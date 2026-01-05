NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 PPV REPORT (1/5): Radican’s report on Wolf vs. Evil, Tsuji vs. Takeshita, Tanahashi vs. Okada

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM 20 REPORT

JANUARY 4, 2026

TOKYO, JAPAN AT THE TOKYO DOME

STREAMED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

REPORT BY SEAN RADICAN, PWTORCH COLUMNIST

Announcers: Chris Charlton and Walker Stewart

PRE-SHOW

(a) KATSUYA MURASHIMA & MASATORA YASUDA vs. SHOMA KATO & TATSUYA MATSUMOTO

Murashima turned the tide on Kato with an Oklahoma Stampede. He applied a Boston Crab and Matsumoto eventually tapped out.

WINNERS: Katsuya Murashima & Masatora Yasuda in 7:15.

(b) ELP vs. CHRIS BROOKES – NJPW World TV Title match

Chris Brookes is from DDT. Brookes got some assistance from his seconds to snap a long rubber band into ELP’s head. Jado eventually came out to even the odds. ELP went for Thunder Kiss off the top, but Brookes got his knees up and caught ELP in Death by Rollup for a near fall. Brookes put up a good fight, but ELP eventually hit Thunder Kiss ‘86 for the win.

WINNER: ELP at 11:48 to retain the NJPW World TV Championship. (**3/4)

MAIN CARD

(1) Never Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship Ranbo

The champions coming are Master Wato, Yoh, and Toru Yano. This match features seven other teams entering at one-minute intervals. A team can be eliminated if any member is pinned, submitted, or thrown over the top rope.

The first team to come out was Shota Umino, Yuya Uemura, and DDT’s Kaisei Takechi. They got a big entrance complete with a Japanese hip hop group rapping their entrance. Takechi is part of the group and Umino and Uemura joined him in a dance before they headed to the ring.

The House of Torture trio came out next with Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Ren Narita, and Sanada. Oskar, Clark Connors, and Yuto-Ice were out next with Tehkla. TMDK is was out next with no eliminations so far with Ryohei Oiwa, Zack Sabre Jr.,and Hartley Jackson hitting the ring.

Tiger Mask, who is retiring in June, came out next with Ryusuke Taguchi and Togi Makabe. Oiwa sent Oskar over the top rope to eliminate his team. TMDK is facing Oskar & Yuto for the tag titles at New Years Dash. Yoshi-Hashi, Boltin Oleg & Hirooki Goto were out next. Tomohiro Ishii, Taichi, and Satoshi Kojima were out next. Oleg pinned Tiger Mask to eliminate his team.

Toru Yano, Yoh, and Master Wato were out next.

Yoh came out dressed like Yano. Taichi and Uemura went over the top to the floor at the same time to eliminate their teams. Yoh went over the top and tried to hang on, but House of Torture dragged him to the floor to eliminate him. That means we will have new champions. Sabre ended up pinning Oleg with a pinning combination for the win.

WINNERS: TMDK at 20:43 to become the new NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions. (*)

(Radican’s Analysis: The match was made to get all the talent on the card and it achieved that purpose, but otherwise this made a mockery out of what it means to win and lose titles in a simulated sport like pro wrestling. It was sad to see so much talent in the ring for no real purpose.)

(2) IWGP Womens’s Champion SYURI vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion SAYA KAMITANI – Winner Takes All match

Both women traded blows in the center of the ring. They continued to go at it until Syuri hit a knee to the head. Kamitani fired back with a bridging northern lights suplex for a two count. Syuri hit an arm trap throw off the top and held on for a submission. She cranked on Kamitani’s arm, but she managed to get to the ropes.

Kamitani hit some big moves, but Syuri went right back after her arm. Kamitani got a Dragonrana for a near fall. Syuri fired back with a buzz saw kick to Kamitani’s head for a near fall. Syuri hit Syuri World for the win.

WINNER: Syuri at 12:09 to win the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship and retain the IWGP Women’s Championship. (***1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: They made a big deal out of the match on commentary and Kamitani taking the loss, but something felt like it was missing here. The action was very good, but the crowd really didn’t seem into it. Kamitani didn’t sell any of the arm work either, which didn’t help.)

(3) HIROMU TAKAHASHI & DRILLA MOLONEY & GABE KIDD & DAVID FINLAY & SHINGO TAKAGI vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Callum Newman & Andrade El Idolo & Henare & Great-O-Khan & Jake Lee)

Jake Lee, a former member of Bulletin Club War Dogs, was United Empire’s mystery partner. The action was good and the crowd was into it at a certain level. They built up to Newman and Finlay going at it alone in the ring.

