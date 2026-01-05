AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/31): Adams’s alt-perspective report including Mercedes vs. Willow for TBS Title, Omega issues a challenge, Ricochet vs. Perry for National Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

DECEMBER 31, 2025

OMAHA, NEB. at LIBERTY FIRST CREDIT UNION ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER ADAMS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Bryan Danielson

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-AEW chants and pyro started the show, highlighting the New Year’s Smash logo.

-Excalibur opened the show, rapidly advertising upcoming matches and segments.

-A video package aired highlighting World’s End with significant focus on Jon Moxley’s win, culminating with MJF’s victory.

-They cut to the parking lot as MJF showed up in style. Tony Schiavone said he couldn’t think of a more despicable human being. Excalibur declared him to be the most hated man in professional wrestling. MJF entered, swinging a microphone in hand. MJF spat gum at a fan. MJF began by listing the three opponents from World’s End, naming their nicknames, culminating in him lifting up the belt, declaring himself to be the new world champion. He disrespected the existing belt by throwing it to the ground and unveiling a new Triple B. MJF highlighted how all the fans hated him because of what he did to all their favorites. He called out all the wrestlers in the back, and said he was the king of this sport. The stallion. “So all the donkeys in the back could keep up,” he said. He said he wants to become the greatest of all time. Immediately after this, Kenny Omega appeared on screen.

Kenny Omega appeared in a suit on video. Kenny listed all of his previous names and gimmicks, set them aside, and said that he was not there to collect belts. He was only there to collect one belt: the world championship. He concluded his video package with his famous catchphrases. MJF directed his anger at the fans, called them schmucks, and ran down Kenny Omega as a coward for not saying the words to his face.

“Hangman” Adam Page’s music sounded as he appeared in the concourse wearing chains. Swerve Strickland’s music hit, standing parallel to Hangman. As Hangman and Swerve approached the ring, Tony Schiavone recalled their desire to be champions again. Before Hangman and Strickland could enter the ring, they were met with security. MJF told them to calm down, even though they wanted a piece of him. He said he was a professional wrestler, in contrast to their lack of professionalism, declaring them both losers. MJF charged them to pick up wins and to take their cause up with Tony Khan because MJF was setting wins and losses as a deciding factor in his new reign. Running like a coward, according to commentary, MJF escaped the ring immediately. Hangman and Swerve beat up the security guards. Schiavone highlighted the work of security, but declared the anger of Hangman and Swerve to be too much to handle. After a Buckshot Lariat and a House Call, Hangman and Swerve both asked for microphones.

Hangman declared he would strangle MJF with that “ugly ass belt” once he got his hands on him. Swerve said MJF should pray to God Swerve gets to him, because he has not shown what he’s fully capable of. “May the worst man win,” Swerve said.

Samoa Joe appeared on the screen, accompanied by Hobbs and Hook. Samoa Joe said he feels that he is the rightful champ because he was robbed at World’s End and believes he should be the number one contender. Joe called Hook the greatest second-generation wrestler in the industry. Joe said he instructed Hook to choke Hangman on site. “Meat is back on the menu,” Joe said, as he set Hobbs on the warpath for Swerve. “It’s a New Year same shit,” Hangman said. Swerve challenged him to a lights-out match with him and Page against The Opps. The segment ended with Swerve’s music hitting while Prince Nana danced in the ring and Hangman and Strickland circled each other, eventually standing on opposite turnbuckles. Tony Schiavone said all of this was MJF’s doing, laying the blame for the chaos at his feet. Excalibur highlighted several of the remaining matches on the card. While Hangman, Strickland, and Prince Nana postured then exited the ring, security still lay on the floor injured.

(Adams’ Analysis: Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland need nothing more to establish how daunting they are than their amazing entrance with chains. They do not need to use the chains on hourly workers in order to create excitement in the arena. MJF feels right at home with these four titans, and he now stands above them. His mic work was excellent without the need for bigotry or amateur comedy club jokes. He is refined, which is what the entire show felt to me. Great set-up for a memorable 2026 AEW World Championship scene.)

