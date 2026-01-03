VIP PODCAST 1/3 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: 2025 Year in Review & Look Ahead at 2026 (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati wraps up 2025 inside The Nicky’s Club with a full look back at the year in WWE, highlighting the biggest moments, matches, and stories that defined the past twelve months. Nick also shares his wishes for WWE in 2026, offers an early preview of the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, and breaks down the first major world title matches set to kick off the new year.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com