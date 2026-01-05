FREE PODCAST 1/5 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: John Cena injury, Awesome Kong, live Smackdown perspective, WrestleMania 27 options, Bischoff-TNA, Nexus, continuity issues in WWE (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Dec. 30, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussing with live callers possible ways to debut Awesome Kong in WWE, when she might debut, John Cena’s injury, possible WrestleMania 27 main events & possible Mania events if Cena and/or Taker are inactive, Parks’s live perspective on the Smackdown TV taping, lots of talk about WWE’s mid-card (Jackson Andrews discussion), WWE’s lack of continuity with Nexus storyline aspects and whether the loose strings will be addressed, and more.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed Eric Bischoff’s role in TNA in 2010, TNA incorporating a concussion angle into storylines having nothing to do with anything, Immortal & Fortune’s loose association, Genesis, Matt Morgan vs. Mr. Anderson, and some NFL and College Football talk to conclude the show.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com