Lee tagged in and the fans enjoyed Takahashi using Finlay as a weapon to wipe him out. Finlay returned the favor hitting a Dominator on Takahashi right into Lee. Finlay ended up wiping out UE with a powerbomb onto Takahashi over the top to the floor.

Takahashi returned the favor suplexing Finlay off the top to the floor. Lee ended up catching Takahashi with the FBS for the win. He did not look like he cared about what he had done or anything for that matter, as he covered Takahashi with one hand.

WINNERS: United Empire at 13:17. (***3/4)

(Radicans Analysis: This was a nice way to rejuvenate UE with some big additions in Idolo and Lee. The action was good throughout and got really good late.)

After the match, a man in a mask came into the win. It was Francesco Akira. He took a cheap shot at Takahashi.

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion Douki came out. The announcers said he had said he wasn’t competing so he wouldn’t overshadow Tanahashi’s retirement.

(4) EL DESPERADO vs. TAIJI ISHIMORI vs. KOSEI FUJITA vs. SHO – IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship #1 Contender match

Desperado worked a submission on Sho. Ishimori and Fujita covered his mouth and held his arms so he couldn’t tap. The ref got bumped and House of Torture ran in and attacked Ishimori and the fans booed. Robbie X, Robbie Eagles, and Kuukai came out to even the odds.

Sho hit the shock arrow on Ishimori, but Desperado broke it up. He hit a Pinche Loco on Sho for the win.

WINNER: El Desperado at 7:53 to become the new IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship #1Contender. (**)

(Radicans Analysis: This was really short and disappointing.)

-A video package aired announced NJPW’s upcoming big event schedule in NJPW including a show in the U.S. in Vegas in April and a night of G1 in Chicago.

(5) NEVER Openweight Champion EVIL (w/House of Torture) vs. AARON WOLF

Both men had elaborate entrances. Wolf wore a Judo Gi and sported a shave head. He took off the Gi to reveal black Young Lion trunks. This seemed to play off Evil saying Wolf would have to shave his head, never wear a Gi again, and become a Young Lion if he lost.

Evil methodically worked over Wolf. Wolf fired back and had to fend off House of Torture. He ran wild until Evil threw powder in his face. Evil locked in the Darkness Scorpion, but Wolf got the ropes to a big pop. Wolf finally cut off Evil with a power slam for a near fall. Wolf hit a frog splash off the top and the fans lost their minds. HOT pulled the ref. Narita caught Wolf with a low blow, but Yohj and Wato hit him with a double super kick. Yano ran down, but Don Fale wiped him out.

Fale and Togo set up a table. Fale then squashed him with a splash off the top and the fans gasped. Evil dragged Wolf to his feet and hit a big lariat. The fans booed Evil, but cheered Wolf when he kicked out. Wolf caught Evil in the Triangle of Death for the win.

WINNER: Aaron Wolf at 12:53 via ref stoppage to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion. (***1/2)

(Radican’s Analysis: This went better than anyone could have expected. Wolf looked amazing and you have to credit Evil for what he did with Wolf here.)

(6) IWGP World Hvt. Champion KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. IWGP Global Hvt. Champion YOTA TSUJI – Winner Takes All match

These two are 1-1 in NJPW matches. The match was slow paced during the early going. Tsuji backed Takeshita into the ropes and slapped him in the face. Takeshita eventually hit a brainbuster on Tsuji and he began to favor his neck.

Tsuji eventually ducked a running knee in the corner and looked to have an opportunity to get back on track, but Takeshita caught him with a jumping hurricanrana. Tsuji went to the floor and Takeshita wiped him out with a big flip dive.

Tsuji fired back and sent Takeshita to the floor. He then connected with a Fosbury Flop to the floor. Tsuji hit a double stomp off the top to Takeshita’s ribs. He screamed in pain, but managed to kick out at two. They traded counters and Tsuji hit a suplex, but Takeshita got right up and hit the Alpha Blaster for a near fall. The fans fired up as both men regrouped.

They traded bows and Takeshita went down when Tsuji went after his mid-section once again to set up the Gene Blaster. They traded blows again and this time Tsuji went to a knee favoring his neck. Tsuji countered a Last Ride attempt and hit code red! Tsuji missed a Gene Blast and went into the corner right into a German. Tsuji got right up and hit a Gene Blast into the corner and both men were down! The fans cheered once again with both men down on the mat.