-They cut to Renee Paquette backstage with members of the Conglomeration. Mark Briscoe spoke first, saying the Conglomeration was on a roll “going into the year of our Lord 2026.” Mark Briscoe said he wouldn’t be surprised if Ted Turner wanted to conglomerate himself. “The word of the day happens to be asphyxiation,” said Mark Briscoe, “because the Death Riders were going to choke on these nuts, baby.” His eyes bugged out. Tony Storm appeared on screen, twirling into the arms of Orange Cassidy, calling him Citrus Boy. Mina Shirakawa appeared, pulling Cassidy’s hands out of his pockets for fear of untoward activity. Toni assured Mina there was nothing between the two other than professionalism. Taking a bite out of an unpeeled orange like an apple, they made their exit. Briscoe asked for some of the orange. Roderick Strong angrily yelled and declared he wanted no part of the conglomerations’ madness.

-They briefly cut to commentary hyping the main event.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY & RODERICK STRONG & TONI STORM vs. DANNY GARCIA & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & MARINA SHAFIR – Mixed Nuts match

Babyfaces led, followed by the Death Riders in red light. At about 23 minutes, all six locked up. Toni Storm did a Thez press, raining blows, then a drop kick, earning cheers. She celebrated early, but Claudio Castagnoli tossed her out. Roderick Strong waited, chopped Claudio thrice, then sent him into the ropes, knocking him down with a dropkick. Strong rained blows in the corner as Daniel Garcia entered, punching Strong from atop the turnbuckle. The crowd counted despite him being a heel. Garcia denied his signature dance, then walked into a thrust kick from Orange Cassidy, who stood on the ropes and delivered just one punch. Marina Shafir got Cassidy in a Full Nelson, but struggled to lock it in. A quick roll-up was unsuccessful; Shafir then rained blows. Garcia came with a back suplex. The Death Riders stood tall, Cassidy in the ring, with them taking turns with lariats and uppercuts. Claudio threw Cassidy into big boots. Shafir taunted, Garcia shouted.[c]

Back from the break, Roderick Strong is on the ground, with all three Death Riders stomping on him. Excalibur said that this match was entirely controlled by the Death Riders. Held back by Garcia, Strong received a massive chop from Shafir. He took another chop while being held by Claudio Roderick Strong tried the Backstabber, but the crowd exclaimed as it was denied.

The crowd was behind the conglomeration. Cassidy and Storm tried a double clothesline but failed. They executed a dual hip toss on Claudio. Storm attempted a giant swing but was hit by Daniel Garcia’s big boot, which confused him as the crowd cheered. Shafir hit Cassidy with a Mother’s Milk. Roderick Strong landed a Backstabber on Shafir to much crowd applause but was then hit with an Uranagi by Claudio. Claudio was hit with Cassidy’s Stun Dog Millionaire, then was cornered by Storm, who hit a massive hip attack. Cassidy’s shaky kip-up was acclaimed. Wheeler Yuta intervened, leading to Claudio’s victory with a pop-up uppercut on Cassidy. Tony checked on Cassidy, with Mina and Luther. Roderick Strong helped Cassidy up.

WINNERS: Claudio & Garcia & Shafir in 9:00.

(Adams’ Analysis: A really fun match highlighting a variety of wrestling styles, including inter-gender combat, a far cry from other promotions. This freshness was apparent in the strangely thrilling combat between two lovers in Marina Shafir and Roderick Strong. Exciting, funny, nail-biting. It was glorious.)

-They showed a vignette of Mercedes Monet, which served as a justification for her title of Ultimo Monet. She claimed that every division she entered was redefined by her greatness. She proclaimed herself the definition of an era, a global icon.

(2) BANDIDO vs. THE BEAST MORTOS

Bandito entered at the 40-minute mark, with a matador cape and hat, ready to face the Beast Mortos in his bull mask. Excalibur highlighted his upcoming AEW World Championship match, and a spot was aired showing Mortos and Sammy Guevara’s victories in Ring of Honor. The bell rang at 41 minutes. Two men approached cautiously in a lockup, but Mortos hit Bandito, flipping him over. Bandito countered into a snapmare, landing on his feet. Standing switches followed, with Mortos forcing Bandito into the turnbuckle, leading to a crowd-pleasing bullfighting spot. Bandito taunted like a matador. He suffered a headbutt from Mortos, who stepped on his cape, and threw it down. Mortos ran the ropes and landed a tornado plancha on Bandito, then threw him back into the ring. Mortos charged but missed, landing on his feet, with Bandito countering into two deep arm drags. Mortos attempted a roll-up, but Bandito countered with an inside cradle. Both men tried pinning but only managed one count. Bandito postured with his gun, and Mortos charged again, jumping outside. Bandito reappeared with his cape, flying into a crossbody. The cape flew off before he hit Mortos. [c]

