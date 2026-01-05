VIP PODCAST 1/5 – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 PPV Audio Roundtable – Radican & Lansdell & Maitland: Wolf’s debut match, Takeshita vs. Tsuji, Tanahashi vs. Okada, Tanahashi retirement segment, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributors Chris Lansdell and Chris Maitland for the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 PPV Roundtable. The show begins with an in-depth look at Tanahashi’s retirement match against Okada and his retirement ceremony. The rest of the card is then examined from start to finish, with analysis on whether or not NJPW did an effective job of building towards the future with so many eyes on Tanahashi’s retirement show, plus Aaron Wolf’s debut against Evil, the Takeshita vs. Tsuji IWGP World Hvt. Championship match, and the IWGP Global Hvt. Championship Winner Takes All match.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com