Takeshita struggled but hit Raging Fire. Tsuji managed to get his foot on the bottom rope at the last second. They traded big moved and eventually Takeshita hit a Blue Thunder Powerbomb off the top for a near fall and then a Power Drive knee for another near fall, but Tsuji kicked out!

Takeshita went for another Powerdrive Knee, but Tsuji caught him with a headbutt to the chest and smiled wide. Takeshita fired up and screamed as they went head to head. They went to opposite corners and Takeshita went for a Powerdrive Knee and at the same time Tsuji went for a Gene Blaster and connected! Tsuji then locked in a Boston Crab. He cinched back on the hold and Takeshita was forced to tap.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji in 29:00 to become the new IWGP World Hvt. Champion and retain the IWGP Global Hvt. championship. (****1/2)

Tsuji got on the mic and told Takeshita he knew when he wrestled him today he found a rival he could not bear to lose to. He said he grew up in this ring and it was because of the fans he was here tonight. Tsuji was then attacked from behind by Jake Lee. Lee dropped the title on him before leaving.

(Radicans Analysis: This match got off to a slow start, but it was quite good once it got going. They told a good story with Takeshita softening up Tsuji’s neck and Tsuji going after Takeshita’s mid-section.

The story being told had to do with Tsuji taking the title off Takeshita, who is an outsider to NJPW and bringing the title back home to NJPW. He ended up winning with a Boston Crab, which was the ultimate sign of disrespect to Takeshita who was rejected from the NJPW Dojo.

I’ll be interested to see how they handle the Lee vs. Tsuji program. I have not been a big fan of what I’ve seen out of Lee in the past. Tsuji was very good in the ring and carried himself well, but outside of the smile as he tried to draw fire out of Takeshita late in the match, his body language didn’t match the narrative being told.)

(7) HIROSHI TANAHASHI vs. KAZUCHIKA OKADA (w/Gedo) – Tanahashi Retirement match

Tanahashi appeared emotional as he was introduced to a big pop from the crowd. Tanahashi is 2-1 against Okada at The Tokyo Dome. Okada took the fight to the floor and hit a draping DDT using the guardrail on Tanahashi. Tanahashi fired back and hit a senton out of the corner a short time later.

Okada ended up on the floor and Tanahashi wiped him out with Aces High. Okada tried to get back into the ring, but Tanahashi greeted him with a dragon screw. Tanahashi went for a sling blade, but Okada turned it into a face buster. Okada signaled for the Rainmaker and then flipped off the fans to boos. Okada eventually hit a piledriver to cut Tanahashi off.

Okada grinned in the corner and nailed Tanahashi with a running drop kick. Okada dragged Tanahashi up the entrance ramp and hit a tombstone. The fans chanted for Tanahashi, who appeared to be out on the ramp. He eventually stirred and crawled down the ramp to barely beat the 20 count. Okada hit a tombstone and lifted Tanahashi’s head to break the count. He hit a spinning Rainmaker and lifted up Tanahashi’s head to break the count.

Tanahashi blocked a Rainmaker and hit several slaps to Okada’s face, but he maintained wrist control and hit a lariat. Okada went for a Rainmaker, but Tanahashi ducked and hit the Ace Maker and both men were down as the fans fired up. They went back and forth and Okada hit a Rainmaker for a great near fall. Okada got a Boston Crab, but Tanahashi managed to get to the ropes.

Tanahashi hit a sling blade and the fans fired up. The fans chanted Go Ace. He released a choke and hit a PK. He then hit Nakamura’s pose and hit Boma Ye for a huge pop! Tanahashi went up top and hit the High Fly Flow, but Okada kicked out!

Okada went for a Rainmaker, but Tanahashi turned it into a Slingblade. He then hit a dragon suplex for a near fall. He went up top and hit a HFF to Okada’s back. He went up top again for a traditional HFF, but Okada got his knees up. Okada caught Tanahashi with a Destino style takedown and then hit a cobra flosion. He hit a big Rainmaker and Tanahashi barely kicked out!