After the commercial, Mortos had two pin attempts, both of which failed. Bandito executed a tilt-a-whirl head scissors, then a thrust kick. He climbed the ropes for a frog splash, but it was unsuccessful. Mortos couldn’t pin Bandito. A backbreaker and discus lariat by Mortos also failed to keep Bandito down. The crowd chanted for Bandito. Mortos set up for a moonsault, but Bandito countered with his GTS and the 21 Plex for a three-count. Schiavone praised Bandito’s strength to land the move on Mortos.

WINNER: Bandido in 9:00. [c]

(Adams’ Analysis: I love Bandido. Pairing him with the Beast Mortos is visually exciting, but if they continue, I need verbal engagement between the two outside of the ring. That being said, this match was fast, fun, and offered another example of why professional wrestling is so amazing: humor, drama, and high-flying superheroics.)

-Renee Paquette was shown standing with Bandido and Brody King. Renee told us that Brody King would be in action. Bandido cut a promo in Spanish where he declared he would become the first Spanish-speaking AEW World Champion after he takes his opportunity on the 14th of January. Brody highlighted all of the accomplishments of Bandido. Brody declared that once Bandido becomes Bandido two belts, he would be first in line for one of his two belts.

(3) LEE JOHNSON vs. BRODY KING

Lee Johnson was in the ring waiting for Brody King. Lee Johnson flipped over the top rope and landed on Brody before the bell rang. Brody chopped him and threw him into the guardrail near the arena entrance. Both men fought on the ramp; Brody threw Lee Johnson into the ring. The bell rang at the 58-minute mark. A big boot, followed by a second big boot, was then followed by an unsuccessful backflip. Lee Johnson showed significant offense. Brody landed a massive lariat, which ended Lee Johnson’s momentum. Johnson crawled into the turnbuckle. Brody barked, announcing his massive cannonball, which he successfully landed on Lee Johnson. A powerbomb piledriver ended the match.

WINNER: Brody in 1:00.

(Adams’ Analysis: A short match that had moments of explosive power. Fun enough, which is good enough sometimes!)

-A vignette with Darby Allin after the match showed him discussing the doubts about his lifestyle. He said he understood the arguments but wished others could see the beauty in thrill-seeking. He noted he was more aware of his pain than anyone else. He shared a story of standing on Mount Everest in 2025, expressing his goal to stand atop AEW in 2026. Darby said he needed to beat PAC and end his struggles against the Death Riders to be free.



[HOUR TWO]

(4) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. JON MOXLEY

Josh Alexander entered with Don Callis, while Excalibur reminded about the rules: 20-minute limit and no ringside accompaniments. Moxley’s music played, and he appeared from a red-lit corridor, hyped by Marina Shafir. Renee called 2026 the year of the Death Riders’ fight against the world, noting it felt like they were against the Don Callis family too. Loud chants for Moxley as he approached through the crowd, tripping over the guardrail to sell ankle pain. Alexander attacked before the bell at around 4 minutes.

Tony Schiavone highlighted Alexander’s use of the ankle lock, while Excalibur pointed out Moxley’s weak ankle. Moxley facedown on the second rope. Alexander struck him across the face, then on the back, enraging Moxley, leading to a back-and-forth forearm exchange, chops, closed fists, and shoulder checks, ending with middle fingers. Moxley lay on the mat, and Alexander tried but failed to lock the ankle into a full ankle lock, instead stomping repeatedly. Alexander used the ropes to apply pressure, and commentary praised Moxley’s resilience despite recent brutal matches.

Moxley sent Alexander into the corner with a lariat and punches from the turnbuckle. Outside, Alexander attacked Moxley’s ankle, suplexed him onto the apron. Excalibur noted Alexander only needed to survive 20 minutes for a title shot, not necessarily beat Moxley. Alexander placed Moxley in a tree of woe, then ran into a flying crossbody, continuing to target Moxley’s left leg. [c]

Returning from the break, Alexander controlled the match. Moxley crawled to the ring center, with Alexander wrenching his knee and ankle but Moxley refused to tap. Moxley escaped, applied a sleeper hold but couldn’t lock it. Alexander went for the ankle lock, Moxley attempted a rope break, and both faced off on the apron amidst chants. They exchanged blows on the apron, both tired. At 10 minutes, Alexander slammed Moxley onto the apron. Back in the ring, Alexander’s moonsault missed; Moxley rolled away.

