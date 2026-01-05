WWE RAW RESULTS (1/5): Keller’s report on CM Punk vs. Breakker, Durpi vs. Becky Lynch, Kabuki Warriors vs. Ripley & Sky, Liv vs. Lyra

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW RESULTS

JANUARY 5, 2026

BROOKLYN, N.Y. AT BARCLAYS CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reports at showtime that 13,408 tickets were distributed; arena set up for 13,547. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts. The last time WWE was in the venue, for a Raw on Aug. 4, 2025, it drew 11,219.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a scene of the New York City skyline and then panned over to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. as Michael Cole introduced the show. They then went to the arena where they tipped the Raw logo upside down and then Cole and Corey Graves stepped out of a 1980s van as part of the “Stranger Things” crossover theme for the show that also included a “Surfer Boy” pizza truck. Graves said WWE was joining forces with the hottest show in the world for one night. They showed The Vision backstage, then C.M. Punk, then The Judgment Day, then Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, Maxxine Dupri, and Becky Lynch. Cole called Becky “jealous and bitter and full of conspiracy theories.”

(Keller’s Analysis: The visuals and music with the set pieces was all well done and cool, but lacking any discernible purpose. I’m not sure that matters, but it kind of feels like a cool new phone wallpaper theme done for novelty only.)

(1) THE KABUKI WARRIORS (Iyo Sky & Asuka) vs. RHEA RIPLEY & IYO SKY – WWE Tag Team Title match

Cole said that the Kabuki Warriors didn’t have momentum tonight since Kairi Sane was pinned by Iyo Sky on Smackdown on Friday. Graves said it’s important for the Warriors to put that behind them. Cole said they had a sellout of 14,728. The bell rang 9 minutes into the hour. Cole talked about the history of Asuka, Sky, and Kairi. Ripley flipped off the ring apron onto Asuka and Kairi a minute in and they cut to an early break. [c]

Back from the break, Asuka was in control. Asuka and Sky avoided Ripley’s cannonball dive off the ring apron. Asuka then stood with her boot on Ripley and gloated. Cole plugged scheduled matches including what he called “the biggest match of Bron Breakker’s career.” Asuka and Iyo tagged in at 7:00. Graves mentioned the retirement of Hiroshi Tanahashi after Sky hit a signature move. Sky played to the crowd and charged at Asuka in the corner, but Asuka countered. Sky snapped Asuka’s neck over the top rope. Kairi yanked on Sky’s boot as the ref’s back was turned. Kairi leaped off the top rope and stomped on Sky’s back. They cut to another break. [c]

Kairi had Sky in a submission hold after the break at 11:00. Sky escaped and hot-tagged in Ripley. Ripley got in some offense and then tagged in Sky who landed a missile dropkick and scored a near fall. Ripley tagged back in and landed a Riptide. Asuka shoved Ripley into Sky in the corner and then gave her a Code Breaker. Kairi draped her arm over Ripley for a two count.

Asuka gave Ripley a German suplex; she shouted “Oh shit!” as Asuka was lifting her for it. Ripley kicked out at two. Kairi leaped off the top rope with a top rope elbowdrop. Ripley broke up the cover (3 out of 5). Ripley leaped and tagged Sky back in. Asuka surprised her with a small package for a two count. She followed up with a backslide for a two count. Sky fought back and tagged in Ripley who landed a Riptide. Sky landed a moonsault. Sky leaped onto Kairi through the ropes as Ripley scored the three count on Asuka. Cole said, “I told you strange things were going to happen tonight.”

WINNERS: Ripley & Sky in 17:00 to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good action throughout. I think this contributes to whatever story leads to an eventual match where Ripley tries to finally get a singles win over Sky. How and when they get there, I don’t know. In the mean time, they’re a very popular tag team and it’s nice to see them in the record books as champions together.)

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside who reacted to the title change before shifting to a music preview video for C.M. Punk vs. Bron Breakker.

-Raw G.M. Adam Pearce congratulated Sky & Ripley on their win backstage. He then ran into Gunther and told him to mix in some respect with his gloating about his win over John Cena. Gunther laughed and walked away and then through Gorilla and the curtain to the entrance stage. He showed off his t-shirt that shows him making Cena tap out with the words: “Tap like a…”

-Cole got in some plugs.

-Gunther stood in the ring as he absorbed boos from the audience. He said management wanted him to show more respect. Fans chanted “You tapped out!” at Gunther. Gunther laughed. “What about some respect for me?” he said. “Respect for the man who made John Cena do the one thing he said he’d never do. Respect for the man who made John Cena tap out like a little…” at which point the music for A.J. Styles interrupted.

When Styles arrived in the ring, Gunther told him he is punching above his weight. He warned him that he is the greatest wrestler in WWE today because he is the man who made Cena tap out like a little “you know what, A.J.” When Styles tried to talk, Gunther interrupted and talked over him and said, “Like a little bitch!” He said, “What is little A.J. going to do about it?” Styles slapped Gunther. Gunther turned back to Styles. Styles said, “That’s what I thought. Nothing.” Gunther was fuming. Styles shoved the mic into Gunther’s chest, dropped it, and left.

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. Cole threw to a video package on the Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch match.

-Becky made her entrance. [c]

-Gunther then approached Adam Pearce and demanded a match with Styles. Styles then showed up and said it looks like he went to the boss to complain. Gunther said he wants Styles next week. Styles said he’d take his head off. Pearce said it’s official.

(2) MAXXINE DUPRI vs. BECKY LYNCH – Intercontinental Title match

The bell rang 52 minutes into the hour. Becky went on the attack early. Maxxine rolled Becky into ankle lock. Becky grabbed the bottom rope right away. They stood and reset. Graves said Becky believes Maxxine is beneath her. Maxxine landed a Thesz Press. Becky rolled to the floor. Maxxine cartwheeled on the ring apron and leaped at Becky. Becky ducked, but Maxxine landed a big boot. She pounded her chest as they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Maxxine broke out of a Disarm Her and rolled up Becky for a two count. Maxxine landed three cloth4eslines, a corner splash, and a fisherman’s suplex and then kipped up. She let out a yell. Some fans cheered. She followed with a running knee and a spinning wheel kick for a two count. Maxxine leaped off the top rope, but Becky moved. Maxxine took Becky down and applied an anklelock. Becky pulled herself to the bottom rope to force a break.

[HOUR TWO]

Maxxine rolled up Becky for a two count and then applied another anklelock. Becky countered into a Disarm Her. Maxxine rolled through into a standing anklelock again. Becky forced a break again. Maxxine climbed to the top rope again, but Becky caught her up there and then superplexed her. Becky landed a DDT for a two count at 8:00.

Becky went for a Manhandle Slam. Maxxine blocked it. Becky grew frustrated and then applied her own standing anklelock. Maxxine rolled out of it. Maxxine landed a German suplex and then leaped off the top rope with a crossbody for a near fall. They battled on the top rope next. Becky slipped down and set up a powerbomb, but Maxxine countered into an anklelock mid-ring. Becky teased tapping, but then leveraged back and held onto the rope to get a three count. Cole said she “just stole the championship.”

WINNER: Lynch in 12:00 to regain the Intercontinental Title.

