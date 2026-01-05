VIP PODCAST 1/5 – Wade’s News Bulletin: Smackdown made clear that Cody has an array of potential opponents, how does Heyman coach his guys to grow, Ciampa situation (11 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MAIN STORY: Cody has an array of 2026 challengers lined up; this year can be more about Cody than the last two years without Cena, Rock around

NEWS & NOTES: The Tomasso Ciampa WWE situation and why he might not get the deal he hoped for, plus WrestleKingdom main event notes

END NOTES: Paul Heyman explained how he coaches his wrestlers to grow as on-air characters, and that is being applied to Bron Breakker and Austin Theory, plus what was John Cena’s advice regarding Theory