They traded strikes, with Alexander delivering a dropkick to Moxley’s injured leg. Moxley hit a cutter for a two count, then a choke. After a suplex exchange, Moxley erupted with a running lariat, thrilling the crowd. Moxley landed an elbow suicida but injured his leg. Alexander, bleeding, was rolled into the ring but then rolled back outside, where he locked a figure four on Moxley’s leg against the steel. Alexander dropped a knee on Moxley’s injured leg. Moxley fought back, held a chokehold, knocked off Alexander’s gear. Bloodied and battered, Alexander tapped out to Moxley in the ring.

WINNER: Moxley in 15:00.

(Adams’ Analysis: Jon Moxley has quickly risen to the top of my favorites list. Being new to regular AEW viewing, I see Moxley as a force of nature, almost like a mountain lion. Violent, strange, lurking, ready to strike. He is bold in his mannerisms. Josh Alexander had an amazing showing, but he needs to develop more personality if he is ever going to be more than a heavy in the Don Callis family.)

-MVP and Shelton Benjamin appeared on stage. Moxley locked eyes with them and showed no sign of feeling threatened by their presence. Moxley’s ankle continued to bother him, and he needed a chair to get over the barrier, as the commentary team speculated whether surgery would be necessary to repair the damage sustained during the Continental Classic.

-The camera cut to Tecla and the Sisters of Sin, the Triangle of Madness, discussing the events of World’s End. Tecla appreciated Kris Statlander’s treatment of Jamie Hayter. Tecla said Kris should let the Java Madness take her place at the top so they could make it truly toxic. [c]

(5) RICOCHET (w/GOA) vs. “JUNGLE” JACK PERRY – AEW National Title match

Jungle Boy Jack Perry’s music hit, and the crowd began to sway from side to side. He entered accompanied by Luchasaurus, who was wearing bandages from a shoulder injury. Alongside Bishop Khan and Toa Leona, Ricochet entered, and the crowd loudly expressed their disapproval. The bell rang at the 28-minute mark of the second hour. Ricochet was taunted by fans for being bald, and he responded by taunting them about their weight, with one fan lifting his shirt to reveal his stomach. The match started with a collar and elbow tie-up in the center of the ring, with Jack Perry applying a wrist lock, which Ricochet escaped by reaching the ropes. Ricochet and Jack Perry exchanged reversals and holds back and forth, showing their evenly matched skills. After Ricochet sent Jack Perry to the ring, Luchasaurus stepped in to protect him and squared off with Toa Leona. When Jack Perry re-entered the ring, Ricochet immediately caught him in a side headlock, but Jack Perry countered with a shoulder check and yanked Ricochet down by his hair, bringing him to the mat. The match featured acrobatic sequences and back-and-forth pin attempts, with the pace accelerating rapidly. Jack Perry tried to pull Ricochet down by his hair but couldn’t as he was bald, so Perry yanked Ricochet down by his beard. Commentators noted they had never seen such a takedown before. Outside the ring, Ricochet was sent into the barricade, but Jack Perry dragged him back into the ring. Outside interference occurred as Toa Leona and Bishop Khan fought Luchasaurus. [c]

Returning from break, Jack Perry controlled the match with headlocks, flying elbow strikes, and attempts at DDTs. Both men faced each other in the turnbuckle, with Jack Perry executing a backflip into a German suplex, leaving Ricochet grasping his neck. Ricochet countered Perry’s attempted DDT, catching him and using momentum to perform two suplexes, followed by a standing shooting star press. Ricochet got a two-count, showing his frustration on his face. Jack Perry set up a finishing move, but Ricochet rolled outside, dodging it and hitting Perry with a hot shot on the ropes. The fight spilled to the floor, but Perry quickly sent Ricochet back into the ring. Bishop Khan tried to interfere, but Perry kicked him hard enough to knock his sunglasses off. Distractions and interference gave Ricochet the chance to land his Spirit Gun on Jack Perry, sealing his victory. The bell rang at the 10-minute mark. Afterwards, Toa Leona and others brutalized Luchasaurus’s arm with repeated strikes using a chair and the guardrail — Ricochet then hit a second Spirit Gun to Jack Perry’s back, taking down the Jurassic Express.

