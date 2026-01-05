10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (12/7/2015): The episode where Roman Reigns called Sheamus a tater tot, Cody Rhodes as Stardust wore cardboard 3D glasses, and Kofi the Cat got stuck in Big E the Tree

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

DECEMBER 7, 2015

CHARLESTON, S.C.

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on the formation of the League of Nations.

-Michael Cole introduced the show as Sheamus, Wade Barrett, Alberto Del Rio, and Rusev stood in the ring. Their new theme song played, which sounded like it might be play at the beginning of a soccer game broadcast. Sheamus told fans he cannot tell them how happy he is. The crowd chanted “You look stupid!” at him. He asked how he could be stupid when he is their WWE World Hvt. Champion. He said he spent the entire day trying to decide what he was going to say when he walked out there tonight regarding his title defense against Roman Reigns. He said it was a waste of time because all they need to know about his match against Reigns is on his t-shirt: “Sheamus 5:15.” He bragged up beating Reigns in such a short span of time. The crowd began doing the “What!?” bit.

He shifted to saying WWE has officially entered into the international realm. He said they are four premiere athletes from four of the premiere countries in the world. He named each of the countries as the crowd began a loud “USA! USA!” chant. He said they tried to find someone from America, but they couldn’t find anyone to lace their boots. “It’s 2015, folks, America just doesn’t cut it anymore.” He said they are dominance personified. Another “You look stupid” chant started. He said the only ones who looked stupid were Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and the Usos last week. He said there aren’t four men who can match them. “Because we’re the best of the best of the best of the best of the best…” He was interrupted, oddly, by the Wyatt Family. The lights went out and suddenly the entire foursome of the Wyatt Family stood before them in the ring. The crowd chanted “Yes! Yes! Yes!”

Bray introduced himself to the League of Nations. He said he doesn’t care about their nations because “this is my world and I’m just allowing you to breath in it.” He said they didn’t come out there to talk, they came out for the chaos. As they seemed ready to fight each other, the Dudleys music played. They were joined by Tommy Dreamer. Bubba said, “We’ll see your chaos and raise you to the extreme!” He said that’s not just a catchphrase, either, it’s a way of life. Bray interrupted and talked over Bubba’s final “it’s a way of life” conclusion. Bubba just got louder to finish what he was saying. Bray said they’re outnumbered and warned them not to get in his way. D-Von said when you’re extreme, you don’t die, you multiply. Out came Rhyno, most recently of NXT. Byron Saxton said they have another soldier. They walked to the ringside.

Suddenly Roman Reigns’s music played and he walked to the ring. Del Rio stood on the second rope and scoped out the arrival of Reigns, Ambrose, and the Usos. Saxton said the stakes just got raised. Cole yelled, “Seismic response! This is going to be a massive fight. Hell may have frozen over, but hell is about to break loose.” They cut to a break without anything officially being announced.

(1) THE LEAGUE OF NATIONS (Sheamus & Alberto Del Rio & Rusev & Wade Barrett) vs. THE WYATT FAMILY (Bray Wyatt & Erick Rowan & Luke Harper & Braun Strowman) vs. THE DUDLEYS & TOMMY DREAMER & RHINO vs. ROMAN REIGNS & DEAN AMBROSE & THE USOS

The bell rang as soon as they came back from the break. The announcers marveled at the enormity of the match. Cole said it might be the biggest match they’ve ever opened up Raw with. Saxton explained that once one member of a team is pinned or submits, the entire team is eliminated. There were some rapid-fire tags and spots, which Saxton called “chaos overload.” JBL said the League of Nations is the best of the best. A graphic on the screen plugged TLC on Saturday night, saying it is “Only on WWE Network.”

(WK Reax: I do not understand why they lie about it also being available on PPV. It’s just one of those unnecessary exaggerations that confuses the marketplace. I get they want to get everyone shifted over to the auto-renewing WWE Network, but when something just all out isn’t true, it hurts their credibility, since it obviously is available on PPV still.)

