his work in NXT tagging with Gargano and also feuding with him in 2018.