WINNER: Ricocher in 10:00

(Adams’ Take: The chemistry between the two was great, and should they keep feuding, the chance for some special undercard combat is possible. Ricochet shines in his heel persona, and his wrestling has become so much more thrilling since arriving in AEW. Jack Perry looked great, though the smashing of Luchasaurus’ arm wasn’t convincing enough.)

-Backstage, the Death Riders take turns sharing their intentions and hopes for 2026. Daniel Garcia declared that 2026’s Death Riders Against the World as they made their exit off camera.

(Adams’ Analysis: Having Shafir speak in her native language was stunning, and enhances her uniqueness. Moxley had her hold his belt after World’s End, and with this promo, it seems he wants to continue cementing her legacy. I loved this, though I am confused about how the Death Riders now feel like punk-rock anti-heroes. Don’t get me wrong: that’s my preferred vibe of choice in life. But it’s strange nonetheless.

-A segment backstage between Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale showed Willow reflecting on her loss to Mercedes and how she will end this year with a bang. Harley appeared to enjoy her role as the heater for Willow. [c]

-MJF and Renee stood together backstage. MJF said his last title reign will be short and sweet compared to this one, and he is not worried about his upcoming challenger, Bandido. Bandido, along with Brody King, approached MJF. They talked about why he should be worried about losing his Triple B belt, with Brody King prophetically declaring that it will become Bandido’s Big Belt.

(6) MERCEDES MONE vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE – TBS Title match

Willow Nightingale entered with Harley Cameron, the crowd firmly behind her, clapping. Mercedes walked down the ramp, carrying her current belts. Before Justin Roberts’ introduction, Mercedes and Willow faced off at the turnbuckle and exchanged heated words. At ten minutes before the hour, the match officially started. Mercedes opened with a basement dropkick, then hit another that sent Willow tumbling out of the ring. Mercedes dominated outside, dragged Willow around and slammed her into the ring and barricades, causing the LED panels to short out. She tried a meteora but missed, and Willow caught her with a pounce while she recovered.

Back in the ring, Willow attempted a pin but only got a two count. The crowd cheered loudly for Willow. She took control with a series of big lariats against a dazed Mercedes, who responded with a roll-up and an over-the-back roll-up, both unsuccessful for a pin. Mercedes tried her signature move, but Willow countered with a backslide for a two count. A massive step-through lariat by Willow resulted in another two count. Early in the match, Willow was firmly in control. Mercedes countered a suplex attempt, sending Willow into the turnbuckle.

Willow reversed an Irish whip with a cartwheel, avoiding a knee strike from Mercedes. She then climbed to the second rope and landed a huge missile dropkick, sending Mercedes across the ring. Willow hit a powerful cannonball. Outside the ring, Willow leapt off the apron with another cannonball onto a dazed Mercedes Monet. Commentary noted Willow’s injured lower back at the four-minute mark. There were three minutes left in the hour. [c]

Mercedes controlled the match after a commercial break. Willow delivered a Death Valley Driver but struggled to pin. Both wrestlers exchanged offense; Willow hit her pounce and another Death Valley Driver for two. Mercedes hit a backstabber, then Willow countered with a sit-out powerbomb. Mercedes escaped a pin by grabbing the rope. Willow missed a moonsault as Mercedes rolled outside, then landed a Death Valley Driver on the apron.

[OVERRUN]

Mercedes nearly finished with a hotshot and a frog splash, but Willow kneeled her for a pin attempt. They fought outside; Mercedes suplexed Willow onto a table that didn’t break. Willow grimaced after hitting her back on the corner. Both barely beat the count; Mercedes tried a crucifix pin and elbows, but Willow reversed and stood with Monet on her shoulders. Mercedes missed her signature moves, and Willow finished with a sit-out powerbomb to win the TBS title. Afterwards, Harley Cameron and others celebrated; Kris Statlander and Nightingale embraced amid confetti as Tony Schiavone exclaimed, “Oh yeah!”

WINNER: Willow in 16:00 to capture the TBS Title.

(Adams’ Analysis: Monet continues to descend into madness. What does this mean for Willow? Will her reign feel significant? Her wrestling was powerful and intentional, as was Monet. She shines in her role as a global ambassador for women’s wrestling.)