As the Usos set up a superplex on Rusev, Strowman jumped in and gave them a big tower drop. Dreamer did a horrible looking cartoon bump, made only worse by his arm gestures afterward to sell what looked bad to begin with. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Tommy Dreamer match without the ludicrous Tommy Dreamer Comeback (where you transition from being on the brink of death to being as fresh as if the match just began instantly out of nowhere). Five seconds after selling the bad bump like he was dead, he came back by ducking Erick Rowan and DDTing him to score the pin. That eliminated the Wyatt Family.

ELIMINATION #1: The Wyatt Family in 5:00. No surprise Rowan was the designated jobber here. [c]

Back from the break, Del Rio beat up on Dreamer, who was wearing the Dusty Rhodes tribute polka dot pants. Dreamer hot-tagged in Bubba against Sheamus. Barrett broke up a pin attempt by Bubba on Sheamus after a chokeslam. Everyone left in the match brawled in a 12-way instantly. It came down to Rhino and Reigns in the ring. Rhino smiled. Rusev jumped Rhino, and Sheamus jumped Reigns from behind. The Dudleys gave Rusev a 3D out of nowhere, though. Then Bubba set up the headbutt to the crotch of Sheamus, but Del Rio shoved D-Von off the top rope. Sheamus then caught Bubba with a Brogue Kick for the pin.

ELIMINATION #2: Team Extreme in 12:00.

Ambrose rallied and took Rusev down with a flying elbow for a two count. They cut to another break. [c]

Rusev put Jey Uso in a bearhug after the break. When Uso broke the hold, Rusev tagged in Barrett. Uso avoided a running kick by Barrett. Uso then hot-tagged Reigns, who actually got a pop this week. That was followed, however, but even louder boos that were more sustained. He took Del Rio down and then set up his Superman punch. Barrett tried to interfere, so Reigns gave him a Superman punch instead. Reigns punched Del Rio off the ring apron. Dean clotheslined Sheamus off the ring apron. Reigns then gave Sheamus a Drive-by at ringside. Dean leaped onto Rusev. JBL yelled, “This is how you kick off Monday Night Raw. This is awesome!”

Uso leaped onto Del Rio at ringside. There was an odd silence afterward as everyone just lay at ringside recovering. Reigns threw Del Rio into the ring. Sheamus grabbed at Reigns’s leg and then Del Rio superkicked Reigns for a two count. There were boos for the kickout. Uso then top rope splashed Del Rio to break up his cross armbreaker on Reigns. Sheamus went for a Brogue Kick, but Reigns caught him instead with a spear for the pin. Reigns checked on his bloody nose and when he saw blood on his hand, he smiled and stuck his tongue out. My guess is the bloody nose came from Del Rio’s superkick. The announcers plugged the TLC main event as Reigns celebrated.

WINNERS: Reigns & Ambrose & Usos in 23:00.

-They showed Ric Flair and Charlotte talking backstage. Cole said some are wondering if Charlotte is following her father’s footsteps as the dirtiest player in the game. He said they’ll find out next on Miz TV. [c]

(WK Reax: It was zany slapstick, which would be okay of Steph & Hunter were adored leaders of the brand and Rusev wasn't supposed to be this uncontrollable foreign menace, but instead he's playing along with silliness like this. But I'm sure the NBC Universal execs loved it because it shows that the McMahon family don't take this sports entertainment rasslin' stuff seriously or anything.)

-Renee Young interviewed Sheamus who said that’s the closest Reigns will come to the title. He said he’ll destroy him on Sunday, perhaps in less than 5:15. Renee asked if there was a lesson to be learned here. Sheamus said he’s going to teach Reigns a lesson later in the ring.

-A backstage promo aired with Stardust wearing cardboard 3D glasses. He told the fans they are poor delusional fools for being convinced that the heroes will always triumph. Titus O’Neil interrupted again and asked what he was doing in this low-budget ragged star-filled room. “You need to get you some. That’s what you need. Get you some.” He clarified he needs some “me time,” some “Stardust time.” He asked if he can read. Stardust hilariously said, “Yes, at the highest level.” He said he will not rest until the WWE Universe is eclipsed in an ocean of sorrow and darkness, that does not mean he does not have a life. Titus said he can have it his way and he’ll see him out there. Stardust turned and asked where. When he turned back, Titus was gone and Stardust hissed.