Okada invited the fans to chant for Tanahashi. The fans fired up huge as he struggled to get up. Okada hit an elbow drop and then the Rainmaker pose and the fans popped big for that. He then hit another huge Rainmaker and it was good for the win.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada at 33:03. (****1/2)

(Radicans Analysis: It was the emotion and story that carried this match. The fans were behind Tanahashi the entire way. They told a really good story with Okada being unable to put Tanahashi away while acting like a heel. It was great to see Tanahashi pull out the old Okada, as he arrived by hitting his signature Rainmaker pose late in the match before putting Tanahashi away with a Rainmaker. Tanahashi did as well as could be expected given his limitations. I wasn’t happy with Tanahashi losing, but it didn’t seem to deflate the crowd, which was a good sign the story they told was very effective.)

Okada got on the mic after the match and the fans cheered. He said to Tanahashi “you must be tired.” He said he wanted to say one thing. He said thank you to Tanahashi and bowed. Okada left the ringside area and Tanahashi appeared to be emotional as he recovered on the mat.

Tanahashi had tears in his eyes as the fans chanted his name. He eventually got to his feet and the fans cheered. Tanahashi was presented flowers by NJPW officials and sponsors.

Jay White’s music hit and he came down to the ring. Several wrestlers surrounded the ring and White gave Tanahashi flowers and hugged him. Will Ospreay came out next. He gave Tanahashi flowers and hugged him. Kenny Omega came out with Kota Ibushi. They both gave Tanahashi flowers. Ibushi walked down to the ring with a broken femur and appeared to be having a lot of difficulty walking.

Katsuyori Shibata came out next and Tanahashi cried in the ring. Shibata tore his shirt off and traded chips with Tanahashi. They then shared a big hug. WOW! Keiji Muto came down to the ring next. He gave Tanahashi flowers and they hugged. Fujinami came down to the ring next to give Tanahashi flowers. Everyone that had come down to the ring then posed with Tanahashi.

Everyone left the ring and Tetsuya Naito’s music played to a big pop. A fake Naito came out first with a mask before the real one came out. Naito took forever to get to the ring. The man under the mask turned out to be Bushi.

Naito got on the mic and said Muto inspired him to be a wrestler. He said it was Tanahashi who became an example to him when he came to NJPW. He said he left NJPW, but Tanahashi gave him the chance to walk down the Tokyo Dome ramp one more time. He said he doesn’t think he’ll wrestle in a NJPW ring again, but he said he is looking forward to meeting Tanahashi in NJPW again one day. He said until then Adios. He offered a fist bump to Naito. Tanahashi then bumped fists with him.

Naito did not deliver a cheap shot, but he did spit his gum at Tanahashi before leaving.

Tanahashi got on the mic and the fans fired up. He thanked the fans for coming. He said he finally was able to see what a sold out Tokyo Dome looked like from a NJPW ring. He said from now on the wrestlers from NJPW will fight with all of their hearts. He said he wanted the fans to keep supporting them.

He went to leave the ring, but then he got back in. A big air guitar was tossed to Tanahashi from the outside. He yelled out for the Tokyo Dome before beginning his guitar solo. He then asked for the wave to start in The Tokyo Dome. The 46,913 fans then did the same wave.

The 10 bell salute for Tanahashi’s retirement took place. Tanahashi cried as the bell rang. He was announced one more time and his music played. Tanahashi posed on the turnbuckles and waved to the fans.

Tanahashi got on a giant cart at the top of the entrance ramp. He then rode all the way around the arena on the cart that was pushed along. Boltin Oleg and Aaron Wolf were pushing the cart from behind. Tanahashi cried as he waved to the fans. He paraded all around the arena before ending back on the entrance ramp.

He got on the mic and said there’s one thing he’s resolved to do in his heart. He said he’s so happy he fell in love with professional wrestling. He said every single fan and their support had brought him an incredible life in wrestling. He said he’s done everything and gave it his fullest. Tanahashi then disappeared into the fog on the entrance ramp to end the show.

(Radican’s Analysis: This was an amazing retirement ceremony featuring Tanahashi’s greatest rivals and colleagues in the business. The segment where an emotional Shibata took his shirt off and traded chops with Tanahashi before they engaged in a big hug was tremendous. It was sad seeing all of the big stars in NJPW that have moved to AEW with the company in such a bad spot in terms of star power on the roster.

Jay White was a great surprise, as was Tetsuya Naito and Bushi. As I said earlier, I didn’t like Naito losing, but the match result didn’t even seem to matter, as the post-match retirement ceremony just filled The Tokyo Dome with positive energy. The ceremony as a whole was wonderful from the air guitar performance to Tanahashi leading the fans in the wave to his parade around the arena waving to the fans, it was all perfect.)

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on X: @SR_Torch and Bluesky @SeanRadican.