VIP PODCAST 11/4 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-4-2008): Keller & Mitchell talk Hogan-Orndoff feud, Piper-Superfly angle, Haley Race-Ric Flair, Nigel controversy (113 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 4 and 5, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- Bruce’s experience attending the Raw taping last weekend and comparing it to how it played out on television. He talks about the trends he sees from the type of fans who attended Raw and how they reacted to the action and individual wrestlers. He critiqued the Triple H vs. Ric Flair match, talked about how insanely loud JBL’s pryo was, and much more.
- Thoughts on TNA Impact this week hyping Sunday’s PPV
- Whether the wrestling industry had shown signs of learning lessons from the Benoit Family Tragedy
- The Nigel McGuinness controversy
- The upcoming Randy Savage DVD produced by WWE
- Roddy Piper-Superfly Snuka coconut incident
- Harley Race-Ric Flair
- Paul Orndorff-Hulk Hogan feud
- And more