-Dolph Ziggler made his ring entrance. Tyler Breeze and Summer Rae walked out next. Cole said it’s supposed to be Kevin Owens vs. Ziggler. As Breeze and Rae walked to the ring, Cole asked who refers to themselves as “Prince Pretty.” They sat at ringside behind a red rope in plush chairs. [c]

(2) KEVIN OWENS vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER

Owens won the first lock-up and shoved Ziggler down, then boasted arrogantly, “That’s pure power, baby!” They cut to Ambrose watching the TV backstage while munching on popcorn. When plugging the Slammys in two weeks, Cole wondered if Breeze will be up for Best Gimmick for his selfie stick. JBL said Owens is the definition of a prize fighter – he shows up, fights, wins, and takes home a prize. Saxton said he’s the definition of someone who doesn’t respect anyone. JBL said he thinks there’s a limit on pretty boys. Owens shifted from some matwork to hard chops on Ziggler in the corner. JBL said Owens’ forearms to the side of Ziggler’s head reminded him of Vader.

[HOUR TWO]

At 9:00 Owens threw Ziggler into the corner shoulder-first, and Ziggler hit the ringpost and then sold it at ringside. Ziggler crawled his way back into the ring just before the 10 count. As soon as he rolled into the ring, though, Owens gave him a running senton for a two count. As Owens settled into a chinlock, they showed Dean watching on a monitor backstage munching on popcorn and holding a soda. Ziggler made a comeback and gave Owens a neckbreaker. Owens powered Ziggler over the top rope. Ziggler again landed and sold his left shoulder injury.

Owens went to ringside, and Ziggler surprised Owens with a DDT on the mat at ringside. Ziggler scored a two count back in the ring. They often showed Breeze and Summer sipping on their drinks and eating their snacks at ringside behind the red rope. Ziggler avoided Owens cannonball in the corner. Then Ziggler landed the Zig Zag for a believable near fall. Owens came back with a superkick, but Ziggler caught Owens with one a second later. He scored a two count, and both were slow to get up. Ziggler got up first, but Owens surprised him with a Pop-Up Powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Owens in 19:00.

(WK Reax: This was a good match, but since it was merely presented rather than promoted, it felt like time filler leading to the popcorn finish rather than a match with any actual ramifications at stake. It’s such a waste.)

-Afterward, Ambrose walked out with his soda and popcorn. He entered the ring and offered Owens popcorn. Owens yelled, “I want my music.” Ambrose threw the popcorn at Owens, then threw his soda in his eyes. Cole laughed and said, “That was insulting.” Saxton said Dean is playing mindgames with Owens.

-They cut to a Wyatt Family promo. Bray talked about four blind mice wandering into the snakes nest, and it’s up to them to determine their fate. Strowman took off his mask and said, “I have a dream. I become Tommy Dreamer’s nightmare. I will squeeze the life out of him as he gasps for his last breath.” Bray said he will show Dreamer what it means to be extreme. Cole said that will happen later tonight.

-Team Bad made their way to the ring. [c]

-Miz walked up to Neville in the locker room and told him that with the proper packaging and direction, Miz can take him from Elf on the Shelf to “the next Daniel Bryan.” Miz introduced Neville to Donny Deutsch. When Donny said his show is the hottest, Miz said Miz TV is the hottest. When Donny said he has Christy Brinkley on his show, Miz said she was big in the 1980s and he wondered if next he’d have Alf on his show. Donny said he’d like Miz on the show. Miz said maybe something big on his season finale. Dony said he meant Neville, right away. He gave him his card. Miz gave Neville his card and said he has to go do his real Must See Show. Neville threw away Miz’s card as he examined Donny’s card.

(3) ALICIA FOX & BRIE BELLA vs. SASHA BANKS & NAOMI (w/Tamina)

When Alicia and Bella landed a double-slidekick on Sasha Banks and Naomi, Cole said, “The Bellas very unified there.” Nice, if those were in fact both Bellas. Tamina interfered against Fox at ringside. Cole said some people say Sasha is the best. Saxton said she has to prove that. JBL said Kobe and Lebron were in charge until Steph Curry came along. Brie tagged in late and beat up Naomi with her series of roundkicks. When Fox interfered, Banks knocked Fox out of the ring. Brie turned to throw Sasha out. Naomi then surprised Banks with the Rear View for the win.

WINNERS: Banks & Naomi in 6:00.

-Afterward, Banks, Naomi, and Tamina were celebrating. Big E suddenly yelled over the house mic and the New Day danced and skipped to the ring. They were wearing unicorn horns and then handed three of them to the three women. They strapped them on and danced with New Day. I hope they don’t have latex allergies. [c]

-The Usos joined the announcers at ringside.

-The New Day did their schtick in the ring. They said they are not selfish, but are rather generous. Xavier said they just gave a big donation to the League of Nations. They made some pop culture references about Kanye and Kim Kardashian, suggesting baby names. Big E suggested “Booty West.” They shifted to talking about defending the WWE Tag Team Championships against both the Usos and Lucha Dragons on Sunday. He said it was an outrage it’s a ladder match. He said they don’t need ladders because they’re not painters or roofers or firemen saving kittens.

They then reenacted a scene of Xavier saving Kofi the Cat who was stuck on Big E the Tree. There was some meowing. They were very proud of themselves. Big E said they can lose their titles without even being pinned. Kofi said they will ascend the ladder of success and retain the tag team titles. Xavier reminded everyone they are all three champions. Kofi stressed it by saying the belts around their “waists’s’s.” They danced. Big E. switched from the Junk Jiggle to the Bun Bonanza, as he turned and wiggled his ass instead.

(4) THE NEW DAY (w/Big E & Kofi Kingston w/Xavier Woods) vs. THE LUCHA DRAGONS (Kalisto & Sin Cara)

Cole mentioned John Cena’s name on Raw! Stop the presses! He plugged that he’ll be on “The Tonight Show” tomorrow night. They cut to a very early break after Big E tossed Sin Cara onto the mat at ringside. Xavier played his trombone near the fallen Sin Cara. [c]

The Usos made fun of New Day’s unicorn horns. When Xavier blew his trombone in the faces of the Usos, one of the Usos punched him. That opened the door for Kalisto to roll up a distracted Kingston from behind for the win.

WINNERS: The Lucha Dragons at 7:12.

-They went to the announcers. As Cole talked about how they opened Raw with a 16-man tag match, Saxton’s reaction was hilarious, like Cole just reminded him of the greatest thing ever. They showed a clip of Reigns spearing Sheamus and pinning him.

-Renee interviewed a smiling Reigns. She asked for his response to Sheamus vowing to teach him a lesson. He said maybe he could teach him now to piercing his nose and spike his hair or braiding his facial hair or laughing nonstop like a jackass, maybe he could teach him something, but otherwise he’s going to offer a lesson of his own, such as what it feels like to have his skin blistered by chairshot after chairshot or crashing through a mountain of tables. He said most of all he’s going to teach him what it’s like to be a former champion. He said regarding later on the show, “We’ll see who goes to school and who doesn’t.”

(WK Reax: Better than average promo for him. He was charming and borderline likable, even! The downside is there wasn’t one thing he said that didn’t come across prepared and practiced. It’s just got a sing-song memorized quality to the delivery that takes away that sense of authenticity that connects with the crowd. It didn’t feel like he was being witty or spontaneous, but clever-by-scripting. He seems like he’s more into getting off snappy one-liners than becoming champion.)

-A clip aired of the finish of last week’s Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch match. Cole again asked if Charlotte is following in her father’s footsteps as the dirtiest player in the game. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

-Miz TV: Miz said he was going to surprise his guests with an appearance by Paige, but he said due to circumstances beyond his control, that wont’ be happening. He said with bad news comes good news, and his guests are must-see. Charlotte didn’t like her introduction and said Miz might as well be Tyra Banks and quit his own show. She introduced herself. Then she showed off her Rolex next to her dad’s Rolex. Miz said Ric must be so proud. Ric said Miz has no idea how proud he is as she gains more confidence every week and live like a champion. He said he’ll be in Charlotte’s corner this Sunday. Miz asked about her new attitude. Miz said people are calling her ruthless and mean-spirited. Charlotte stood and asked why he’s attacking her. She said she’s just doing what it takes to be the best. She said if she was a man, Miz would be praising her. “I feel sorry for your wife,” said Charlotte. Miz said she can’t distract him from the topic on hand – her behavior.

Miz asked if she has anything to say to Paige’s accusations. Charlotte said what she has to say, she’ll say on Sunday. Miz couldn’t believe she is turning down the chance to respond to Paige. Ric stepped in and told Miz that this isn’t an opportunity for him to give Charlotte the third degree to boost his ratings. Miz said Paige claims Ric is an old man who cares about the spotlight more than his kids. Charlotte stepped in and said the only thing worse than Miz is Paige. She said on Sunday, she’ll destroy Paige after everything she has said about her and her family. “She’ll be lucky if she ever steps foot in this ring again after Sunday.” Miz said Paige is actually here. Out came Paige, as Miz celebrated. JBL said he was great at deception.

Paige walked out and said she’s all hers, so speak up. Ric told Charlotte it was a ploy to upset her. “We are Flairs and we are champions,” he said. Charlotte stepped out of the ring. Paige slapped Ric hard. Paige strutted as Charlotte gasped at ringside. Ric ordered, “Get her!” Charlotte charged into the ring and brawled with Paige.

(WK Reax: Just a complete total mess. Paige was a scumbag before Charlotte’s turn, Charlotte’s now a thin-skinned arrogant cheater, and now between them, who are fans supposed to tune in on Sunday to root on? Throw in Miz, who was clearly established as a heel earlier in the Neville segment, being the primary agitator of Charlotte, and viewers were left with no one likable here.)

-They went to the announcers who gave the hard-sell to TLC. JBL pointed out instead of paying $54.99 for the event, they can paid just $9.99 for a month of WWE Network including TLC. Saxton plugged the free month. They held up signs with their respective plugs. Then they went back to the Reigns pin on Sheamus. [c]

-A clip aired of the Rusev vs. Ryback match last week, ending when Rusev went to check on Lana’s leg injury and got counted out. What an awful human being – putting his fiancé’s well-being ahead of winning a TV match that history shows means nothing.

(5) RUSEV (w/Lana) vs. RYBACK

Ryback came out first. Then as Rusev and Lana walked out, they cut to a soundbite with Rusev and Lana. Lana said she forgives Ryback for the accident last week. Cole said it was strange because they were making out before talking. JBL said the camera just caught them, and they’re in love. They locked up mid-ring. Ryback overpowered Rusev, who rolled to ringside to regroup. Ryback dove over the top rope with a twisting splash. Saxton called him “FlyBack.” JBL said that’s the last thing he expected. It was good for a two count mid-ring. Saxton said Ryback wants to prove he is the hardest working Superstar in WWE. JBL called it “some kind of a flippy-floppy” move. Rusev backdropped a charging Ryback over the top rope to the floor. Rusev yanked down on Ryback’s arm over the top rope. They cut to a break.

(WK Reax: I wave the white flag.)

Oh, yeah, there’s a fight going on in the ring. Back live, Rusev continued to work over Ryback’s arm. When Ryback chased Rusev at ringside, Lana stepped in Ryback’s way. She then stumbled and shrieked that Ryback broke her leg. As Ryback checked on her like a gentleman, Rusev jumped him from behind and shoved him into the ringpost. Rusev then put Ryback in the Accolade at ringside. The ref DQ’d him as Lana clapped and stood tall with no sense of a limp.

WINNER: Ryback via DQ in 10:00.

(WK Reax: At least Lana was deceptive and heelish here in her fake injury, and Rusev was a thug for putting the Accolade on Ryback at ringside. This is just the latest match on Raw that would have benefited from being promoted, not just presented out of nowhere with a little video package in the midst of ring entrances.) [c]

(6) JACK SWAGGER vs. STARDUST

They joined this in progress with TitusO’Neil on commentary. I love the vacant concentration on Titus’s face as he watched the action in the ring. Seconds into the match, Del Rio’s music interrupted. Zeb Colter, who hasn’t been part of League of Nations segments, came out with Del Rio in his electric scoooter. They made their way to ringside. When Zeb got close, Titus was worried he was going to run over his feet. Swagger finished Stardust with his Patriot Lock.

WINNER: Swagger in 3:00.

-Afterward, Del Rio attacked Swagger’s ankle with a chair. Titus yelled, “Del Rio, watch out! Watch out!” Del Rio turned just as Stardust was going after him. When Cole questioned Titus’s yelling, Titus said you never know what Stardust is going to do. When Del Rio went after Swagger at ringside, Swagger popped up with a chair in hand. He yelled at Del Rio. Del Rio shot him his look, then swung his chair. Swagger swung his chair. Del Rio dropped his chair and shook his hands in pain and then tripped over Zeb’s scooter Del Rio retreated as Swagger turned to yell at Zeb. Credit to Swagger for continuing to sell his left arm as he yelled at Zeb. Zeb just drove away.

-Adam Rose did his “The Rosebush” Hollywood gossip segment. He threw insults at Neville (calling him “Dumbo”), Rhino (whom he called a “zoo animal”), and Dreamer (his admittedly ridiculous Boehner-like spray tan).

-At ringside, Saxton laughed and asked where Rose gets all his scoops. Cole said maybe one day Saxton will be on The Rosebush.

-Del Rio told Zeb backstage that the fans laughed at him. He said no one laughs at him. He blamed Zeb for not getting out of his way. He said from now on he’s going to stay away from him because he doesn’t need him. Zeb told him to calm down and quit being such a hot-head. Del Rio leaned in and told him not to tell him what to do. Zeb said if it weren’t for him, he wouldn’t be U.S. Champion because he knew John Cena was ripe for the picking. Del Rio grabbed a chair and threatened to use it on him. Zeb cowered a bit, then drove away. Del Rio threw some insults in Spanish at Zeb, then threw his chair toward him.

-Saxton announced that Owens and Ambrose would have a contract signing for the U.S. Title on Smackdown.

-Saxton announced that Owens and Ambrose would have a contract signing for the U.S. Title on Smackdown.

(7) TOMMY DREAMER (w/The Dudleys, Rhino) vs. BRAUN STROWMAN

Dreamer threw the first punches. Braun brushed them off and tossed Dreamer aside. Then he flexed and yelled. Bray smiled and rocked in his chair at ringside. JBL compared him to Ted Arcidi and Bill Kazmaier. Those are not compliments, by the way. Saxton said Strowman finds comfort in the commands of Bray. Strowman applied a nerve hold and Dreamer shrieked in agony. Dreamer is good at getting beaten up. Dreamer made a brief comeback with a dropkick, but Strowman blocked his leg sweep and lifted him into the air and squeezed him until he passed out.

WINNER: Strowman in 2:00.

(WK Reax: I'm not sure they get why people love NXT.)

-Reigns made his way to the ring. They joined his ring entrance near the end. The ring and the ringside area were filled with tables, ladders, and chairs. Reigns entered and said, “I’m here for my lessons. Where ya’ at, man?” He said Sheamus called him out for a lesson, but he’s the only one who showed up. He talked about how The Shield’s first match was a TLC match. He talked about how he climbed the ladder to earn his title shot. The building was silent except for random cat calls. He climbed the ladder and said he dug deep and eventually saw the promised land and at Survivor Series, he won the WWE Championship. He said that only lasted 5:15 before getting Brogue Kicked and ending up down at the bottom of the ladder again (not counting his title shot a week later, apparently). He said at TLC, he is taking back what’s his.

He said as far as tonight, he isn’t leaving the ring until Sheamus comes out there and they destroy the arena and “I beat him down with every single toy you see in front of me.” Zee-Row pop. Well, one lady screamed, but she might have been groped at that very moment, for all we know. Sheamus’s music then played.

[OVERRUN]

Sheamus asked if Reigns is trying to intimidate him. He said sequels are in these days, and TLC will end exactly like Survivor Series did. He predicted it’ll end with him as World Hvt. Champion and Reigns will be on his hands and knees wondering how it all went wrong. Reigns called him to the ring, saying, “I’m standing right here. C’mon.” Sheamus said he’ll come down there when he’s ready. Reigns said he thought the Irish like to fight, but he’s talking, not fighting. Sheamus said he will fight him, but not tonight. He said his chance will come at TLC. “You better step up,” Sheamus said.

Reigns said he’s just yapping, “yap yap yap.” He said: “I thought Irishmen had potatoes. It looks like you just smugglin’ some tater tots. He he he, ha ha ha.” Sheamus headed to the ring as a “Tater Tots” chant started, then faded just as quickly. Sheamus said he’s not dumb enough to come into the ring past his booby trapped little fort (referencing three tables leaning against the ring apron).

Reigns goaded him to enter. Sheamus wanted assurances if he entered, he wouldn’t hit him with the chair. Reigns threw it out of the ring. Reigns kept calling him Tater Tot. Sheamus told him there’s still a table in there. Reigns asked the fans if he wanted him to powerbomb him through a table. Reigns folded the table and slid it under the ring, saying he’s too scared to enter unless he cleared the ring of the table. “What do you say there, tater tot? Does that look better for you?” The “Tater Tot” chant picked up again.

Shemaus said he wasn’t WWE Champion for only 5:15, that was you. He told him to get rid of the ladder, too, and then maybe he’ll go in there and kick his head off. Reigns pretended to throw the ladder at Sheamus at ringside, but held on, laughed, and then threw it anyway. The top of the ladder hit the ground first, and then the back bounced sideways and came up just a few feet short of hitting some fans in the front row.

Reigns laughed as Sheamus collected himself. The “Tater Tot” chant picked up some steam. Reigns told the fans, “Everybody, you’re scaring the Tater Tot. He’s terrified. He flinched like a little girl right now. I mean, come on. I’ve challenged your manhood. Are you a champion, or are you a footnote, son?” Reigns goaded Sheamus some more. JBL told him not to do and it wait until Sunday. Sheamus, though, charged into the ring. Reigns shoved Sheamus to the floor.

Reigns threw Sheamus into the ringside barricade. He took apart the announce table. Sheamus returned fire, throwing Reigns into the barrier. He threw him into the ladder next. He clotheslined Reigns over the ringside barrier. Reigns came back and threw Sheamus into a yellow plastic trash can and then smashed him with it. They brawled onto the stage. Reigns made a comeback and set up a powerbomb on the edge of the stage, but Sheamus countered and dropped Reigns onto his back. Sheamus bashed him across his back with a chair. Cole said this is a taste of what’s coming at TLC.

As they brawled back down the ramp, Reigns surprised Sheamus with a sharp chairshot that hit Sheamus on the side of his head. They brawled at ringside. Reigns escaped a powerbomb attempt and gave Sheamus a Superman punch. Then he dove at Sheamus with a spear, but Sheamus side-stepped him. Sheamus raised his arms in victory. Reigns, though, leaped off the announce table and speared Sheamus through the three tables leaning against the ring apron. Reigns did a convincing job selling an injury to his left elbow, which was bleeding, as his music played and the ref checked on a KO’d Sheamus at ringside.

(WK Reax: You could hear two crowds there. The ones who were willing to chant “Tater Tots” and laugh along with Roman, but most of them were just silent and not buying into it. Sheamus did a nice job. The whole segment, with the back and forth, felt too scripted early on. When it seemed Reigns was reacting to the moment and improvising a bit, it was slightly better, but still awkward as it dragged on. It just took too long to get the final spot. It’s like they put Reigns out there to carry 20 minutes with Sheamus as a test to see if he could carry it. It was a 20 minute display of how not over Reigns is more than any kind of success. The crowd seems to want to like him or at least accept him, but he just doesn’t reach that level he needs to for them to embrace the spot he’s been thrust into. His little speech at the start about climbing the ladder from the bottom rung was a nice try, but I just don’t think the fans rejecting him are going to buy that argument. C.M. Punk saying on his podcast a year ago how he was told over and over to make Roman look good might have done irreparable harm to Reigns, unless he was the second-coming of Stone Cold, by painting him as the Corporate Chosen One, who was picked over Punk and Daniel Bryan. I just think the influence of the million-plus WWE fans who most certainly heard the podcast shouldn’t be underestimated. Roman needed to be great to overcome that image as the chosen one, and he isn’t even close to great, even if you have to be an idiot to not see that he’s 1,000 times better than he was a year ago. Of course, you’d also have to be an idiot to not figure out how to fold that piece of cardboard into a box.)